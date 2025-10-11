Marvel Comics Announces Next Era Of X-MEN Storytelling SHADOWS OF TOMORROW With CYCLOPS, DEADPOOL, And More

The "Marvel Comics: X-Men Panel" took place at New York Comic Con yesterday, revealing all that awaits mutantkind next January and beyond.

Marvel Comics VP Executive Editor Tom Brevoort, Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, and a host of X-talent, including current X-Men creative team, writer Jed MacKay and artist Ryan Stegman, mutant mastermind Benjamin Percy, rising star Magik writer Ashley Allen, and acclaimed writer Eve L Ewing, shed light on Shadows of Tomorrow, the next era of X-Men storytelling.

Now, we have cover reveals for returning X-Men titles and announcements for all-new series launches.

Age of Revelation, the new status quo that takes the Marvel Universe 10 years into the future, kicked off last week and takes over the X-Men line through December. In its aftermath, the X-Men are now armed with knowledge to prevent one of the darkest futures in Marvel Comics history.

It's time to embrace bold action, strengthen alliances, and empower the next generation. United, the X-Men will alter mutantkind’s fate and ensure their dream isn’t darkened by the "shadows of tomorrow."

Gail Simone and David Marquez's Uncanny X-Men; Saladin Ahmed and Martín Cóccolo’s Wolverine; and Jed MacKay’s X-Men, with two issues drawn by superstar artist Tony Daniel, will continue.

Two recent hit solo series, Storm and Magik, will experience exciting evolutions in Murewa Ayodele and Federica Mancin’s Storm: Earth's Mightiest Mutant and Ashley Allen and Germán Peralta’s Magik & Colossus.

New launches include Cyclops, Rogue, Generation X-23, Inglorious X-Force, and Wade Wilson: Deadpool, and you can learn about all these titles below.

WOLVERINE ENCOUNTERS SILVER SABLE! The flagship series returns as Wolverine crosses paths with Silver Sable in a mission to save a cadre of Morlocks. But are they on the same side? And who’s got Logan in their sights? The all-new era starts now!

WOLVERINE #14

Written by SALADIN AHMED

Art by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO

Cover by DAN PANOSIAN

On Sale 1/7

AGE OF REVELATION EPILOGUE! One X-Man of the present has been stranded in the Age of Revelation, fighting against impossible odds in the world of tomorrow. But while they’ve been there, what has their future counterpart been doing in their body in the present?

X-MEN #23

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by TONY DANIEL

On Sale 1/7

MEAN GIRL MUTINA! A festive event is interrupted by the daughter of darkness herself, Mutina. And she has an unimaginable favor to ask the Uncanny X-Men and woe betide them all if they refuse! It’s murderous mutants and cake and blades and you will look very differently at one of the core X-Men after this bloody issue!

UNCANNY X-MEN #22

Written by GAIL SIMONE

Art and Cover by DAVID MARQUEZ

On Sale 1/14

INGLORIOUS VENGEANCE! Cable returns from the future with a handful of clues…and gaping holes in his memory. An assassination is at hand, and it’s up to Hellverine, Archangel and his former teammate Boom-Boom to follow Cable’s lead into the fire. But who are they after, and what secret does Cable’s faulty memory hide? Be here for the ground floor of the mystery and strap in for the most extreme thrill ride in X-dom, as an all-new X-FORCE blazes into battle!

INGLORIOUS X-FORCE #1

Written by TIM SEELEY

Art by MICHAEL STA. MARIA

Cover by R.B. SILVA

Variant Cover by FRANCESCO MANNA

On Sale 1/21

YOU CAN’T OUTRUN THE PAST! Rogue has an idyllic life with her sweet Remy LeBeau, but there are still skeletons in her closet...ones that come out when she least expects it. Rogue has worked so hard to leave her villainous past behind. Unfortunately, the past doesn’t stay in the past. What happens when it slams you right in the face? What past sin would make Rogue leave Haven House? Do Mystique and Destiny hold the answer?

ROGUE #1 (OF 5)

Written by ERICA SCHULTZ

Art by LUIGI ZAGARIA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 1/21

BRING ON THE BAD GUYS! In the wake of the Age of Revelation, the gene-terrorist group 3K has been revitalized. But will their internal schemes undo them?

X-MEN #24

Written by JED MACKAY

Art and Cover by TONY DANIEL

On Sale 1/21

THE MUTANT SIBLINGS REUNITE! Illyana Rasputin is a cynical sorceress with power harnessed from the dark realm of Limbo. Piotr Rasputin is made of metal, but with a heart much softer than his exterior. But despite being family, blood does not run thicker than water! When they return to their mother country, they discover ancient monsters from Russian folklore preying on the innocent! Can these two mutant siblings set aside their differences to save their country? The talented creative team behind Magik reunite for an X-Men story full of epic fights, mysticism, and family drama!

MAGIK & COLOSSUS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ASHLEY ALLEN

Art by GERMÁN PERALTA

Cover by DAVID NAKAYAMA

On Sale 2/4

THE WAR ABOVE ALL THUNDERS LOUDER AND CLOSER. As the cosmos braces for annihilation, Storm, unaware of the coming threat, turns her gaze inward – to her home – to Earth. The Earth’s Mightiest Mutant becomes Earth’s protector once more… in a daring new chapter of her life. In this new beginning, Storm shares a Japanese tea ceremony with an enemy and visits France for a masquerade with monsters. However, it all ends in a gut-wrenching funeral… for in this new era of Ororo Munroe, Mistress Death is never far behind.

STORM: EARTH’S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #1

Written by MUREWA AYODELE

Art by FEDERICA MANCIN

Cover by R.B. SILVA

On Sale 2/4

THE ONE-EYED X-MAN UNLEASHED! Scott Summers is a mutant who is always in near-total control of his powers and his emotions. But what happens when he’s separated from the X-Men, lost in a mountain wilderness without the visor that keeps his devastating powers in check? And will he be able to stay alive when Donald Pierce and his cyborgs, the Reavers, are hunting him? It’s a tale of the X-Men’s leader at his most savage core!

CYCLOPS #1 (OF 5)

Written by ALEX PAKNADEL

Art by ROGÊ ANTÔNIO

Cover by FEDERICO VICENTINI

On Sale 2/11

DANGEROUS. UNHINGED. DEADLY. Deadpool is a man on the brink, and that means the jobs are deadlier, the stakes are higher, and the humor is darker than ever before. But Wade Wilson isn’t laughing. A dark memory haunts Deadpool, as a mysterious client leads him down a troubling path. This way lies redemption? No, something far worse. Wade can never be forgiven for what he’s done… the new ongoing series begins!

WADE WILSON: DEADPOOL #1

Written by BENJAMIN PERCY

Art and Cover by GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 2/11

HER NAME IS WOLVERINE. BUT THE LEGEND OF X-23 GROWS. Laura Kinney was brainwashed and trained from birth to be the ultimate assassin as X-23. She’s long put that life behind her…but it seems she hasn’t quite outrun it yet! When Laura and Gabby encounter someone who seems to be their long lost friend, the harrowing plot they uncover will turn their worlds upside down. The next generation of X-subjects is here, and they follow in the deadly footsteps of X-23! Featuring a host of new heroes and villains, Generation X-23 have a surprise in store for the Wolverine!

GENERATION X-23 #1

Written by JODY HOUSER

Art by JACOPO CAMAGNI

Cover by PARTHA PRATIM SARKAR

On Sale 2/18