New HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING Comic Book Series Will Take The Green Goliath Back To His Savage Roots

This December, the Hulk will prove without a doubt that nothing can stand in his way in Hulk: Smash Everything, an awe-inspiring epic comic series from writer Ryan North (One World Under Doom, Fantastic Four) and artist Vincenzo Carratù (Psylocke, Dracula: Blood Hunt).

The series will be a true test of the Hulk's power as he's unleashed against everything nature has to offer, including fellow heroes. Hulk's breathtaking battles will escalate wildly across the series, until Hulk finds himself battering his way through the cosmos and beyond the very limits of reality.

With the Jade Giant heading down the horror route in his main ongoing series (the upcoming Infernal Hulk), North's limited series should provide a classic dose of Hulk action for fans.

Here's an official description for Hulk: Smash Everything #1:

A GUARANTEED SMASH HIT! Is Hulk really the strongest there is? Sure, he’s stronger than most PEOPLE…but is he really stronger than EVERYTHING? Dinosaurs? Planets? Gravity? Cosmic forces? Find out here because when we say Hulk takes on all-comers in this new miniseries, we really mean it! It’s non-stop action in the classic mighty Marvel manner!

"Hulk is a perfect character, and Phillip Kennedy Johnson is doing incredible things with him in Incredible Hulk," North said. "This series is an evergreen (no pun intended) story that features an ever-increasing series of things being smashed by Hulk across all five issues."

"It goes to some wild places that I promise you are not expecting (and one, if you know me, that you are) and, through all the chaos and smashing, also tells what I think is a pretty sweet story about this big green guy," the writer noted.

Carratù added, "I think Bruce's mind is one of the most fascinating in the Marvel Universe. Since Peter David's introduction of his multiple personalities, Hulk has been a constant rediscovery, and drawing him right now means a lot to me. Who among us, in a moment of rage, hasn't thought about smashing everything?"

"We'll explore this facet of his identity and this time, we're giving him free rein. It'll be a lot of fun and truly crazy as Ryan and I push him into the most absurd corners of the universe with no limits!"

Check out the main cover for Hulk: Smash Everything #1 by Adam Kubert below, and stay tuned for updates on the series as we have them.

HULK: SMASH EVERYTHING #1 (OF 5)

Written by RYAN NORTH

Art by VINCENZO CARRATÙ

Cover by ADAM KUBERT

Foil Variant Cover by ADI GRANOV

Variant Cover by LUCIANO VECCHIO

On Sale 12/3