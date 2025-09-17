ABSOLUTE BATMAN's Catwoman Now Confirmed To Be Half Brazilian, Half Black On New Variant Cover

In DC Comics' new Absolute Universe, we've been introduced to bold new takes on classic characters like Superman, Batman, and Wonder Woman.

Scott Snyder and Nick Dragotta's Absolute Batman has reimagined Bruce Wayne, revealing that his mother is still alive, for starters. As a child, Bruce grew up alongside Ozzie, Harvey, Eddie, Waylon (yes, that's The Penguin, Two-Face, The Riddler, and Killer Croc in the regular DC Universe), and Selina Kyle.

The latter has only been featured in flashbacks thus far, with those shedding some light on her history with Batman. Ultimately, he and Selina broke up, resulting in her leaving Gotham City to travel the world. Selina knows that her old flame became Batman, and when Bane came to Gotham, she returned as "Catwoman."

The character's costume redesign has already divided opinions, and we now have some new character details courtesy of Iván Talavera. He's also confirmed that the Absolute Universe's Catwoman is half Brazilian and half Black, an exciting evolution for a fresh take on the anti-hero.

"Here's the final version of Absolute Batman #13 'The 616 Comics' exclusive variant featuring Catwoman," he wrote on Instagram. "As you can see, I changed a bit her facial features and her skin tone because she is half Brazilian and half Black in the Absolute universe. Hope you like it!"

Selina first appeared in Batman #1, published in 1940, and she was created by Bill Finger and Bob Kane. Initially a jewel thief known as "The Cat," she was a cunning criminal and occasional ally to Batman.

Her origin evolved; in the 1950s, she was an amnesiac flight attendant turned thief. The 1980s redefined her as a former prostitute trained in martial arts. She oscillated between villainy and anti-heroism, often romantically linked to Batman. In the 1990s, her solo series explored her as a complex anti-hero protecting Gotham’s East End.

The 2000s emphasised her moral ambiguity, with stories focusing on her thieving skills and relationships, while "The New 52" and "Rebirth" eras deepened her romance with Batman, including a near-marriage in Batman #50. She's since hovered between vigilante and crimelord, but remains fiercely loyal to the Caped Crusader.

You can take a closer look at the unmasked Absolute Catwoman in the Instagram post below.

