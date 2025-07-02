BLACK CAT: Marvel Comics Reveals Full Gallery Of Covers For New Series As Felicia Hardy Enters Her Hero Era

BLACK CAT: Marvel Comics Reveals Full Gallery Of Covers For New Series As Felicia Hardy Enters Her Hero Era

Marvel Comics has shared all the covers for this August's Black Cat #1, putting the spotlight on Felicia Hardy as she enters her superhero era in a series from G. Willow Wilson and Gleb Melnikov...

News
By JoshWilding - Jul 02, 2025 03:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

This August, Black Cat is officially in her superhero era. Following Spider-Man's defeat at the hands of the new supervillain Hellgate in upcoming issues of Amazing Spider-Man, Felicia Hardy steps up to the plate as the friendly neighborhood Black Cat in an all-new ongoing series by superstar writer G. Willow Wilson (Ms. Marvel) and rising star artist Gleb Melnikov (Amazing Spider-Man).

This exciting new chapter for the character sees Black Cat test her luck as a superhero, battling some of Spider-Man's fiercest villains between her usual high-stakes heists. Today, you can check out all the covers for the debut issue. 

In addition to Adam Hughes' stunning main cover, Black Cat #1 will feature a special Foil Variant Cover by Terry Dodson as well as pieces by a lineup of top-selling artists: Derrick Chew, Simone Di Meo, Peach Momoko and Jeehyung Lee.

Chew and Lee's covers will also be available as Virgin Variant Covers, while one of Black Cat's defining artists, J. Scott Campbell, also contributes a cover, part of his upcoming Just Spectacular Collection.

Here's the official description for Black Cat #1:

SUPER-THIEF, SUPER…HERO?! Felicia Hardy is the BLACK CAT, the world's slyest and most skilled super-thief! She loves a good score. The longer the odds - the better! But her entire world turned upside down after Spider-Man’s battle with Hellgate, so Felicia is turning over a new leaf as New York City's newest…super hero?! The first super villain on her list - THE LIZARD! But will the Black Cat risk it all after her do-gooding moral high ground attracts dangerous attention from the lowest of the city's underworld? Easy, Kingpin of Crime, she's still skimming off the top - honest!

"Felicia decides to fight crime for entirely self-interested reasons–something fishy is going on with Spider-Man, and as a result, some new riff-raff starts elbowing in on her territory, so she decides to pick up the slack," Wilson explained. "But going from being perceived as a bad guy to being perceived as a folk hero goes to her head–and that’s where the trouble starts."

Check out the full gallery of covers below, and let us know which of them is your favourite in the comments section. 

<>
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host
image host

BLACK CAT #1
Written by G. WILLOW WILSON
Art by GLEB MELNIKOV
Cover by ADAM HUGHES
Foil Variant Cover by TERRY DODSON 
Variant Cover by DERRICK CHEW 
Variant Cover by SIMONE DI MEO
Variant Cover by JEEHYUNG LEE 
Variant Cover by PEACH MOMOKO 
Just Spectacular Collection Variant Cover by J. SCOTT CAMPBELL 
On Sale 8/20

Marvel Comics' October's ULTIMATE Solicits Tease Debut Of Ultimate Fantastic Four, Miles Morales' Escape, More
Related:

Marvel Comics' October's ULTIMATE Solicits Tease Debut Of Ultimate Fantastic Four, Miles Morales' Escape, More
MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND Unleashes Undead Chaos On The Marvel Universe's History (And It's R-Rated)
Recommended For You:

MARVEL ZOMBIES: RED BAND Unleashes Undead Chaos On The Marvel Universe's History (And It's R-Rated)

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Hide Comments0 Comments

Be the first to comment and get the conversation going!

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder