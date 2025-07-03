Marvel Comics' God Of Thunder As You've Never Seen Him Before: First Look At MORTAL THOR #1 Revealed

The final issue of Immortal Thor, the acclaimed series from writer Al Ewing and a host of artists, including Martín Cóccolo and Jan Bazaldua, hit stands yesterday. The series ended with Thor's shocking death, setting the stage for the all-new Mortal Thor #1 next month, where Ewing takes the God of Thunder in a bold new direction alongside returning Thor artist Pasqual Ferry.

Today, the first three covers of this exciting new chapter have been revealed, and they're illustrated by the man, the myth, the legend: Alex Ross.

In Immortal Thor, the God of Thunder has been on a hero's journey worthy of Asgardian legend, triumphing in thunderous battle against the Gods of Utgard. However, at the cusp of victory against those exiled Elder Gods, a dark prophecy was fulfilled when Thor was slain by Loki.

To protect Asgard, the Rainbow Bridge was shattered, wiping Thor and all of Asgard from Midgard's memory. Next month, the legends begin anew, when Thor wakes up on Earth...as the human Sigurd Jarlson!

Here's the official description for the new ongoing series:

THE LEGEND BEGINS! The Norse Myths tell of Gods who walked the Earth, doing great deeds for the mortals who believed in them. But Asgard isn't real, and never was. The Gods never soared in our skies, never stood with our heroes, never fought for kindness or justice. It was all just a story. Nobody's coming to help us. But somewhere in the city... a man is waking up. A man with a hammer. This is the story of Sigurd Jarlson, the MORTAL THOR!

"Now that Immortal Thor #25 is on the stands for you to read - and please do - we can be a little more open about the exact nature of the second act of the story," Ewing explained. "This was an idea that sprang into being from the original pitch; I wanted to treat Thor as a God, and give him a truly mythological story...but as well as the son of Odin, he's the son of Gaea."

"So we find ourselves in winter. Thor is dead, and Sigurd Jarlson walks the earth - without power, without fame, without memory. And yet the fate of Asgard and Midgard rests on this mortal man making the journey to return the magic of the Gods to the Earth," the writer added. "And to get there - to even learn the nature of the quest - he's going to have to fight."

Check out this first look at Mortal Thor #1 below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.

THOR #1

Written by AL EWING

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 7/14

THOR #2

Written by AL EWING

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS}

On Sale 9/24

THOR #3

Written by AL EWING

Art by PASQUAL FERRY

Cover by ALEX ROSS

On Sale 10/29