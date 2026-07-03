Amazing Spider-Man #1000: More Variant Covers Revealed, Including New Spider-Man: Brand New Day Artwork

The countdown to Amazing Spider-Man #1000 continues with another round of variant cover reveals. On sale September 16, the highly anticipated milestone issue, which Marvel Comics says is "destined to take its place in comic book history," delivers both a major turning point for Joe Kelly's run and an incredible lineup of anniversary stories celebrating Spider-Man’s legacy.

The landmark issue will feature two main covers, one from each of the current run's lead artists. Legendary artist John Romita Jr. joins acclaimed illustrator Paolo Rivera for a stunning painted cover, while modern superstar Pepe Larraz delivers a striking traditional piece. Both artists are also contributing variant covers for the issue.

Amazing Spider-Man #1000 will also feature a spectacular lineup of variant covers from some of the industry's most celebrated artists. Today, we have stunning pieces by Erik Larsen, MR Garcin and Julian Totino Tedesco, along with a Marvel Studios Variant Cover commemorating the release of Spider-Man: Brand New Day, in theaters on July 31.

One of the issue’s special anniversary stories comes from two renowned Amazing Spider-Man creators, writer J.M. DeMatteis and artist Humberto Ramos. Their story "Requiem of a Goblin" is spotlighted on Ramos' newly revealed variant cover.

Recently, Romita Jr., broke his silence on the outpouring of love he's received from fans following claims his cover had been cancelled, said, "What a pleasure it’s been to see readers celebrate my work on Amazing Spider-Man over the years and show support for the cover I did with Paolo Rivera for the upcoming issue #1000!"

"I’m honored to work on yet another milestone issue for Spidey, and this one is especially big—so big that it has not one but two primary covers, one by me and one by my fellow Amazing Spider-Man artist, Pepe Larraz! I hope everyone enjoys the issue, it’s going to be unforgettable!"

Check out these latest Amazing Spider-Man #1000 covers below, and stay tuned for more on the landmark issue as we have it.