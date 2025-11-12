Marvel Comics Announces Surprise THOR/SHAZAM! Crossover Comic - And It's Available Now For Free

Marvel Comics' Deadpool/Batman #1 was a huge success and quickly sold out its first printing. The baton passes to DC Comics later this month for the second half of the crossover, Batman/Deadpool #1, written by veteran Batman writer Grant Morrison.

In the meantime, Marvel and DC are collaborating to bring us even more new crossover adventures through digital comics. Today, Marvel revealed a surprise brand-new Thor/Shazam! "Infinity Comics" story, written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Jethro Morales.

The kicker? It's available now exclusively on Marvel Unlimited!

"The might of Thor! The power of Shazam! Marvel and DC bring the thunder to Infinity Comics in a never-before-seen adventure," reads the official description. "When a familiar face threatens to usurp the magic of the Marvel and DC universes, will Donald Blake and Billy Batson recover their powers in time to stop them?"

This new Thor/Shazam! Infinity Comics story will be available on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's digital comics subscription service, to all new and existing subscribers. For a limited time, you can redeem a digital copy of this brand-new crossover story by using code CROSSOVER25 at Marvel.com/redeem.

Here are more details on the free trial swap for subscribers:

To celebrate this new digital crossover initiative, Marvel and DC will offer each of their subscribers in the US an exclusive code for a 30-day free trial to each other's subscription service, Marvel Unlimited and DC Universe Infinite ("DCUI"). MARVEL UNLIMITED paid subscribers who are not current DCUI subscribers will be offered a trial of the DCUI Ultra Monthly Plan, and DCUI paid subscribers who are not current MARVEL UNLIMITED subscribers will be offered a trial of the Marvel Unlimited Monthly Plan. Current subscribers of either of the subscription services will be sent an email with their unique code. New subscribers need to sign up before 12/17/25 to receive their free trial code. Autorenewal and other terms apply.

Thor/Shazam! and The Flash/Fantastic Four (we'll be bringing you more details on that later today) are just two of the latest exciting crossovers between Marvel and DC. Batman/Deadpool #1 from DC arrives in comic shops on November 19, and the third printing of Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale December 10.

Check out artist Martín Cóccolo’s cover art for Thor/Shazam! below, and let us know what you thought of this latest crossover down in the comments section.