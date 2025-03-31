CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Writer Responds To Negative Reviews; "I Think You Guys Got It Wrong"

Captain America: Brave New World co-writer Rob Edwards has responded to the (mostly) negative reviews the latest MCU movie has received, and he thinks the critics may have "got it wrong."

News
By MarkCassidy - Mar 31, 2025

Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be a much-needed box office jolt for Marvel Studios, and also went over pretty well with fans and critics. Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World wasn't quite able to keep the momentum going.

Though the movie did recently pass $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely), the critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 331 reviews.

Brave New World does have its defenders, but it's probably fair to say that the movie hasn't resonated with the Marvel faithful in a way those involved with bringing the film to the screen will have been hoping for.

While speaking to The Direct at WonderCon over the weekend, one of the movie's six credited writes, Rob Edwards, was asked if he was surprised by the critical response.

"I kinda did, kinda didn't. I think similar things have happened... with a lot of different projects. It was weird to me, because some of my friends who are critics, I said, 'I think you guys missed it. I think you guys got it wrong.'"

"When the audience's marks came in, everybody I saw said like, 'Not only did I love it, but I brought my family to the next week,'" he added. "I've seen it more than once. It's a thoroughly enjoyable film, and I don't know what everybody's talking about.' I mean, that's really what you want as opposed to the other thing."

Director Julius Onah was asked about the reviews during an interview with Esquire earlier this year.

"All I'll say is that we were working very hard and are very passionate about the movie we made. We told the story in a way that I feel very excited about and very satisfied with. Every single one of these movies [receives criticism]—and maybe because it was so out-there in terms of some of the conversation, people perceiving certain things, certainly—but I don't think that is the truth of the reality of it.… The really important thing for me is the experience the audience gets to have: enjoying the story."

How do you feel about Brave New World now that some time has passed? Would you give the movie another go when it hits streaming?

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World also stars Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World is now in theaters.

CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD BTS Photo Reveals New Look At The Leader’s Scrapped Comic-Accurate Design
Jackraow21
Jackraow21 - 3/31/2025, 12:33 PM
I enjoyed it and so did my family and friends. We didn’t go in with any expectations really, and I’m not going say it was close to the level of quality of Winter Soldier or Civil War. But it was up there with The First Avenger and other mid-tier MCU films. At least IMO.
Clintthahamster
Clintthahamster - 3/31/2025, 12:36 PM
"When the audience's marks came in, everybody I saw said like, 'Not only did I love it, but I brought my family to the next week,'"

Gabimaru
Gabimaru - 3/31/2025, 12:36 PM
When the creators or some shills defending a universally panned movie saying things like "you just don't get it" etc. always cracks me up, how petty.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 3/31/2025, 12:38 PM
I enjoyed the movie, but I agree with some of the criticisms. While I liked it overall it felt like a placeholder until the next bjg MCU project, not to mention that with a little tweaking, this very easily could've just been an Incredible Hulk movie with just how much focus it has on Gamma related plot points. I was hoping we'd get more focus on the Serpent Society related elements, but some of those elements were obviously cut.
TheyDont
TheyDont - 3/31/2025, 12:39 PM
I pirated it, and I still want a refund.
MaximusTheMad
MaximusTheMad - 3/31/2025, 12:40 PM
Yea it definitely wasn't bad, but it wasn't particularly good either.

The script was good but the direction was very generic.

No flavor or tension at all. Just one scene to the next like an old TV show.

The action was alright but that's it.

