CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Star Anthony Mackie Shares Inspiring Message On Playing Black Captain America

Captain America: Brave New World star Anthony Mackie has opened up on what it means to play a Black Captain America and why he believes that's important for children of all races to see on screen...

By JoshWilding - Jan 28, 2025 09:01 AM EST

Anthony Mackie joined the MCU as Sam Wilson in 2014's Captain America: The Winter Soldier. Five years later, the events of Avengers: Endgame saw him awarded the "Captain America" mantle by Steve Rogers, setting the stage for the hero to wield the shield in The Falcon and The Winter Soldier

It's been a few years since that series hit Disney+ and Mackie will next take centre stage as Captain America in February's Captain America: Brave New World.

Unfortunately, there will likely always be those who take issue with the MCU having a Black man play Captain America. Regardless, Mackie has shared an inspiring and touching message about why he thinks it's important for Black and white children to see someone who looks like him don the red, white, and blue. 

"I think it’s just as important for Black kids to see a Black Captain America as it is for white kids," the actor says in the video below. "Growing up, my favourite hero was green; it wasn’t about race or anything. It was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing."

"It’s very important for kids of all races to be able to watch and have someone to look up to no matter what they look like, and see that that package comes with a good human being as opposed to what they’ve been perceived as by everyone else," Mackie added. 

It's hard to disagree with that and, as many MCU fans have pointed out on social media, Mackie already sounds like Captain America. Following the release of his solo outing, Sam is expected to lead a new team in 2026's Avengers: Doomsday.

You can watch the full interview clip featuring the Captain America: Brave New World star in the player below. 

In Captain America: Brave New World, after meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam Wilson finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

The movie stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The movie is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

cham2119
cham2119 - 1/28/2025, 9:12 AM
And here comes the trolls in 3...2...
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/28/2025, 9:35 AM
@cham2119 - Just popping in here to add some names to the block list . . .
theBlackSquare
theBlackSquare - 1/28/2025, 9:38 AM
@Clintthahamster - haha. Though to be fair, it's just that small 95% of CBM fans that give the rest a bad name.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 1/28/2025, 9:57 AM
@cham2119 - Marvel Studios Captain America: Brave New World has 14M likes • 14M Followers on its Facebook Page.

That's not Steve Rogers been a Compete Flop.

CHECK HERE!

https://www.facebook.com/CaptainAmerica
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 1/28/2025, 9:12 AM
User Comment Image GET IN HERE!!!
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 9:31 AM
@harryba11zack - lol!
AnEye
AnEye - 1/28/2025, 9:13 AM
"Growing up, my favorite hero was green; it wasn’t about race or anything. It was about him being a good guy trying to do the right thing. It’s very important for kids of all races to be able to watch and have someone to look up to no matter what they look like, and see that that package comes with a good human being as opposed to what they’ve been perceived as by everyone else,"

I 100% agree with this.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/28/2025, 9:15 AM
@AnEye - He's talking about Hulk though, and yeah even though he was 'Green' wasn't he still white? i get what he's trying to say, but it's going to get picked at.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/28/2025, 9:18 AM
@AnEye - Uh-huh.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/28/2025, 9:18 AM
@Conquistador - Honestly don't know what he meant by that "green" comment. But the rest I get get.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/28/2025, 9:19 AM
@Ikusa - It is entirely possible for someone to dislike this movie but agree with an actors POV.

I don't think its going to be a good movie, cry me a river bro.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/28/2025, 9:22 AM
@AnEye - Right...
AnEye
AnEye - 1/28/2025, 9:23 AM
@Ikusa - K. I know it bothers you that someone doesn't like this movie. That's ok. I sleep good at night bout it.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/28/2025, 9:25 AM
@AnEye - Really? All 18 of you?
AnEye
AnEye - 1/28/2025, 9:29 AM
@Ikusa - 18 of me? Wrong user if you think I'm the other person who constantly needs to bring race into a conversation. Move on to your next suspect Sherlock.
Latverian
Latverian - 1/28/2025, 9:29 AM
@Ikusa - I am honestly baffled by the negative reaction some of you people seem to have whenever this movie is brought up. Isn't an angry red president beating up a person of colour more or less your wet dream?
AnEye
AnEye - 1/28/2025, 9:32 AM
@Latverian - YEAH YOU AND YOUR 18 ACCOUNTS BRO!!!!!
Latverian
Latverian - 1/28/2025, 9:36 AM
@AnEye - Wrong person to respond to. I was actually agreeing with you.
AnEye
AnEye - 1/28/2025, 9:37 AM
@Latverian - I was mocking the user by being sarcastic lol. I know you agree with me, thanks.
Latverian
Latverian - 1/28/2025, 9:38 AM
@AnEye - My bad, I completely misread your tone.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/28/2025, 9:13 AM
Say what you want about Black Cap, but Papa Doc (Mackie) got charisma. I hope he get's more opportunities at headlining other projects.

Some what related, the Spike Lee Joint "She Hate Me" is pretty good. Not a new one, but watched it again recently. Kind of slow to start with.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/28/2025, 9:36 AM
@Conquistador - he's also a Terrible leading man. any movie or tv show ive seen him in the lead is awful... just saying
Conquistador
Conquistador - 1/28/2025, 9:44 AM
@MotherGooseUPus - I've not really seen him in a lead role in movies outside of She Hate Me and Outside the Wire (where's he's also not really the lead).

I think with the right writing he can do it, this one will be the one to show it let's hope.

TV series, he was pretty strong in FatWS, but the show was weak. Twisted Metal, i check out after 2 episodes, it just didn't grab me, but not because of him i don't think.
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 1/28/2025, 10:00 AM
@Conquistador - not saying he's a bad guy or bad actor... just not lead material. awful in Aletered Carbon and bad in Twisted metal. Wasn't great in FaTWS but that show was just plain bad so not all him. I hope hes better in this but we'll see
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 1/28/2025, 9:17 AM
He also said he doesn't want to represent America.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 1/28/2025, 9:37 AM
@0bstreperous - User Comment Image
Urubrodi
Urubrodi - 1/28/2025, 9:17 AM
That was a perfect answer from him. Honestly, made me respect him more, looking forward to the film.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 1/28/2025, 9:20 AM
Yeah Josh, I knew that YOU would completely ignore what everyone is actually talking about today regarding what Anthony Mackie recently said about what he thinks Captain America stands for in a different video.

"I think Captain America stands for a lot of things... but America isn't one of them."

The dude just completely Rachel Zegler'd his movie. It was already going to bomb, and now he guaranteed it. That you are refusing to cover it and write about it here is expected.
Ikusa
Ikusa - 1/28/2025, 9:28 AM
@HistoryofMatt - LOL. You're schnerious?

Good job, A.M.
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 9:30 AM
@HistoryofMatt - maybe maybe the original intent of capt america back when he was conceived was a corny pro America figurehead

But the mcu version of capt America is much more nuanced than that (have you seen the 3 capt America movies?).
He represents DOING THE RIGHT THING, not exclusively America. What he represents is what the United States of America should strive to also represent.
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 1/28/2025, 10:13 AM
@Vigor - Mackie literally says that believes that Captain America represents many things but that America isnt one of them.

Do you agree with that statement?
Vigor
Vigor - 1/28/2025, 10:18 AM
@Ryguy88 - seeing the quote in full, probably not. That could be worded better. I thought he meant he represents doing the right thing but I also think it's important for capt america whether it's bucky or sam or Steve, to be at minimum patriotic
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 1/28/2025, 9:21 AM
This isn't what you promised me
Matchesz
Matchesz - 1/28/2025, 9:21 AM
Still could have sent the same message if the movie was called Falcon
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 1/28/2025, 9:22 AM

I really hope this movie is good and makes money and leave hype after its done
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/28/2025, 9:23 AM
"it wasn’t about race or anything."

Yet you're making this about race.
supermanrex
supermanrex - 1/28/2025, 9:39 AM
@TheJok3r - cause incels have already made it about race. there is nothing racially problematic with stating the good side of diversity in a role vs being hateful and spiteful that the individual is diverse and trying to pull reverse racism on the fact that good side of diversity is being discussed
bobevanz
bobevanz - 1/28/2025, 9:40 AM
@TheJok3r - I'm not surprised your reading comprehension is on a grade school level
BlackStar25
BlackStar25 - 1/28/2025, 9:41 AM
@TheJok3r - Wow...You completely missed the message huh...

User Comment Image
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 1/28/2025, 9:47 AM
@bobevanz -

@BlackStar25 -

"I think it’s important for Black kids to see a Black Captain America"

"it wasn’t about race"

These two statements are very contradictory to one another. If race doesn't matter, then why does it matter if Cap is black ?
