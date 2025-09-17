ABSOLUTE BATMAN's Catwoman Now Confirmed To Be Half Brazilian, Half Black On New Variant Cover

Absolute Batman has put a thrilling new spin on Gotham City, and a new variant cover for issue #13 unmasks Catwoman and reveals that this version of the character will be half Brazilian, half Black...

By JoshWilding - Sep 17, 2025 03:09 PM EST
Filed Under: DC Comics

In DC Comics' new Absolute Universe, we've been introduced to bold new takes on classic characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman has reimagined Bruce Wayne, revealing that his mother is still alive, for starters. As a child, Bruce grew up alongside Ozzie, Harvey, Eddie, Waylon (yes, that's The Penguin, Two-Face, The Riddler, and Killer Croc in the regular DC Universe), and Selina Kyle.

The latter has only been featured in flashbacks thus far, with those shedding some light on her history with Batman. Ultimately, he and Selina broke up, resulting in her leaving Gotham City to travel the world. Selina knows that her old flame became Batman, and when Bane came to Gotham, she returned as "Catwoman."

The character's costume redesign has already divided opinions, and we now have some new character details courtesy of Iván Talavera. He's also confirmed that the Absolute Universe's Catwoman is half Brazilian and half Black, an exciting evolution for a fresh take on the anti-hero. 

"Here's the final version of Absolute Batman #13 'The 616 Comics' exclusive variant featuring Catwoman," he wrote on Instagram. "As you can see, I changed a bit her facial features and her skin tone because she is half Brazilian and half Black in the Absolute universe. Hope you like it!"

Selina first appeared in Batman #1, published in 1940, and she was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Initially a jewel thief known as "The Cat," she was a cunning criminal and occasional ally to Batman.

Her origin evolved; in the 1950s, she was an amnesiac flight attendant turned thief. The 1980s redefined her as a former prostitute trained in martial arts. She oscillated between villainy and anti-heroism, often romantically linked to Batman. In the 1990s, her solo series explored her as a complex anti-hero protecting Gotham’s East End.

The 2000s emphasised her moral ambiguity, with stories focusing on her thieving skills and relationships, while "The New 52" and "Rebirth" eras deepened her romance with Batman, including a near-marriage in Batman #50. She's since hovered between vigilante and crimelord, but remains fiercely loyal to the Caped Crusader.

You can take a closer look at the unmasked Absolute Catwoman in the Instagram post below. 

Batman's final showdown with the monstrous Bane! Will he be able to overcome this unstoppable behemoth, or will he be trapped in Ark-M forever?!

ABSOLUTE BATMAN #13
Written by SCOTT SNYDER
Art & Cover by NICK DRAGOTTA
Variant Cover by IVAN TALAVERA

thedrudo
thedrudo - 9/17/2025, 3:15 PM
All boobs tho
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2025, 3:59 PM
@thedrudo -User Comment Image
CyberNigerian
CyberNigerian - 9/17/2025, 3:16 PM
What????

I'll be buying.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 9/17/2025, 3:19 PM
Big ones.

But also, what the heck is half-Brazilian/half-black? Brazilians are black. Do you mean a half-black Brazilian? Even though she's an American. Can you be half-American/half-black? Can she be half black, half American and half Brazilian and also 150% Cop?

I'd be confused but.... boobs. So little else matters.
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2025, 4:02 PM
@ObserverIO - yeah Brazilian is a nationality a substantial portion of the population identifies as Pardo (mixed-race), followed by White, Black, Yellow (Asian), and Indigenous group

yeah, they dumb, or they distracted themselves with those knockers
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2025, 4:05 PM
@ObserverIO - and yes they still use the word yellow (amarelo) to describe asians. Please dont start calling me racist lol
Shmokey20
Shmokey20 - 9/17/2025, 3:20 PM
Dear God All Mighty
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 9/17/2025, 3:21 PM
We got Martian Manhunter back. It's only fair they get Catwoman.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 9/17/2025, 3:43 PM
That's some Damn good artwork.
WalletsClosed
WalletsClosed - 9/17/2025, 3:47 PM
Instant buy. They knew their audience... Damn
clogan
clogan - 9/17/2025, 3:49 PM
User Comment Image
Superheromoviefan
Superheromoviefan - 9/17/2025, 3:53 PM
cant wait for the crybabies "not white? waaaaaaaaaaaah"
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/17/2025, 4:04 PM
@Superheromoviefan - why even bring this up to wind people up
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2025, 4:10 PM
@Superheromoviefan - so far you have the most whiney statement on the thread
NonPlayerC
NonPlayerC - 9/17/2025, 4:13 PM
@Superheromoviefan - never mind, I apologize, helloboysimback is fighting you for it
EducatedDefense
EducatedDefense - 9/17/2025, 3:56 PM
I love this new Black Widow Wolverine. Marvel’s really on fire with this one!
CoHost
CoHost - 9/17/2025, 4:03 PM
We've had a black Catwoman since the 60s and two in feature movies, so this isn't an issue.
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/17/2025, 4:06 PM
@CoHost - not for some people
HelloBoysImBack
HelloBoysImBack - 9/17/2025, 4:05 PM
If you don't like it you are either a nazi, white supremacist, bigot, racist, incel, misogynist transphobe islanaphobe or fascist or all of the above
PC04
PC04 - 9/17/2025, 4:10 PM
That is a great design. Love the head piece!
MisterBones
MisterBones - 9/17/2025, 4:14 PM
Sexy ass
EarlChai
EarlChai - 9/17/2025, 4:15 PM
Oh look, another “Brazilian” character who’s actually from the United States. Why does that sound familiar…

User Comment Image

