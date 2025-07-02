BLACK CAT: Marvel Comics Reveals Full Gallery Of Covers For New Series As Felicia Hardy Enters Her Hero Era

This August, Black Cat is officially in her superhero era. Following Spider-Man's defeat at the hands of the new supervillain Hellgate in upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Felicia Hardy steps up to the plate as the friendly neighborhood Black Cat in an all-new ongoing series by superstar writer G. Willow Wilson (Ms. Marvel) and rising star artist Gleb Melnikov (Amazing Spider-Man).

This exciting new chapter for the character sees Black Cat test her luck as a superhero, battling some of Spider-Man's fiercest villains between her usual high-stakes heists. Today, you can check out all the covers for the debut issue.

In addition to Adam Hughes' stunning main cover, Black Cat #1 will feature a special Foil Variant Cover by Terry Dodson as well as pieces by a lineup of top-selling artists: Derrick Chew, Simone Di Meo, Peach Momoko and Jeehyung Lee.

Chew and Lee's covers will also be available as Virgin Variant Covers, while one of Black Cat's defining artists, J. Scott Campbell, also contributes a cover, part of his upcoming Just Spectacular Collection.

Here's the official description for Black Cat #1:

SUPER-THIEF, SUPER…HERO?! Felicia Hardy is the BLACK CAT, the world's slyest and most skilled super-thief! She loves a good score. The longer the odds - the better! But her entire world turned upside down after Spider-Man’s battle with Hellgate, so Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City's newest…super hero?! The first super villain on her list - THE LIZARD! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city's underworld? Easy, Kingpin of Crime, she's still skimming off the top - honest!

"Felicia decides to fight crime for entirely self-interested reasons–something fishy is going on with Spider-Man, and as a result, some new riff-raff starts elbowing in on her territory, so she decides to pick up the slack," Wilson explained. "But going from being perceived as a bad guy to being perceived as a folk hero goes to her head–and that’s where the trouble starts."

BLACK CAT #1

Written by G. WILLOW WILSON

Art by GLEB MELNIKOV

Cover by ADAM HUGHES

Foil Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON

Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW

Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO

Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE

Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO

Just Spectacular Collection Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL

On Sale 8/20