CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD First Reactions Are In Following World Premiere

The world premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World took place in Hollywood tonight, and the first wave of social media reactions are just starting to come in.
So far, the reactions are a bit of a mixed bag - which could be very telling. Usually, the initial response to any Marvel film is mostly very positive, and we tend to have to wait until the full reviews for a more balanced idea of what to expect.
Some do have high praise for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as Cap, but the general feeling seems to be that Brave New World is... just okay.
One thing most critics do seem to be able to agree on is that Mackie proves himself a worthy successor to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, even if he's let down by certain other aspects of the story (it sounds like the villainous Leader might be a bust).
Have a read through the X posts below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.
After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.
Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.
Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.