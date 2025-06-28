Marvel Comics' October's ULTIMATE Solicits Tease Debut Of Ultimate Fantastic Four, Miles Morales' Escape, More

Marvel's Ultimate Universe is heading towards a major turning point that will impact all five of its current ongoing titles, setting the stage for the line's future, in the process.

Upon his imminent return, the Maker will quickly discover the universe he so meticulously crafted has been thrown wildly off course. The rise of new superheroes has brought hope to his corrupt world. However, the Maker’s renewed presence will evolve the stakes beyond anything anyone could imagine and usher in all-new eras of bold Ultimate storytelling.

With these startling developments on the horizon, we have a first look at what's to come in the Ultimate issues heading our way this October.

Miles Morales attempts to escape this twisted new Ultimate Universe, "Doom" may be one step closer to assembling the Fantastic Four, and the Ultimate X-Men face their greatest challenge yet in these solicts.

You can find a full breakdown of what's to come below.

BLACK PANTHER RETURNS TO FACE THE PROGENITORS! The Vodu-Khan have turned on Wakanda! Killmonger and Okoye are vulnerable while Storm and Black Panther are away! Will the mystic journeys Black Panther has endured turn the tide? And will Killmonger learn what happened between Black Panther and Storm?!

ULTIMATE BLACK PANTHER #21

Written by BRYAN HILL

Art and Cover by STEFANO CASELLI

On Sale 10/8

THE LAST WILL AND TESTAMENT OF CLASSIFIED!

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN #22

Written by JONATHAN HICKMAN

Art and Cover by MARCO CHECCHETTO

On Sale 10/22

THE ULTIMATE EXIT! A SHOWDOWN WITH THE MAKER’S COUNCIL! The clock is ticking for Miles to escape the Ultimate Universe with his baby sister! How will Miles leave a mark on the Ultimate Universe? And how will the Ultimate Universe leave a mark on Miles?! Don’t miss the exciting conclusion…and what it bodes for the future of BOTH UNIVERSES! Following this saga’s conclusion, see Mile deal with its shocking aftermath in his solo series by Ziglar and Luigi Zagaria, starting in October’s MILES MORALES: SPIDER-MAN #33.

ULTIMATE SPIDER-MAN: INCURSION #5 (OF 5)

Written by DENIZ CAMP & CODY ZIGLAR

Art by JONAS SCHARF

Cover by SARA PICHELLI

On Sale 10/15

THE ULTIMATE FANTASTIC FOUR? Now that the Ultimates are using the Immortus Engine to its full capacity, Doom’s dream of the Ultimate Fantastic Four may finally be realized…

ULTIMATES #17

Written by DENIZ CAMP

Art by JUAN FRIGERI

Cover by DIKE RUAN

On Sale 10/22

WOLVERINE VS. OMEGA RED! The Eurasian Republic leaders have learned that their prize weapon has joined the Opposition! And Wolverine busts out a secret weapon when Omega Red comes to reclaim him…

ULTIMATE WOLVERINE #10

Written by CHRIS CONDON

Art and Cover by ALESSANDRO CAPPUCCIO

On Sale 10/1

REGROUP…AND THE FUTURE OF THE X-MEN…? The X-Men lick their wounds after the climactic battle against the Children of the Atom! But what is Armor’s fate? And what happened to her when she chased Shadow King into the astral plane?

ULTIMATE X-MEN #20

Written by PEACH MOMOKO

Art and Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

On Sale 10/1