CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Takes In $1.5M On Friday To Put $200M Milestone In View

Marvel Studios' Captain America: Brave New World may have lost the No. 1 spot at the domestic box office to action comedy Novocaine (it's now in third place behind Black Bag and Mickey 17), but the latest MCU movie is still holding up fairly well.

According to the latest BO updates, Brave New World took in $1.5 million on Friday for a domestic total of $186 million. This puts the $200M milestone in view, with a $400M+ global total a definite possibility.

It's not a bad showing for a movie which has underperformed since opening strong on February 14, and despite mostly negative reviews and a franchise-low B- CinemaScore, the fourth Captain America movie - and first with Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) wielding the shield - is hanging in there.

Some analysts predict that Brave New World may struggle to reach $400 million worldwide by the end of its run, but others believe it will likely top out at the $405-410 million range. The latest MCU movie had a reported production budget of $180M, but this is before marketing costs, and there is a possibility that the actual budget could be closer to $300M after extensive reshoots (this has not been confirmed).

Even going off the initial $180M budget, the movie would probably need to make $540 million to break even, based on industry standards that say a film must gross 2.5 to 3 times its budget to turn a profit.

