ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14 Features The Most Insane Batman vs. Bane Fight In Comic Book History - SPOILERS

DC Comics released Absolute Batman #14 today, and it delivers one of the most batsh*t crazy battles in the Dark Knight's comic book history.

In his final showdown with Bane, Bruce Wayne is forced to contemplate taking Venom so he can even the odds. Before that, he literally drops a skyscraper on the villain and attempts to impale the seemingly unstoppable Bane with his massive Batmobile.

That barely fazes the masked baddie, and he continues increasing in size, becoming a giant-sized threat to Batman. The Caped Crusader even yanks out one of Bane's eyes, but it barely fazes his foe. Fortunately, Bruce gets a little help from his friends, with Harley Quinn, Killer Croc, and Catwoman all lending a helping hand.

Batman severs Bane's spine, but the Venom heals him, and it seems Bruce's only option is to use Venom himself. Instead, he has Selina Kyle fire it into the rampaging Bane, leading to an overdose that turns him into little more than a pile of flesh.

However, a coda reveals that Bane has somehow survived and is now in The Joker's possession (contained within a jar as a brain, eyes, and spinal cord). The Joker bombs and destroys Santa Prisca to ensure that, moving forward, Bane won't have any distractions.

"Bane is a total reflection of Bruce...a nightmarish version," writer Scott Snyder previously said. "And Joker — he’s the pinnacle of everything Bruce is afraid of."

"Bane is almost like the embodiment of war. He’s capable of all these terrible things. And Alfred knows — Bruce has no idea what he’s walking into," he added. "Building bridges — literally and metaphorically — is who this Batman is. He’s connective. And eventually, he realizes that he can’t do this alone."

Talking more about Absolute Batman's impact, Snyder said, "It’s reaffirmed everything I love about the medium. The joy of making people wait each month, of giving them something to talk about — something that hits hard and sticks."

"There’s a reckoning happening in comics. If we don’t focus on what makes monthly comics special, we won’t survive in a tough economy. So we’re all taking our biggest swings," he concluded.

You can check out some highlights from Absolute Batman #14 below. The issue is now on sale in comic book stores everywhere.

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman?

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14

Written by SCOTT SNYDER

Art & Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

On Sale Now