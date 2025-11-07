The Road To Marvel Comics' Rumored Reboot Begins In WOLVERINE: WEAPONS OF ARMAGEDDON

Armageddon is coming. First teased last week, the game-changing event from superstar writer Chip Zdarsky will have a major impact on the future of the Marvel Universe, including a transformation of Earth's Mightiest Heroes the likes of which haven’t been experienced since Avengers: Disassembled.

Marvel Comics is currently building to the event in Zdarsky and Valerio Schiti's current run of Captain America. Recent developments in Ultimate Spider-Man: Incursion and its aftermath in Miles Morales: Spider-Man are similarly crucial, and Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon has now been announced for next February.

Written by Zdarsky and illustrated by Luca Maresca (Superior Avengers), Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon marks the first chapter of the biggest story of the year.

The pulse-pounding lead-in series sends Wolverine on a pivotal mission to track down the latest victim of a new superhuman experimentation program, only to discover a mysterious power at their disposal that could change everything. Here's the official description:

ARMAGEDDON STRIKES THE MARVEL UNIVERSE! When an old acquaintance drags Logan into the search for a new abducted mutant subject, the terrifying methods of the defunct Weapon X program are revealed to be alive and well. As Wolverine follows the scent of the feral Tyler – and the scent of his own trauma – he finds himself in a deadly race against a super-soldier-creating corporation called PRIMEWARRIOR...which has just hired a very familiar face: the fully armed and upgraded NUKE!

"The Road to Armageddon starts with super soldiers, starts with the Weapon X program. And Wolverine is going to kick off the end of everything," Zdarsky explained. "For readers of Captain America, this is essential! For readers who want to know where the Marvel Universe is going, same."

"I'm pretty thrilled to get to tell this massive story, starting in Cap and really kicking it off here in Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon!" the writer added.

Maresca added, "People often ask me who my favorite character is to draw, and my answer is always the same: Spider-Man and Wolverine. I love drawing Wolverine in action, capturing his expressions, but I also love drawing Logan and giving him all the nuances of his tormented soul. What makes it even better is working with Chip Zdarsky, who I got to know and love during his run on Daredevil with Marco Checchetto."

"I know this is a prelude to a much bigger story, Armageddon, which I think is going to be something extremely crazy and exciting," the artist continued. "It's really a dream come true, and I'm trying to do my best and live up to expectations. I hope you're as excited as I am!"

Below, you can check out the main cover for Wolverine: Weapons of Armageddon by Leinil Francis Yu, along with variant covers by Chip Zdarsky and Inhyuk Lee.