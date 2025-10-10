Spider-Man, Venom, & Carnage Will Team Up To Hunt Down A Superpowered Serial Killer In DEATH SPIRAL Crossover

Spider-Man, Venom, & Carnage Will Team Up To Hunt Down A Superpowered Serial Killer In DEATH SPIRAL Crossover

Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage are caught in a Death Spiral, an upcoming crossover event from Joe Kelly, Al Ewing, Charles Soule, Ed McGuinness, Jesús Saíz, and Carlos Gómez, kicking off next February...

News
By JoshWilding - Oct 10, 2025 09:10 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

Revealed at the "Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel" at New York Comic Con yesterday, Death Spiral is a new crossover saga spinning out of Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and Eddie Brock: Carnage next February.

The event will begin in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1, a special one-shot, and continues in issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through April.

Death Spiral will be written by three of today’s acclaimed Spider-Man and symbiote storytellers—Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man), Al Ewing (Venom), and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage)—and feature artwork by Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz.

During the panel, Ewing, Kelly and Soule, along with Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, discussed recent developments, including Spider-Man’s cosmic adventures, Mary Jane becoming Venom, and Eddie Brock’s bonding with Carnage, and explained how it all leads into this terrifying saga that introduces Torment.

That twisted new supervillain targets Peter Parker and all those connected to him, putting Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage on a violent collision course that not everyone involved will survive! Here's the official description from Marvel Comics:

DEATH SPIRAL – PART ONE! Kicking off the event with a one-shot that will bring any new reader up to speed, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing and Charles Soule and artist Jesus Saiz do their greatest Marvel work yet! A new super-powered serial killer is on the loose, and they’re coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. But what terrible secret has Carnage learned? And what does it have to do with Spider-Man?! Don’t miss the next chapters of this spiders-and-symbiotes saga in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23-27 and VENOM #255-257!

"One of the wildest times in Spider and Symbiote history revs into high gear with this killer crossover!" Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said today. "Not only will readers get to witness Peter Parker learn that his long time love Mary Jane Watson is bonded with one of his greatest nemeses, but both learn that Eddie Brock has paired with the baddest symbiote ever, Carnage."

"They’ll all be even more horrified when they face a scarier villain—Torment! No one is safe," he teased, promising a terrifying new addition to Spidey's world.

You can check out Ed McGuinness' cover for Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 below. More details about the event will be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned for updates as we have them.

image host

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN/VENOM: DEATH SPIRAL #1
Written by AL EWING, CHARLES SOULE & JOE KELLY
Art by JESÚS SAÍZ
Cover by ED MCGUINNESS
On Sale 2/26

Marvel Comics Confirms That The ULTIMATE UNIVERSE Will End In 2026
Related:

Marvel Comics Confirms That The ULTIMATE UNIVERSE Will End In 2026
The King Of The Monsters Joins Forces With Knull In Upcoming GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR Comic Book Event
Recommended For You:

The King Of The Monsters Joins Forces With Knull In Upcoming GODZILLA: INFINITY ROAR Comic Book Event

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/10/2025, 9:44 AM
This actually sounds pretty good
Fogs
Fogs - 10/10/2025, 9:48 AM
This very concept shows how cyclical these comics are. Some day this "superpowered serial killer" will help them hunt the next one.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 10/10/2025, 9:54 AM
@Fogs - Normally yes, but I'm interested in this team up and their chemistry, which is going to be weird and crazy
redhood71
redhood71 - 10/10/2025, 10:03 AM
So I guess Peter will be back from his space adventures by then?....
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/10/2025, 10:15 AM
Redemption arc for Cletus? Nahhhh...
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 10/10/2025, 10:17 AM
@KennKathleen - "Mary Jane becoming Venom, and Eddie Brock’s bonding with Carnage..."

I just don't belong in comics anymore...
CorndogBurglar
CorndogBurglar - 10/10/2025, 10:24 AM
@KennKathleen - Mary Jane being Venom is one of the dumbest things in the history of comics. Next they'll dig up Uncle Ben and make him the next Venom. Uncle Benom.

In all seriousness, these idiot writers can't figure out how to write good stories for these symbiote anymore. They just keep putting different characters in the symbiote and telling themselves its interesting. Its basically the symbiote version of the revolving door of death.

All fans want is for Eddie to be Venom, Cletus to be Carnage and one of thenmost psychopathic, murderous villains in Marvel, and Mary Jane and Peter to be happily married.

But they just can't do that. They think they're being fresh and new and interesting by constantly swapping doing these things when they're really just writing bad stories and character concepts.
SheepishOne
SheepishOne - 10/10/2025, 10:30 AM
I’d be a little more interested if MJ wasn’t Venom, but it’s still an intriguing concept.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder