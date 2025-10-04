ABSOLUTE BATMAN: Leaked First Look At Absolute Harley Quinn Revealed (And It's Going To Be Controversial)

We recently got a first look at the monstrous Absolute Joker from the pages of DC Comics' Absolute Batman, and we now have a leaked first look at Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's bold take on Harley Quinn.

By JoshWilding - Oct 04, 2025 12:10 PM EST
Source: Bleeding Cool

DC Comics' Absolute Universe has put an exciting new spin on the DC Universe, but with that comes some huge, potentially controversial changes.

Writer Scott Snyder appeared at Dragon Con last month and told fans, "If Bruce is Joker now, and he is chaos and he is disruption, then Joker is the system and order. That means Joker would have a Batcave, he would have a mansion, he would be handsome, and be a socialite. Maybe he has Robins!"

Dick Grayson has briefly appeared in the series—in Absolute Batman #9—as an EMT who was clearly no fan of the Caped Crusader's violent war on crime. There's already speculation that he could somehow become The Joker's "Robin," but not to worry, because Batman will have a new ally by his side: Harley Quinn. 

Absolute Batman #12 revealed that the Dark Knight is in contact with the Red Hood Gang and working hand-in-hand with the group. Thanks to Bleeding Cool, we now have a first look at the Absolute Harley Quinn from next week's issue #13. 

She's the leader of the Red Hood Gang and has ditched the colourful costume, hair, and makeup for a look that's sure to divide opinions. 

As the site posits, "Note the makeup. The Joker gets Robins, Batman gets Harley Quinn as a sidekick, the Absolute Universe really is the Darkseid timeline. Absolute Joker's origin is out in December with issue #15, is this where everything is leading to in 2026? Batman's Red Hood Vs Joker's Robins?"

Ultimately, this is an alternate reality (similar to Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe), so getting worked up about sweeping changes like this seems pointless. It is, however, intriguing to see where Snyder plans to take Harley and to learn what her new role in Gotham City will be moving forward.

You can get a first look at the Absolute Harley Quinn below, along with details on upcoming issues of Absolute Batman

image host

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art & Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

ABSOLUTE CATWOMAN DEBUTS! Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?! $4.99 10/8/2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #14
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art & Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

BATMAN AND CATWOMAN VS. BANE! Batman and Catwoman face down Bane in a final battle! But once the dust settles, what will it all mean for the future of Batman? $4.99 11/12/2025

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #15
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art & Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA

SCOTT SNYDER REUNITES WITH LEGENDARY ARTIST JOCK! Alfred reveals to Bruce the story of the man he's been chasing for years. Enter: Joker! Scott Snyder and Jock reunite for an epic tale in the Absolute Universe! $4.99 12/10/2025

Havenless
Havenless - 10/4/2025, 12:16 PM
When I read the title I just expected, “she’s buck naked.”

This is weird but not crazier
Skestra
Skestra - 10/4/2025, 12:30 PM
@Havenless - I was picturing something more along the lines of her appearance in "Justice League: God and Monsters".

User Comment Image
ModernAudience
ModernAudience - 10/4/2025, 12:18 PM
Not sure why an extremely alternate timeline redesign of a character would be "controversial". Absolute Batman has been a fun ride.
MR
MR - 10/4/2025, 12:24 PM
@ModernAudience - it’s Josh’s tactic to get everyone to click on the immense pointlessness of his writings.
AlexGSpeaks
AlexGSpeaks - 10/4/2025, 12:29 PM
@ModernAudience - the amount of people who threw a fit back in the day when Marvel killed Spidey and replaced him with Miles, without realizing (or caring) it was the Ultimate version of Pete and not the 616 version, probably would. Some folks just like being angry.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/4/2025, 12:32 PM
@AlexGSpeaks - They could've had Miles without killing Peter; that's the point people were making. Insomniac did it perfectly in the games.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/4/2025, 12:24 PM
Why is this controversial ? every character in this universe has gotten a major redesign to separate them from their traditional counterparts.
Joker666
Joker666 - 10/4/2025, 12:24 PM
I haven’t read these yet. But based on the article it sounds like Batman is the villain and Joker is the hero? I’m actually more intrigued now about this universe if it’s true.
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 10/4/2025, 12:29 PM
@Joker666 - That's not exactly the case. Batman is still a hero, just not the hero we're familiar with. Joker is...well...a thing.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 10/4/2025, 12:25 PM
butt does she fart?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/4/2025, 12:29 PM
@harryba11zack - oh Man i Hope so
Dotanuki
Dotanuki - 10/4/2025, 12:25 PM
Looks fine and pretty lowkey.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 10/4/2025, 12:29 PM
She Is tyebfinger pullkin
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 10/4/2025, 12:35 PM
More modern audience woke SLOP!

Reboot the MCU and DCU
Knightstar
Knightstar - 10/4/2025, 12:38 PM
That's a they/them if I've ever seen one...

