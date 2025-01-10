Marvel Comics Promises To Reveal KID JUGGERNAUT's Origin Story In Upcoming One-Shot

Last year, the Marvel's Voices "Infinity Comic" revealed the secret legacy behind one of Marvel's most powerful beings with the introduction of Justin Jin, a.k.a. Kid Juggernaut. In April, the breakout character's unstoppable journey finally rampages into comic shops in the pages of Kid Juggernaut #1.

The extra-sized one-shot will collect Kid Juggernaut: Marvel's Voices Infinity Comic #1-6 by writer Emily Kim and artists Minkyu Jung and Peter Nguyen in print for the first time.

The grandson of the original Juggernaut, Justin Jin recently inherited a shard of the infamous gem of Cyttorak and plans to use its legendary strength to be a champion for others.

In addition to his explosive origin story detailing how the Juggernaut's power impacted his family line, Justin can be found alongside fellow heroes-in-training in the hit Avengers Academy: Marvel's Voices "Infinity Comic" on Marvel Unlimited, written by his co-creator Anthony Oliveira, and will be featured in the current run of New Champions - a promising start for one of Marvel's latest rising stars.

Here's the official description for this release:

THE UNSTOPPABLE JUSTIN JIN! Just before his mysterious death, Justin’s father sent a package to his estranged son containing a fragment of a crimson gem..the gem of Cyttorak! How did it end up in this family’s hands? What does Cyttorak want with a sweet baker’s boy from Vancouver? And can Doctor Strange help Justin sort out these magical shenanigans before he turns into the instrument of Cyttorak's rage?!

"It's been such a joy to put a twist on a classic Marvel character and instead see a young Asian Canadian kid thrown into the role," Kim says of the comic. "Unlike the Juggernauts who came before him, Justin is someone who sees the best in others and will do anything to keep his loved ones safe."

"I tried to make sure the endearing awkwardness and humor of a teenager who's still growing into his own shone through, even in the most serious of moments. I'd say he takes after me, but let's be honest...Justin is way cooler."

Oliveira added, "When we were designing the Avengers Academy, we wanted to create a character who would not be a legacy, but a reclamation. We wanted to think about how there was a Juggernaut before Cain Marko seized the gem for himself. We wanted to make that character's story and legacy, as Justin's grandfather, something our hero inherits and discovers as the Avengers Academy grows, even as he has to decide for himself what a hero is."

Check out the all-new cover by Woo-Chul Lee and let us know your thoughts on Kid Juggernaut in the comments section below.

KID JUGGERNAUT #1

Written by EMILY KIM

Art by MINKYU JUNG & PETER NGUYEN

Cover by WOO-CHUL LEE

On Sale 4/30