STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #11 Preview Sees Kylo Ren Don His Grandfather Darth Vader's Helmet

Marvel Comics' Star Wars titles are considered canon...until they're not. Like the novels released by Lucasfilm Publishing, filmmakers are free to contradict what's on the page if it doesn't line up with their film and television plans.

Charles Soule and Luke Ross' Star Wars: Legacy of Vader has proven itself an enjoyable read. However, it's been receiving even more attention lately after the news broke that Disney pulled the plug on Adam Driver and Steven Soderbergh's planned Star Wars movie, The Hunt for Ben Solo.

Soule previously collaborated with Driver on 2019's four-issue The Rise of Kylo Ren, and some believe this comic—set between the events of The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker—was meant to set the stage for the unmade potential blockbuster.

Well, CBR has shared a first look at the penultimate issue of Star Wars: Legacy of Vader, and it finds Vaneé, one of Darth Vader's most loyal servants, attempting to bring the Sith Lord back through Kylo Ren.

That seemingly leads to Ben donning his grandfather's helmet, and seeing Soule's endgame for this story in the coming months promises to be a lot of fun for fans of this Galaxy Far, Far Away.

Driver has said that he had "unfinished business" with Kylo Ren after the character found redemption and died in the closing moments of 2019's The Rise of Skywalker. So, he enlisted Soderbergh, who teamed with screenwriter Rebecca Blunt (Logan Lucky) to crack the story. Scott Z. Burns (Contagion) then started work on the screenplay, and they pitched the movie to Lucasfilm.

"We presented the script to Lucasfilm. They loved the idea," Driver confirmed. "They totally understood our angle and why we were doing it. It was called 'The Hunt for Ben Solo' and it was really cool. We took it to Bob Iger and Alan Bergman and they said no. They didn’t see how Ben Solo was alive. And that was that."

Driver described the first draft as "one of the coolest f***ing scripts I had ever been a part of," while Soderbergh said in a statement, "I really enjoyed making the movie in my head. I’m just sorry the fans won’t get to see it." Kylo Ren emerged from the divisive Star Wars sequel trilogy as one of its most popular characters, and fans were devastated when he was killed off.

Check out this first look at Star Wars: Legacy of Vader #11 below.

KYLO REN IN THE PITS OF MUSTAFAR! • As VANEÉ’S unhinged plans come together, KYLO REN is put to the ultimate test! • The legacy of VADER comes full circle in physical form as Kylo is forced to don his grandfather’s helmet! • Can Kylo survive the deadly depths of VADER’S CASTLE?

STAR WARS: LEGACY OF VADER #11

Written by CHARLES SOULE

Art by LUKE ROSS

Cover by DERRICK CHEW

On Sale 12/3