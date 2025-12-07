Marvel Comics Reveals Epic BLACK PANTHER Variant Covers By Its Current Class Of Stormbreaker Artists

Next year marks the 60th anniversary of Black Panther, one of Marvel's most groundbreaking superheroes. In addition to Black Panther Anniversary Special #1, a special one-shot with thrilling new tales from iconic Black Panther creators, Marvel's Stormbreakers will help celebrate the milestone with new "Black Panther Variant Covers."

Featured on titles starting in February, the covers depict T'Challa teaming up with fellow Marvel icons, including Spider-Man, the Fantastic Four, and his greatest love, Storm.

Spotlighting different costumes and versions of the character—from the new design featured in the upcoming Black Panther: Intergalactic series to Ultimate Black Panther—the eight covers reflect various eras of Black Panther's incredible history and showcase the diverse styles of Marvel's elite artists.

The current class of Marvel's Stormbreakers include Alessandro Cappuccio (Ultimate Wolverine), Netho Diaz (X-Men), Simone Di Meo (X-Men of Apocalypse), Juan Frigeri (Ultimates), Gurihiru (Jeff the Land Shark), Jonas Scharf (Ultimate Endgame), Geoff Shaw (Wade Wilson: Deadpool), and Luciano Vecchio (Uncanny X-Men).

Chosen for their remarkable art, notable achievements, and boundless imagination when bringing the Marvel mythos to the page, these creators represent the future of comic book artistry and embody the raw talent to shatter the limits of visual storytelling.

First launched in 2020, Marvel's Stormbreakers evolved from Marvel's Young Guns program. Over the past 15 years, Marvel selected and recognised 36 up-and-coming artists who went on to draw some of the publisher's greatest events, iconic series, and beyond, solidifying their place as luminaries in the industry, including Steve McNiven, Jim Cheung, Sara Pichelli, Ryan Stegman, and more.

The future looks bright for Black Panther on screen as well. Letitia Wright will return in Avengers: Doomsday, while a new T'Challa—likely an adult Toussaint—is expected to debut in that movie or 2027's Avengers: Secret Wars. Ryan Coogler's Black Panther 3, starring Denzel Washington, is also on the horizon.

Check out all eight "Black Panther Variant Covers" below, and stay tuned for more on these 60th anniversary celebrations.

On Sale 2/4

AVENGERS #35 BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY LUCIANO VECCHIO

STORM: EARTH'S MIGHTIEST MUTANT #1 BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY JUAN FRIGERI

WOLVERINE #15 BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY GEOFF SHAW

On Sale 2/18

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #22 BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY SIMONE DI MEO

DOCTOR STRANGE #3 BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

FANTASTIC FOUR #8 BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY NETHO DIAZ

SAI: DIMENSIONAL RIVALS #2 BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY GURIHIRU

On Sale 3/11

ULTIMATE ENDGAME #3 BLACK PANTHER VARIANT COVER BY JONAS SCHARF