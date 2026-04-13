Dark Knights of Steel II First Look Promises Fans The High-Fantasy Sequel They've Been Waiting For

DC Comics has officially announced Dark Knights of Steel II, a 12-issue high-fantasy epic from writer Tom Taylor and artist Otto Schmidt that promises to usher in a new age of war, magic, and destiny with a wildly different take on the DC Universe.

As the great houses of El and Wayne, the Kingdom of Storms, and the Amazons brace for the return of an escalating conflict, the peace forged at the end of the first series stands on the brink of collapse.

To bring you up to speed, the first Dark Knights of Steel saga reshaped a world built on prophecy, power, and fear. The House of El's arrival from the stars ignited alliances and rivalries across three great kingdoms, pulling monarchs, warriors, and legends into a war none of them truly understood.

Only when the dust settled did the truth emerge: Shape-shifting invaders had engineered the conflict from the shadows. United by hard-won trust, the Els, the Amazons, and the Kingdom of Storms formed a league—unaware that a deeper betrayal still waited within their ranks.

The world of Dark Knights of Steel is shaped by four great powers: the House of El, led by Queen Lara and her children, Prince Kal−El and Princess Zala; the House of Wayne, with Bruce Wayne serving as sworn protector to the Els; the Kingdom of Storms, now ruled by Queen Anissa with counsel from John Constantine; and the warriors of Amazonia, led by Queen Hippolyta and Princess Diana.

This July, the world of Dark Knights of Steel enters a new era as an ancient war stirs beneath the waves. And when the conflict threatens to rise from the deep, it carries with it a force capable of shattering the peace the League fought so hard to build. But the greatest danger may not come from the ocean at all—a traitor moves among them, hidden in plain sight, and their first strike will test the League's unity like never before.

The result is Dark Knights of Steel II, a 12-issue saga of war, magic, and destiny that pushes this universe into its most perilous age yet.

"I was raised on comic books and fantasy novels," Taylor said today. "From as early as I can remember, my mind has been filled with universes of great heroes standing against corrupting evil and injustice."

"From the Discworld to the DCU, I have been thrilled by the epics and heroism of J.R.R. Tolkien and Mark Waid, by the humour and heart of Gail Simone, Joe Kelly, and Terry Pratchett, by the jaw-dropping character arcs of Garth Ennis and Robin Hobb."

“So I am beyond excited to return to our fusion of fantasy and superheroes with Otto Schmidt, Arif Prianto, Wes Abbott, Matthew Levine, and Andrea Shea," the writer added. "Dark Knights of Steel II is a twisted tale of power and betrayal, of war and love, of heroes fighting would-be tyrants, and of good people coming together to stand against evil, expansionist empires."

Dark Knights of Steel II #1 features a main cover by Yasmine Putri, with variant covers by Travis Moore and Tamra Bonvillain, Davide Paratore, and Joshua Middleton, plus a foil variant cover by Middleton. You can see some of those below, along with a sneak peek inside the first issue.