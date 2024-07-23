CAPTAIN AMERICA: BRAVE NEW WORLD Alternate Trailer Includes New Footage After Removing Assassination Attempt

Marvel Studios has released an alternate version of the recent Captain America: Brave New World trailer, which replaces the assassination attempt shot with new footage...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 23, 2024 01:07 PM EST

Marvel Studios debuted the first trailer for Captain America: Brave New World earlier this month, and the teaser begins with a mind-controlled Isaiah Bradley (Carl Lumbly) making an attempt on President Ross' (Harrison Ford) life.

In the wake of the recent assassination attempt on former President Donald Trump, the studio has now released an alternate version of the trailer which will play in theaters ahead of Deadpool and Wolverine, and it removes a couple of key shots.

Instead of Bradley opening fire through the glass and Ross falling forward, the new footage sees Isaiah making his escape and flinging a table at his pursuers. The rest of the trailer plays out the same as the original.

This isn't the first time something like this has happened, and while some feel it's an understandable action, it does usually leave others to wonder if it's really necessary - especially when the original version is still available to watch online.

Check out the new trailer at the link below, and let us know what you think in the comments section.

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross, played by Harrison Ford in his Marvel Cinematic Universe debut, Sam finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Captain America: Brave New World stars Anthony Mackie, Danny Ramirez, Shira Haas, Xosha Roquemore, Carl Lumbly, with Giancarlo Esposito, Liv Tyler, Tim Blake Nelson, and Harrison Ford. The film is directed by Julius Onah and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore. Louis D’Esposito and Charles Newirth serve as executive producers.

"It made more sense for it to be more of a grounded espionage action movie as opposed to aliens and airplanes coming through portals and sh*t," Mackie said in a recent interview. "Even though I've been in so many of them and have seen it all now, the opportunity for Sam to really establish himself as a true action star and Avenger comes with this movie."

"This movie is a clear reset," he added. "It really re-establishes the idea of what this universe is and what this universe is going to be. I think with these movies, you're getting a clear, new branding of what Marvel is headed towards the same way they did with Captain America: The Winter Soldier."

Marvel Studios’ Captain America: Brave New World opens in U.S. theaters on February 14, 2025.

DanFlashesShirt
DanFlashesShirt - 7/23/2024, 1:03 PM
Smh them removing the virus plotline from FATWS looks so silly now looking back
clintthahamster
clintthahamster - 7/23/2024, 1:09 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - I doubt they're removing the assassination attempt from the movie entirely, likely just the trailer.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 1:10 PM
@DanFlashesShirt - people say that but I never heard that there was a virus plot line officially in FaTWS?.

It’s always been unconfirmed.

Even then , I doubt this is removed from the film itself.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 7/23/2024, 1:06 PM
User Comment Image
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 1:20 PM
That shot of Isaiah throwing the table was cool…

I liked the character in FaTWS so I’m glad he’s in this and I’m intrigued as to why apparently The Leader uses him to kill Ross rather than any other method.

I also hope he doesn’t die in this since he could serve as a nice mentor figure for Sam.

User Comment Image
MuadDib
MuadDib - 7/23/2024, 1:24 PM
That society in general has gotten so sensitive and works so hard to avoid offending anyone or “triggering” ppl is only a sign of a weak populous. Kinda pathetic

