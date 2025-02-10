THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH Reunite In New Marvel Comics Series To Mark 50th Anniversary Of Their Wedding

This May, writer Steve Orlando continues his spellbinding work on the Scarlet Witch alongside artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Jacopo Camagni in The Vision & the Scarlet Witch, a five-issue limited series...

News
By JoshWilding - Feb 10, 2025 03:02 PM EST
Filed Under: Marvel Comics

The next chapter in one of comics' greatest love stories arrives this May. Celebrating the 50th anniversary of their iconic wedding in Giant-Size Avengers #4, Scarlet Witch and Vision are reunited at last in the pages of The Vision & the Scarlet Witch, a five-issue limited series by current Scarlet Witch scribe Steve Orlando and returning artists Lorenzo Tammetta and Jacopo Camagni.

The series serves as the latest evolution of Orlando's ongoing Scarlet Witch run, which has successfully redefined the adventures of Wanda Maximoff. Carving out her own path in the Marvel Universe as a solo hero, Scarlet Witch’s magic has never been more powerful.

However, when it comes to helping Vision, she’ll need more than strength alone. Befitting their decades-spanning romance, Scarlet Witch and Vision team up for a dramatic saga that will test their souls and break their hearts. 

Here's the official description for The Vision & the Scarlet Witch #1:

REUNITED...UNDER FATAL CIRCUMSTANCES! Mysterious doors are opening all over the world, drawing people in with promises of miracles and reunions with lost loved ones. When Vision is mortally wounded investigating the deadly truth of the doors, the Scarlet Witch resorts to extreme measures to save his life – and the results are unlike anything either of them expected!

"When it comes to the Scarlet Witch, anything's possible!" Orlando said of the series. "Now, on the 50th Anniversary of their wedding, the Vision and the Scarlet Witch reunite to face a creeping, corrosive evil from beyond not just the grave, but beyond the universe itself. Wanda and Vision remain one of Marvel's most iconic couples - and not just for their marriage, but for everything since."

"It's a rare, beautiful thing for characters to truly be able to have a relationship grow as Wanda and Vision have. They've come together, they've come apart, and come back together stronger than before - as family," the writer continued. "That's a mature bond, and it's something truly special - I'm honored to be part of it, and even more excited for folks to see us test it."

"At Death's Door, Wanda and Vision have nowhere to turn...but to each other," Orlando concluded.

You can check out returning Scarlet Witch cover artist Russell Dauterman's gorgeous cover for The Vision & the Scarlet Witch #1 below along with stunning variants by Stephanie Hans, Marguerite Sauvage, and Josemaria Casanovas.

VSW2025001-Cover
VSW2025001-Casanovas-Foil
VSW2025001-Hans
VSW2025001-Sauvage

THE VISION & THE SCARLET WITCH #1 (OF 5)
Written by STEVE ORLANDO
Art by LORENZO TAMMETTA
Cover by RUSSELL DAUTERMAN
Foil Homage Variant Cover by JOSEMARIA CASANOVAS
Variant Cover by STEPHANIE HANS
Variant Cover by MARGUERITE SAUVAGE
On Sale 5/21

Marvel Comics Reveals First Look At STORM's New Vibranium Armor Along With Trailer For X-MANHUNT Event
