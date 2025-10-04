ABSOLUTE BATMAN: Leaked First Look At Absolute Harley Quinn Revealed (And It's Going To Be Controversial)

DC Comics' Absolute Universe has put an exciting new spin on the DC Universe, but with that comes some huge, potentially controversial changes.

Writer Scott Snyder appeared at Dragon Con last month and told fans, "If Bruce is Joker now, and he is chaos and he is disruption, then Joker is the system and order. That means Joker would have a Batcave, he would have a mansion, he would be handsome, and be a socialite. Maybe he has Robins!"

Dick Grayson has briefly appeared in the series—in Absolute Batman #9—as an EMT who was clearly no fan of the Caped Crusader's violent war on crime. There's already speculation that he could somehow become The Joker's "Robin," but not to worry, because Batman will have a new ally by his side: Harley Quinn.

Absolute Batman #12 revealed that the Dark Knight is in contact with the Red Hood Gang and working hand-in-hand with the group. Thanks to Bleeding Cool, we now have a first look at the Absolute Harley Quinn from next week's issue #13.

She's the leader of the Red Hood Gang and has ditched the colourful costume, hair, and makeup for a look that's sure to divide opinions.

As the site posits, "Note the makeup. The Joker gets Robins, Batman gets Harley Quinn as a sidekick, the Absolute Universe really is the Darkseid timeline. Absolute Joker's origin is out in December with issue #15, is this where everything is leading to in 2026? Batman's Red Hood Vs Joker's Robins?"

Ultimately, this is an alternate reality (similar to Marvel Comics' Ultimate Universe), so getting worked up about sweeping changes like this seems pointless. It is, however, intriguing to see where Snyder plans to take Harley and to learn what her new role in Gotham City will be moving forward.

You can get a first look at the Absolute Harley Quinn below, along with details on upcoming issues of Absolute Batman.

