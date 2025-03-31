CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Writer Responds To Negative Reviews; "I Think You Guys Got It Wrong"

Deadpool and Wolverine proved to be a much-needed box office jolt for Marvel Studios, and also went over pretty well with fans and critics. Unfortunately, Captain America: Brave New World wasn't quite able to keep the momentum going.

Though the movie did recently pass $400 million worldwide (which didn't always seem likely), the critical reception was mixed-negative, and the fourth Captain America movie is currently sitting at 48% on Rotten Tomatoes based on 331 reviews.

Brave New World does have its defenders, but it's probably fair to say that the movie hasn't resonated with the Marvel faithful in a way those involved with bringing the film to the screen will have been hoping for.

While speaking to The Direct at WonderCon over the weekend, one of the movie's six credited writes, Rob Edwards, was asked if he was surprised by the critical response.

"I kinda did, kinda didn't. I think similar things have happened... with a lot of different projects. It was weird to me, because some of my friends who are critics, I said, 'I think you guys missed it. I think you guys got it wrong.'"

"When the audience's marks came in, everybody I saw said like, 'Not only did I love it, but I brought my family to the next week,'" he added. "I've seen it more than once. It's a thoroughly enjoyable film, and I don't know what everybody's talking about.' I mean, that's really what you want as opposed to the other thing."

Director Julius Onah was asked about the reviews during an interview with Esquire earlier this year.

"All I'll say is that we were working very hard and are very passionate about the movie we made. We told the story in a way that I feel very excited about and very satisfied with. Every single one of these movies [receives criticism]—and maybe because it was so out-there in terms of some of the conversation, people perceiving certain things, certainly—but I don't think that is the truth of the reality of it.… The really important thing for me is the experience the audience gets to have: enjoying the story."

How do you feel about Brave New World now that some time has passed? Would you give the movie another go when it hits streaming?

