Marvel EIC Suggests MJ Slept With Bruce Wayne The Night Before Marrying Spider-Man In Resurfaced Interview

In 1987, Marvel Comics released Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21 featuring the wedding of Peter Parker and Mary Jane Watson. Both had their doubts before the big day, but remained married for decades until a deal with Mephisto ended their union in 2007's "One More Day."

Three years later, then-Marvel Comics Editor-in-Chief Joe Quesada took charge of the "One Moment in Time" story, explaining how the deal with Mephisto rewrote history and made it so that the wedding never took place.

Back to Amazing Spider-Man Annual #21, and there's a peculiar subplot about a mysterious, rich playboy called Bruce who attempts to woo MJ with gifts and a trip to Paris. She considers taking him up on his offer and even sets off with Bruce in his sports car the night before the wedding is supposed to take place.

Later, that same car drops her off at the wedding.

Popverse has dug up a 2010 interview with Quesada in which he talked about leaving Bruce out of "One Moment in Time, and implies that MJ had one last fling before marrying Peter.

"One of the things that I skipped in the wedding annual, because it was just way too much, was the fact that Mary Jane was being wooed by another guy named Bruce, who picked her up," he said at the time. "There’s a scene where Bruce picks up Mary Jane on her wedding night, and they leave, and you don’t know what the hell happened. And by the way, I’m pretty sure it was Bruce Wayne, that’s what they were intending."

"Why Mary Jane was late, that’s a story I decided I didn’t want to tell. I didn’t write it. It’s there. She just got there later," Quesada continued. "Read the annual. She leaves with Bruce in his car, and they cut. And the next thing you know it’s the wedding day, and Aunt Anna and everybody’s wondering where the heck is Mary Jane. She’s late and Peter’s late. And who drives her to the wedding?"

"I’ll leave that up to the reader," he said of the implication that MJ slept with Bruce the night before tying the knot. "And by the way, I didn’t tell that story. My story is, they sit, they park, they talk for eight hours, and she decides to get married. He convinces her to get married."

While "Bruce" was likely just a tongue-in-cheek nod to Batman, this 2010 interview makes it clear that Marvel Comics was hellbent on ensuring that there would be a divide between Peter and MJ that remained in place for the foreseeable.

Nick Spencer set out to undo "One More Day" during his Amazing Spider-Man run, but editorial interference brought a swift end to that idea. Many fans hope they might be reunited in time for the upcoming issue #1000, but there's so far been nothing to suggest that's in the works.