DC Comics Reveals 10 New Crossover Variant Covers For This November's BATMAN/DEADPOOL #1

Bleeding Cool has shared a first look at 10 upcoming retailer-exclusive Batman/Deadpool #1 variant covers, highlighting several Marvel and DC crossovers that fans have long dreamed of seeing.

Not all of these teamups will be featured in the comic itself, but the potential is there with Superman/Spider-Man and Spider-Man/Superman now confirmed to be released in 2026.

Below, we have Catwoman/Magik by Ben Oliver, Harley Quinn/Deadpool by Guillem March, Black Canary/Black Widow by Leirix, Katana/Psylocke by Derrick Chew, Power Girl/She-Hulk by Julian Totino Tedesco, Catwoman/Elektra by Dan Panosian, Batman/Wolverine by Clay Mann, Joker/Deadpool by Brian Bolland, Lobo/Wolverine by Simon Bisley, and Batman/Daredevil by Dustin Nguyen.

Fans have welcomed Marvel Comics and DC Comics' decision to work together, and it's clear now that this is only the beginning.

There's unlimited potential given how massive both worlds have become since the last time the two companies crossed over in the 1990s/2000s, and it brings us one step closer to something happening on screen.

"What happens when the World's Greatest Detective meets the Merc with a Mouth?" reads the official Batman/Deadpool #1 description. "Reality folds in on itself. Archetypes collide. Darkseid is. And, somewhere between Apokolips and Earth-TRN666, a sentient street named Danny hums show tunes about a crusading cape!"

"But DC's Batman/Deadpool #1 isn't just a comic book crossover between iconic publishers, it's a metaphysical car crash between two storytelling philosophies. One character broods in the shadows of trauma and justice. The other cartwheels through chaos, breaking the fourth wall and occasionally the laws of physics," it continues. "Together, they're forced to confront a threat that doesn't just endanger their worlds—it questions their very existence as fictional constructs."

The comic will also feature several backup tales, including Doctor Strange/John Constantine, Nightwing/Wolverine (Laura Kinney), Harley Quinn/Incredible Hulk, and Static/Ms. Marvel. Many fans are also hoping to see more of the newly created Amalgam character, Logo (Wolverine + Lobo).

Check out these new Batman/Deadpool #1 variant covers below.