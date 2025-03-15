CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Takes In $1.5M On Friday To Put $200M Milestone In View

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Takes In $1.5M On Friday To Put $200M Milestone In View

The latest box office updates are in, and Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World is now approaching $200 million in the US. Can it pass $400 million worldwide?

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 15, 2025 11:03 AM EST

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World may have lost the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office to action comedy Novocaine (it's now in third place behind Black Bag and Mickey 17)but the latest MCU movie is still holding up fairly well.

According to the latest BO updates, Brave New World took in $1.5 million on Friday for a domestic total of $186 million. This puts the $200M milestone in view, with a $400M+ global total a definite possibility.

It's not a bad showing for a movie which has underperformed since opening strong on February 14, and despite mostly negative reviews and a franchise-low B- CinemaScore, the fourth Captain America movie - and first with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wielding the shield - is hanging in there.

Some analysts predict that Brave New World may struggle to reach $400 million worldwide by the end of its run, but others believe it will likely top out at the $405-410 million range. The latest MCU movie had a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and there is a possibility that the actual budget could be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots (this has not been confirmed).

Even going off the initial $180M budget, the movie would probably need to make $540 million to break even, based on industry standards that say a film must gross 2.5 to 3 times its budget to turn a profit.

Have you been to see Brave New World? If so, what did you think? Let us know in the comments.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens is now in theaters. Have you been to see it yet?

Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/15/2025, 12:02 PM
Fight scenes were a lot of fun. Enjoyed the core cast. Plot was meh and the Leader was terrible. 6/10
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 3/15/2025, 12:04 PM
@Wahhvacado - I like how this is the general consensus.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/15/2025, 12:10 PM
@Wahhvacado - Sabra was the highlight , she Is a very valuable Ally to the USA
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/15/2025, 12:12 PM
@Malatrova15 - Sabra was distractingly short in this role.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/15/2025, 1:08 PM
@Wahhvacado - isn’t plot and story to all comic movies same ? Good vs bad , bad rule world try kill hero have chaos
Mrtoke
Mrtoke - 3/15/2025, 12:03 PM
The action in this movie was good for the most part. Need a better director and better writers.

If Thor gets a sequel, then so should this.
Wonderland56
Wonderland56 - 3/15/2025, 12:40 PM
@Mrtoke - Big agree.
JacobsLadder
JacobsLadder - 3/15/2025, 12:06 PM
just stop it. holy cow. have some respect.
bobevanz
bobevanz - 3/15/2025, 12:08 PM
Well folks it just might break even. Looks like all the naysayers were wrong. Marvel is back! We love mediocre movies! I love wasting my time! Woo hoo!
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/15/2025, 12:14 PM
@bobevanz - Mackie has Never say thank you ..not even once ...he Is very disrespectful of the role
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 3/15/2025, 12:18 PM
@bobevanz - No break even.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/15/2025, 12:19 PM
Im geeking out on Ne Zha 2. Who watched it??????
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/15/2025, 12:25 PM
@vectorsigma - That looks incredible! I'm unfamiliar with this franchise, should I check out the first one?
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/15/2025, 12:28 PM
@Wahhvacado - yes! Im ready for the Ne Zha cinematic universe. It has 3 films already including this.

A great palate cleanser from all the hollywood sloo these days
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/15/2025, 12:29 PM
@vectorsigma - I'll definitely check them out! Thanks for the shout out in the comments, looks like you are putting me on to something special
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/15/2025, 12:32 PM
@Wahhvacado - oh man, it is great i tell you. Ill watch it again on Monday. Btw, havent watched jiang ziya (2nd movie) yet but will do tomorrow and i have no doubt it is great too
Wahhvacado
Wahhvacado - 3/15/2025, 12:33 PM
@vectorsigma - Awesome, let me know your thoughts!
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 3/15/2025, 12:35 PM
@Wahhvacado - sure!
GirshwinDavies
GirshwinDavies - 3/15/2025, 12:21 PM
My favorite was Goiter Thompson
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/15/2025, 12:24 PM
Not the most exciting MCU flick, but overall I enjoyed it.
Nonameforme
Nonameforme - 3/15/2025, 12:32 PM
So essentially there's no way it'll even break even
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 3/15/2025, 12:35 PM
Not too bad for a movie that is deep in its run , has competition and was frontloaded…

However this is also the lowest grossing movie weekend of the year so far with movies like Novocaine ,Mickey 17 & Black Bag underperforming aswell.

It’s not just Marvel but the box office in general is in a slump right now and has been usually since the Pandemic.
AllsNotGood
AllsNotGood - 3/15/2025, 12:48 PM
User Comment Image

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
jackbauer884
jackbauer884 - 3/15/2025, 1:02 PM
@AllsNotGood - What are you celebrating? Its still low.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 3/15/2025, 12:53 PM
LOL.
RitoRevolto
RitoRevolto - 3/15/2025, 12:55 PM
I still say it wasn't nearly as bad as everyone tried to make it out to be. That Hulk plot definitely needed to be left on the cutting room floor.
dragon316
dragon316 - 3/15/2025, 1:08 PM
Someday I will see it at home eventually

