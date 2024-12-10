CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Rumored Run-Time And Post-Credits Scene Details Revealed - SPOILERS

Captain America: Brave New World is set to hit theaters early next year, and we now have rumored details on the movie's post-credits scene along with the final run-time...

By MarkCassidy - Dec 10, 2024 01:12 PM EST

Marvel Studios' next MCU feature, Captain America: Brave New World, is set to hit theaters next February, and the movie's final run-time has reportedly been revealed.

According to scooper Daniel Richtman, Sam Wilson's first big-screen outing as the new Sentinel of Liberty will clock-in at 2 hours and 4 minutes (he initially reported 2 hours 40 mins, before rectifying the error).

Richtman has also confirmed that there will only be a single mid-credits scene, and it sounds like that Reddit leak from October may have been at least mostly accurate.

Spoilers follow.

Apparently, the sequence does indeed set up some kind of World War Hulks-like event, with President Ross (Harrison Ford) sent to the Raft after his Red Hulk rampage towards the end of the movie. The Leader (Tim Blake Nelson) is also imprisoned in the floating facility, and strongly hints that Amadeus Cho (believed to be played by Logan Kim) has been given the Hulk serum.

The villain's goal is seemingly to create an army of Hulked-up super-soldiers, though his motivations are said to be somewhat murky.

Though the most recent trailer seemed to go over a lot better than the first teaser, anticipation for Brave New World has been somewhat muted, and mixed/negative test-screening reports haven't helped. Deadpool and Wolverine was the box office boost Marvel Studios needed after Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels, but it remains to be seen if this fourth Cap movie - and first without Steve Rogers - can keep the momentum going.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

