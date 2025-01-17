STORM's 50th Anniversary Issue Will See Earth's Mightiest Mutant Do Battle With The Thunder Gods

2025 marks Storm's 50th anniversary; over the past year, the character has joined the Avengers and launched a new solo series - she also took centre stage in Marvel Animation's X-Men '97 - but this April's Storm #7 promises to be Ororo Munroe's biggest story to date. Enter, the Thunder Gods!

The elements will rage as Storm's own divine skills are put to the test in a breathtaking battle. The issue will be illustrated by guest artist Luciano Vecchio, who has used his Omega-Level talent to craft new designs worthy of these legendary deities.

Fifty years ago, Ororo Munroe made her debut in Giant-Size X-Men #1 - thundering her way into the hearts of fans across the globe. In this special anniversary issue, she will host a mix of debuts, reinventions and guest appearances of five legendary thunder gods: Thor, Chaac, Sango, Mamaragan, and Susano.

"Creative giants, Len Wein and Dave Cockrum, changed the Marvel and mutant landscape with Giant-Size X-Men #1. This year, we’ll do the same with Storm #7," Ayodele promises. "Bold words, I know. But that’s because I’ve read the illustrated issue."

"For the past five decades of publication, Storm has been an X-Man, Wakandan, Fantastic Four member, Avenger, and so much more. As she steps into this new phase of her life, her role morphs into becoming one with the Marvel Universe as she faces soul-crushing, cosmic labors to protect all we hold dear. But first, a brutal brawl with thunder deities from powerful pantheons," the writer adds.

Vecchio says, "I approached the Thunder Gods designs in a two-steps process. First, by designing each God based on Murewa’s description and inspiration references, and reflecting the culture and real-world iconography each belongs to."

"But this is the Marvel Universe, so the second stage was injecting some Kirby-like fantasy vibes, and incorporating design elements from the original Thor and Storm designs for a cohesive feel while keeping individuality," the artist continues. "The goal is to make sure that, keeping the Marvel tradition, these are versions of the Thunder Gods that can only exist in the Marvel Universe."

Check out Mateus Manhanini's main cover and variant covers by Gerald Parel and Marguerite Sauvage below alongside Vecchio's new Thunder Gods designs. Stay tuned for more on Storm #7 as we have it.