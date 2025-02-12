CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD First Reactions Are In Following World Premiere

Marvel Studios held the world premiere of Captain America: Brave New World in Hollywood tonight, and the first social media reactions to the latest MCU movie have been shared online...

News
By MarkCassidy - Feb 12, 2025 12:02 AM EST

The world premiere of Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World took place in Hollywood tonight, and the first wave of social media reactions are just starting to come in.

So far, the reactions are a bit of a mixed bag - which could be very telling. Usually, the initial response to any Marvel film is mostly very positive, and we tend to have to wait until the full reviews for a more balanced idea of what to expect.

Some do have high praise for Sam Wilson's (Anthony Mackie) first big-screen outing as Cap, but the general feeling seems to be that Brave New World is... just okay.

One thing most critics do seem to be able to agree on is that Mackie proves himself a worthy successor to Chris Evans' Steve Rogers, even if he's let down by certain other aspects of the story (it sounds like the villainous Leader might be a bust).

Have a read through the X posts below, and we'll continue to update as more come in.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

Forthas
Forthas - 2/12/2025, 12:33 AM
I knew all that talk about it being a terrible film was a bunch of crap! Feige is back in charge!
SorceresSupreme
SorceresSupreme - 2/12/2025, 12:35 AM
@Forthas - Lmao you're a [frick]ing bot.
theprophet
theprophet - 2/12/2025, 12:36 AM
good enough for me and what ive been hearing mostly is this feel like an MCU movie before endgame.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/12/2025, 12:38 AM
Harloff essentially said it's mid. He said it's like an episode of Falcon and Winter Soldier and that the new falcon is annoying.
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/12/2025, 12:42 AM
@McMurdo - And he said it feels more like a Hulk sequel than a Captain America sequel. Seems like it's everything people thought it would be.
McMurdo
McMurdo - 2/12/2025, 12:45 AM
@THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - which is crazy because Hulk ain't in it.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 2/12/2025, 12:41 AM
I think the only plot point I'm really looking forward to is the continuation of the Eternals plot point with Tiamut.
BruceWayng
BruceWayng - 2/12/2025, 12:42 AM
Certainly looks like a lot of of those reviews contain a “but”, “unfortunately”, “however”…

User Comment Image
ShellHead
ShellHead - 2/12/2025, 12:44 AM
I think the twitter reactions are returning to the mean, so to speak, on authenticity. If some people didn't like it, and some did, that's fine. I hope I enjoy it. People hyped up the Batman on Twitter and that one is pretty dull/badly paced in my opinion
Robby
Robby - 2/12/2025, 12:48 AM
Take my money Fiege!!!!
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 2/12/2025, 12:48 AM
Wait there was a world premiere and we didn’t get a thread here? We losing recipes and Aura around here
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 2/12/2025, 12:55 AM
@MyCoolYoung - Yeah the world premiere was today but by whatever reason Marvel chose not to livestream it as the other ones
THEDARKKNIGHT1939
THEDARKKNIGHT1939 - 2/12/2025, 12:49 AM
I feel like trailers nowadays really do give a very accurate representation of how the movie will be. I have the same feelings about those trailers that I'm seeing with these reviews. Not terrible, but not great. I'll discount Tuesday it.
ElJefe
ElJefe - 2/12/2025, 12:49 AM
Think about this:

2008: Red Hulk debuts in the comics
2008: Iron Man is released and the MCU is born
2008: Harrison Ford is playing Indiana Jones

Did anybody see this one coming??
MakeAmericaGrea
MakeAmericaGrea - 2/12/2025, 12:55 AM
What some us have been saying.

This isn't worth our money. This won't be great.

This will be free on TV soon enough. Watch it at home.
Spike101
Spike101 - 2/12/2025, 12:55 AM
So as predicted it’s average at best. Disney garbage….
eagc1995
eagc1995 - 2/12/2025, 12:56 AM
So not the trainwreck many of us feared, but not a masterpiece either.

