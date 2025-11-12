Marvel Comics Announces Surprise THOR/SHAZAM! Crossover Comic - And It's Available Now For Free

Marvel Comics Announces Surprise THOR/SHAZAM! Crossover Comic - And It's Available Now For Free

Marvel Comics has surprised fans with another DC Comics crossover, this time pairing up Thor with Shazam in a fun tale from writer Al Ewing and artist Jethro Morales. Read on to find out how to read it...

News
By JoshWilding - Nov 12, 2025 02:11 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Marvel Comics' Deadpool/Batman #1 was a huge success and quickly sold out its first printing. The baton passes to DC Comics later this month for the second half of the crossover, Batman/Deadpool #1, written by veteran Batman writer Grant Morrison. 

In the meantime, Marvel and DC are collaborating to bring us even more new crossover adventures through digital comics. Today, Marvel revealed a surprise brand-new Thor/Shazam! "Infinity Comics" story, written by Al Ewing and illustrated by Jethro Morales.

The kicker? It's available now exclusively on Marvel Unlimited!

"The might of Thor! The power of Shazam! Marvel and DC bring the thunder to Infinity Comics in a never-before-seen adventure," reads the official description. "When a familiar face threatens to usurp the magic of the Marvel and DC universes, will Donald Blake and Billy Batson recover their powers in time to stop them?"

This new Thor/Shazam! Infinity Comics story will be available on Marvel Unlimited, Marvel's digital comics subscription service, to all new and existing subscribers. For a limited time, you can redeem a digital copy of this brand-new crossover story by using code CROSSOVER25 at Marvel.com/redeem.

Here are more details on the free trial swap for subscribers:

To celebrate this new digital crossover initiative, Marvel and DC will offer each of their subscribers in the US an exclusive code for a 30-day free trial to each other's subscription service, Marvel Unlimited and DC Universe Infinite ("DCUI"). MARVEL UNLIMITED paid subscribers who are not current DCUI subscribers will be offered a trial of the DCUI Ultra Monthly Plan, and DCUI paid subscribers who are not current MARVEL UNLIMITED subscribers will be offered a trial of the Marvel Unlimited Monthly Plan.

Current subscribers of either of the subscription services will be sent an email with their unique code. New subscribers need to sign up before 12/17/25 to receive their free trial code. Autorenewal and other terms apply.

Thor/Shazam! and The Flash/Fantastic Four (we'll be bringing you more details on that later today) are just two of the latest exciting crossovers between Marvel and DC. Batman/Deadpool #1 from DC arrives in comic shops on November 19, and the third printing of Deadpool/Batman #1 goes on sale December 10.

Check out artist Martín Cóccolo’s cover art for Thor/Shazam! below, and let us know what you thought of this latest crossover down in the comments section.

image host

THOR/SHAZAM! INFINITY COMIC #1
Written by AL EWING
Art by JETHRO MORALES
Cover by MARTÍN CÓCCOLO
Available now on Marvel Unlimited

WruceBayne
WruceBayne - 11/12/2025, 2:57 PM
Who wins this fight?
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 11/12/2025, 3:10 PM
@WruceBayne - If Thor is also the "lord of lightning" then i would think he'd be able to control Capt. MArvel's ability to use his lightning including changing back and forth to billy baston.

Unless Norse "gods are vunerable to magic like Kryptonians.
MisterBones
MisterBones - 11/12/2025, 3:20 PM
@WruceBayne - Power scaling in comics often makes these conversations and what ifs so difficult and often meaningless, however if you wanna play along...

Thor should take it. Yes, Shazam has the power of his namesake, however, Thor is beyond millennia old in the comics. Hundreds of thousands of years of combat experience would end up teaching Billy some great life lessons.

Also, maybe the greatest element of all, Thor's powers don't stop at lightning. He's got magic, weather and Earth manipulation, time manipulation, has the ability to cancel out the enchantments of others, the Anti-Force, the God Blast, antimatter creation/control... his list of powers is obscene. We often forget he is more than just the LIGHTINING AND THUNDER guy.

Not to mention his BERSERKER MADNESS mode that he can enter would annihilate Billy
User Comment Image
xKingLobox
xKingLobox - 11/12/2025, 3:57 PM
@Nomis929 - IF MCU can be paraphrased...Thor's power is technology based, where in DC "true magic" exists. To your point though if he does does he also control Storm, and perhaps the Flash/speedforce? I don't think that would be his power...he has the ability to call down lightening, but not control the full elemental power in whatever shape/form it takes.
TheRevelation
TheRevelation - 11/12/2025, 4:21 PM
@xKingLobox - That's an interesting take. Just because the DCU hasn't really touched on magic's origins doesn't mean tech isn't involved. Any sufficient tech is indistinguishable from magic was the point the MCU made. They still very much have some measure of "magic" that has yet to be explained. I mean is Mjolnir mystical or a tech hammer? Depending on what you go with Thor's an alien who's got a hammer with weather wizard powers or a god...I don't think that's the case. I say...

User Comment Image
