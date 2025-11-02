ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 Cover Reveals A New Look At Controversial Redesign For Harley Quinn

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 Cover Reveals A New Look At Controversial Redesign For Harley Quinn

A new variant cover for Absolute Batman #14 by artist Derrick Chew has been revealed, and it offers a new look at the divisive redesign for the Absolute Universe's take on Harley Quinn. Check it out...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 02, 2025 04:11 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

Last month's Absolute Batman #13 introduced the Absolute Universe's take on Harley Quinn, and like many of the characters who inhabit Gotham City in Darkseid's timeline, she was near-unrecognisable. 

This Harley leads the Red Hood gang and is dedicated to bringing down the mysterious, sinister Joker. The Dark Knight has allied with Harley and her followers, setting the stage for another huge twist; after all, if Batman gets Harley Quinn as his "sidekick," then it stands to reason that The Joker will get a Robin.

That's already been hinted at in the series, with it looking increasingly likely that Dick Grayson might somehow find his way into The Joker's clutches. In issue #9, it was briefly mentioned that he's an EMT who is no fan of the Caped Crusader's violent war on crime. 

Back to Harley, and while she does operate out of an abandoned amusement park, the character otherwise seems to have little in common with her main DC Universe counterpart (we expect to learn more about her past in upcoming issues of Absolute Batman). 

During a recent League of Comic Geeks AMA, Absolute Batman writer Scott Snyder explained how he's approaching putting a new spin on the Caped Crusader and the allies and enemies who surround him.

"Instead of starting with the gallery of characters and deciding which ones we want to bring in, I’m trying to really focus on Bruce and his story in this universe and let that dictate who shows up and how. He’s a really different version of himself in [the Absolute Universe]. He’s both angrier and more idealistic, he’s young and wild, and he grew up in crime alley with some of the people who eventually become his villains in the main universe."

"So I sort of start from there and then think about what he would do, who he would know, who he would consider an ally or a friend, he would be suspicious of, and build out from there. When it comes to people who are going to be his real antagonist, I try to think of characters that would give him the hardest time in this version of himself. And then Nick and I discuss how to make them even more difficult and challenging for Bruce, just to be mean."

Today, we have a new look at Harley Quinn on Derrick Chew's variant cover for Absolute Batman #14. You can check that out below.

image host

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/12/2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art & Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art & Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

DC Comics Reveals Punk Rock Variant Covers Inspired By SUPERMAN Movie's Positive Message
Related:

DC Comics Reveals "Punk Rock" Variant Covers Inspired By SUPERMAN Movie's Positive Message
CLAYFACE's Surprisingly Long Post-Production Time, ABSOLUTE BATMAN Anime, Colin Farrell On His Batman Fandom
Recommended For You:

CLAYFACE's Surprisingly Long Post-Production Time, ABSOLUTE BATMAN Anime, Colin Farrell On His Batman Fandom

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Lisa89
Lisa89 - 11/2/2025, 4:07 PM
Maybe it’s only “controversial” because the media insists on saying it’s “controversial” every chance they get.
RolandD
RolandD - 11/2/2025, 4:37 PM
@Lisa89 - Controversy sells.
BackwardGalaxy
BackwardGalaxy - 11/2/2025, 4:08 PM
Controversial? She looks fine. It's not like they turned her into a dragon mutant, like Joker.
1stDalek
1stDalek - 11/2/2025, 4:20 PM
It's a nice cover, puts the premiering character front & center with her weapon of choice, and with an interesting plot-relevant background to it together.
Still think the design is a bit mundane for the Absolute Batman corner of this world and the excessive diamond pattern is giving gritty-movie-reboot Royal Flush Gang more than Harley. I'm expecting a twist here, Batman conveniently finding a street gang resistance group that can help him in his war against Joker & his minions seems too good to be true.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 11/2/2025, 4:24 PM
this might be the least controversial reimagining in the absolute run

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder