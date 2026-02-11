SUPERMAN/SPIDER-MAN #1 Variant Covers Feature Dream Team-ups And...Carnage vs. Jimmy Olsen!

As DC and Marvel celebrate the 50th anniversary of the original Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man comic book, DC has revealed a second wave of variant covers for Superman/Spider-Man #1, which arrives on March 25.

The landmark one-shot unites two of comics' most iconic heroes in a new adventure meant to honour one of the most important crossovers in comic book history.

DC's one-shot is headlined by the lead story "Truth, Justice, and Great Responsibility" by Mark Waid and Jorge Jiménez, in which intrepid newshounds Clark Kent and Peter Parker uncover a conspiracy that pulls Superman and Spider-Man into a universe-spanning threat involving Brainiac and Doctor Octopus.

Jiménez has also created a new pin-up paying homage to Ross Andru's iconic back-cover illustration from Superman vs. The Amazing Spider-Man, which will appear as an interior page.

There will also be bonus stories as Tom King and Jim Lee tell a tale of Lois Lane and Mary Jane Watson, Matt Fraction and Steve Lieber revisit Superman’s pal Jimmy Olsen and Carnage, and Sean Murphy takes us to the future with Superboy (Legion) and Spider-Man 2099.

Gail Simone, meanwhile, teams up with Belén Ortega for a look at what happens when Power Girl meets Punisher, Christopher Priest and Daniel Sampere show us a time when Superboy Prime decided to visit Spider-Man right after he got the black suit, and Greg Rucka and Nicola Scott take us on an exciting race between the Daily Planet and the Daily Bugle.

The comic will also see Jeff Lemire and Rafa Sandoval take us deep into the past to see Pa Kent or Uncle Ben bond in the face of adversity.

The covers below feature artwork by Mitch Gerads, Rafa Sandoval and Ulises Arreola, J. Scott Campbell, Adam Hughes, Steve Lieber and Nathan Fairbairn, Evan "Doc" Shaner, Jeff Spokes, Chrissie Zullo-Uminga, Scott Koblish and Hi-Fi, and Jorge Jiménez and Tomeu Morey.

These covers pair heroes, supporting characters, and even a few unexpected icons from both storied universes. Among them is a Supermobile/Spider-Mobile variant by Shaner and a first look at Jimmy Olsen and Carnage.

With two waves of variants now revealed, and a roster of creators spanning generations of DC and Marvel storytelling, DC's Superman/Spider-Man #1 stands as one of the most anticipated releases of 2026. It will be followed by Marvel's Spider-Man/Superman, which you can learn more about here.

Which of these Superman/Spider-Man #1 covers is your favourite?