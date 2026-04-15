Absolute Batman #19 Reveals Identity Of The Five Absolute Robins Following [Spoiler]'s Death

Absolute Batman #19 Reveals Identity Of The Five Absolute Robins Following [Spoiler]'s Death

Absolute Batman #19 went on sale today, and finally reveals the five familiar faces who will serve as The Joker's Robins in the Absolute Universe. There's also a major character death.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 15, 2026 10:04 AM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

In today's Absolute Batman #19, the Caped Crusader meets with Jim Gordon. In the Absolute Universe, he's Gotham City's Mayor, and in a scene reminiscent of the classic DC Universe, they meet on a rooftop. 

Both seem on the cusp of forming a partnership, but Gordon is acting a little out of character. He has something important to tell Bruce, something to do with his father's death in the zoo all those years ago, but the Mayor grows increasingly disturbed.

Clearly terrified, it seems he's fallen under the Scarecrow's spell, and after inadvertently setting himself on fire, he jumps from the building. Batman acts fast to save him, but his grappling hook only catches Gordon's coat, and we see the Mayor on the street below, dead. 

To onlookers, it seems Batman has thrown Gordon from the roof and murdered him. That allows Slade Wilson to announce the Robin Program. Funded by Jack Grimm V, a.k.a. The Joker, it turns Batman's sidekicks in a parallel reality are his wards in the Absolute Universe. 

"He takes the misunderstood, the wards of the state, the ones who've turned to criminality, of fallen through the city's many cracks, and helps them find their way," Deasthroke says. "Today, these young men and women are ready to give back. Guided by an exceptional leader, orphaned at an early age and raised by Mr. Grimm, this team will be Gotham's new totem."

Their leader is Dick Grayson, and the Robins are made up of him, Jason Todd, Tim Drake, Duke Thomas, and Stephanie Brown. 

Deathstroke trained them and reveals here that they'll be piloting the massive mech suits teased on Absolute Batman #20's cover. Their mission? To take down Batman once and for all. The Dark Knight still has Alfred Pennyworth and Harley Quinn by his side, but will that be enough?

Check out some interior pages from Absolute Batman #19 below. 

image host
image host

ABSOLUTE SCARECROW EMERGES FROM THE SHADOWS OF ARK M AS A NEW STORY ARC BEGINS...

Poison Ivy proved to be just one of the many horrors within the bowels of the ARK M facility, and as Joker sets his sights on Absolute Batman, he decides to enlist the help of one of the centre’s most terrifying doctors, Dr. Jonathan Crane.

While Bruce Wayne tries to align himself with Barbara Gordon, there’s more than one alliance formed in this issue. New debuts, new villains, new arc starts here.

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #19
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art & Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
On Sale Now

About The Author:
JoshWilding
Member Since 3/13/2009
Comic Book Reader. Film Lover. WWE and F1 Fan. Rotten Tomatoes-approved critic and ComicBookMovie.com's #1 contributor.
Superman/Spider-Man #1 Second Printing Covers Reveal A Lex Luthor And Venom Team-up
Related:

Superman/Spider-Man #1 Second Printing Covers Reveal A Lex Luthor And Venom Team-up
Dark Knights of Steel II First Look Promises Fans The High-Fantasy Sequel They've Been Waiting For
Recommended For You:

Dark Knights of Steel II First Look Promises Fans The High-Fantasy Sequel They've Been Waiting For

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 4/15/2026, 10:53 AM
So glad DC's comics are good right now. The movies and tv side have been sorely lacking these past few years.
soberchimera
soberchimera - 4/15/2026, 11:05 AM
I bet dollars to donuts, Joker is responsible for all their parents’ deaths.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Auto Racing

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder