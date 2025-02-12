CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD First Reactions Are In Following World Premiere

The world premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World took place in Hollywood tonight, and the first wave of social media reactions are just starting to come in.

So far, the reactions are a bit of a mixed bag - which could be very telling. Usually, the initial response to any Marvel film is mostly very positive, and we tend to have to wait until the full reviews for a more balanced idea of what to expect.

Some do have high praise for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as Cap, but the general feeling seems to be that Brave New World is... just okay.

One thing most critics do seem to be able to agree on is that Mackie proves himself a worthy successor to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, even if he's let down by certain other aspects of the story (it sounds like the villainous Leader might be a bust).

Have a read through the X posts below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

There’s tons to enjoy in #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld. Anthony Mackie is charming and carries the mantle well, and his banter with Danny Ramirez is also great. Some elements of the film are a little thin, but the stuff that worked for me worked well. Great time in @IMAX! pic.twitter.com/zKsNklPrAV — Adam Hlaváč (@adamhlavac) February 12, 2025

Anthony Mackie fills Chris Evans' shoes seamlessly as Captain America. No one is more deserving to hold the shield than Sam Wilson.



Harrison Ford takes Thunderbolt Ross up a level and, yes, Red Hulk SMASHES — Angry Hulks are so back!



Unfortunately, between the script,… pic.twitter.com/Vgyco1G7P9 — David Thompson (@daavidthompson) February 12, 2025

Really loved The Incredible Hulk sequel #CaptainAmerica! Oh wait... A film that severely lacks focus & has about as much political insight as a Government 101 class. Sam's story of being the Cap people can aspire to is lost in the mix & only paid lip service. Big TV movie energy. pic.twitter.com/IMM8ED8Hgt — Griffin Schiller (@griffschiller) February 12, 2025

My thoughts on #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld are incredibly mixed. The film stumbles with its narrative, hoping the action will pick up the slack. Often feels more like a rehash, or an overly long set up than it does a Sam Wilson story. But Harrison Ford as Ross was great! pic.twitter.com/B1VyTWj1Lt — meg. 🖤 (@wondermeg_) February 12, 2025

i've got some really good news for everyone whose two favorite Marvel movies are The Incredible Hulk and The Eternals — david ehrlich (@davidehrlich) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is fine. You can see the stitches where the rewrites/reshoots are, which leads to missed opportunities and potential. It gets the job done and doesn't overstay its welcome. The middle of the road for #Marvel is still better than most. #CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/F5oVjniInO — Kaitlyn Booth (@katiesmovies) February 12, 2025

Marvel is back! Cap is back! Julius Onah's #BraveNewWorld is a more ground-level MCU film that's heavy on action and full of political intrigue. It excels in its Red Hulk and its many hand-to-hand (or hand-to-shield) fight sequences. Love the bromance between Cap and Falcon, too.… pic.twitter.com/Lzp1vJIfVv — Erik Davis (@ErikDavis) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld both met & exceeded my low expectations.



You can feel the reshoots throughout the film & the main villain was a big miss.



But this is the most cohesive the MCU has felt since 2019. Sam has good chemistry w/ his partners & it can deliver the feels. pic.twitter.com/VPUsNxuXeT — Sean Chandler (@kirkneverdied) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is a strong testament to why Sam Wilson was the right choice to carry the shield. Mackie delivers his best performance yet, the action is entertaining, & the story remains engaging. There are a few flaws that hold this back from being GREAT though pic.twitter.com/9H3ASzaDxH — Zach Pope (@popetheking) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is definitely not the best Marvel Studios has to offer. It’s somewhere between Thor The Dark World and Captain America Civil War minus all the other heroes. 2.5/5 also the most boring Marvel Post Credits ever. 👎 pic.twitter.com/IKyUd0rPUV — Will-iam Smith (@bestever23) February 12, 2025

I’ve gotta say I was blown away/impressed with #CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld I had very low expectations going in, but they exceeded even my wildest expectations. They delivered a very balanced, fun, and action packed Captain America Film even without Steve Rogers. It has some fun… pic.twitter.com/1re6Gt7Thm — MOVIEDEATHS (@MOVIEDEATHBLOWS) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is enjoyable enough, but its grounded, political plot (in MCU terms) becomes overstuffed and suffers from villain bloat. Anthony Mackie brings an authenticity to his role while Danny Ramirez steals every scene he’s in (same with Giancarlo Esposito). pic.twitter.com/KnHxRI7kVt — Guy At The Movies (@GuyAtTheMovies_) February 12, 2025

Captain America: Brave New World is a total wheel-spinner, just clearing some loose ends from a few of the lesser Marvel efforts. Frankly, it should have been part of a season of television. It doesn’t stack up as a film, and I’m usually an easy mark for the MCU.#CaptainAmerica pic.twitter.com/hW5Mvewdac — Joey Magidson (@JoeyMagidson) February 12, 2025

I just saw Captain America Brave New World. Here is my out of theater reaction! #CaptainAmerica https://t.co/fpBfzHPLPP pic.twitter.com/ZRKUpY8lfy — Lee McCoy (@Drumdums) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is clunky, anticlimactic, and about as exciting as a rerun. The screenplay gives the characters little to do, the action feels like it’s just checking a box, and Red Hulk? Don’t bother getting hyped. As the 35th film in the MCU, it plays things way… pic.twitter.com/ntyXjoECia — John Flickinger (@theFLICKpick) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld is an enjoyable watch with decent action sequences & some standout moments. However, it didn't quite hit the emotional or narrative highs I was hoping for. Loved Mackie as Cap & I appreciated the more serious tone but it did feel slightly empty. pic.twitter.com/kPJINLnw1G — Cris Parker (@3CFilmss) February 12, 2025

#CaptainAmericaBraveNewWorld brought to life the best of the MCU. The action sequences were sharp and the mystery and tension simmering, but by far the greatest triumph of the movie was the heart it allowed its main characters to have and the relationships it built between them. pic.twitter.com/j08qhTAh4v — Rotem Rusak (@Moondancer1626) February 12, 2025