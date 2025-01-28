CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Shares Inspiring Message On Playing Black Captain America

Anthony Mackie joined the MCU as Sam Wilson in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Five years later, the events of Avengers: Endgame saw him awarded the "Captain America" mantle by Steve Rogers, setting the stage for the hero to wield the shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier.

It's been a few years since that series hit Disney+ and Mackie will next take centre stage as Captain America in February's Captain America: Brave New World.

Unfortunately, there will likely always be those who take issue with the MCU having a Black man play Captain America. Regardless, Mackie has shared an inspiring and touching message about why he thinks it's important for Black and white children to see someone who looks like him don the red, white, and blue.

"I think it’s just as important for Black kids to see a Black Captain America as it is for white kids," the actor says in the video below. "Growing up, my favourite hero was green; it wasn’t about race or anything. It was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing."

"It’s very important for kids of all races to be able to watch and have someone to look up to no matter what they look like, and see that that package comes with a good human being as opposed to what they’ve been perceived as by everyone else," Mackie added.

It's hard to disagree with that and, as many MCU fans have pointed out on social media, Mackie already sounds like Captain America. Following the release of his solo outing, Sam is expected to lead a new team in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

You can watch the full interview clip featuring the Captain America: Brave New World star in the player below.

Anthony Mackie talks about what it means to be playing a black Captain America:



In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.