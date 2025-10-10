Spider-Man, Venom, & Carnage Will Team Up To Hunt Down A Superpowered Serial Killer In DEATH SPIRAL Crossover

Revealed at the "Marvel Comics: Spider-Man and his Venomous Friends Panel" at New York Comic Con yesterday, Death Spiral is a new crossover saga spinning out of Amazing Spider-Man, Venom, and Eddie Brock: Carnage next February.

The event will begin in Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1, a special one-shot, and continues in issues of Amazing Spider-Man and Venom through April.

Death Spiral will be written by three of today’s acclaimed Spider-Man and symbiote storytellers—Joe Kelly (Amazing Spider-Man), Al Ewing (Venom), and Charles Soule (Eddie Brock: Carnage)—and feature artwork by Ed McGuinness, Carlos Gómez, and Jesús Saíz.

During the panel, Ewing, Kelly and Soule, along with Executive Editor Nick Lowe, Senior Editor Jordan D. White, and Editor in Chief C.B. Cebulski, discussed recent developments, including Spider-Man’s cosmic adventures, Mary Jane becoming Venom, and Eddie Brock’s bonding with Carnage, and explained how it all leads into this terrifying saga that introduces Torment.

That twisted new supervillain targets Peter Parker and all those connected to him, putting Spider-Man, Venom and Carnage on a violent collision course that not everyone involved will survive! Here's the official description from Marvel Comics:

DEATH SPIRAL – PART ONE! Kicking off the event with a one-shot that will bring any new reader up to speed, Joe Kelly, Al Ewing and Charles Soule and artist Jesus Saiz do their greatest Marvel work yet! A new super-powered serial killer is on the loose, and they’re coming for Spidey, Venom and everyone in between. But what terrible secret has Carnage learned? And what does it have to do with Spider-Man?! Don’t miss the next chapters of this spiders-and-symbiotes saga in AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #23-27 and VENOM #255-257!

"One of the wildest times in Spider and Symbiote history revs into high gear with this killer crossover!" Spider-Editor Nick Lowe said today. "Not only will readers get to witness Peter Parker learn that his long time love Mary Jane Watson is bonded with one of his greatest nemeses, but both learn that Eddie Brock has paired with the baddest symbiote ever, Carnage."

"They’ll all be even more horrified when they face a scarier villain—Torment! No one is safe," he teased, promising a terrifying new addition to Spidey's world.

You can check out Ed McGuinness' cover for Amazing Spider-Man/Venom: Death Spiral #1 below. More details about the event will be revealed in the coming months, so stay tuned for updates as we have them.