Static Rejoins The Teen Titans This August In DC Comics' New Titans #38

Static will take on a pivotal role in the next chapter of DC's New Titans comic book series when issue #38 arrives this August, marking Virgil Hawkins's first major DC Universe storyline following his reemergence in DC K.O.: The Kids Are All Fight Special and the conclusion of New History of the DC Universe: The Dakota Incident.

As the Titans face a looming crisis in the Amazon rainforests, Static becomes a key force in the story that will carry the series through the end of the year.

The character's history is complicated. Created by Milestone Comics founders Dwayne McDuffie, Denys Cowan, Michael Davis, Derek T. Dingle, and Christopher Priest, Static first appeared in 1993 and, when Milestone was closed down, he was incorporated into the DC Universe.

New Titans #38 follows Static as his path intersects with that of Jon Kent, a.k.a. Superman, at Mount Titans, just as an emissary from Wonder Girl's tribe arrives seeking Yara Flor's help against a rising force in the Amazon rainforests of Brazil. As the Titans prepare for their first major mission, Static steps into a team grappling with internal tensions and a threat powerful enough to challenge even their combined abilities.

With a new crisis rising in the Amazon and the Titans pushed to their limits, it's said that "Static's arrival marks the spark that will drive the team into its most challenging mission yet." The publisher adds, "His return sets the stage for a high-stakes arc that reshapes the Titans' path and reintroduces one of DC's most electrifying heroes to the centre of the action."

To prepare readers for Static's role in the series, July’s New Titans #37 will feature a four-page prelude that follows Virgil in the aftermath of his recent reemergence. This short story bridges the events of The Kids Are All Fight and The Dakota Incident, culminating in a reunion with Jon Kent that draws Virgil toward the mission awaiting the Titans in issue #38.

And, for readers who missed The Dakota Incident when it was first published in February, a second printing arrived in comics shops on April 22.

New Titans #38 is written by Tate Brombal with art by Sami Basri, featuring a main cover by Taurin Clarke and variant covers by Dike Ruan and Lucas Meyer, along with a foil variant by Dike Ruan.

You can take a closer look at Static's long-awaited DC Universe return below.