The X-Men Battle The King Of The Monsters In GODZILLA DESTROYS THE MARVEL UNIVERSE #3 First Look

The pop culture showdown fans have waited ages for arrives next month in Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe, a five-issue event series written by Gerry Duggan and illustrated by Javier Garrón, Paco Medina, and more.

Following a series of hit one-shots where Godzilla battles different Marvel heroes across history, Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe pits the King of the Monsters against the combined might of the Avengers, the Fantastic Four, the X-Men and more. Today, you can see what's to come with a first look at Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #3.

The newly revealed covers include Mark Brooks' main cover, where Godzilla is targeted by the world's fiercest mutants. Variant covers include a showdown between Godzilla and Cyclops by Jeremy Wilson, along with another iconic "Action Figure Variant Cover" by John Tyler Christopher that features the terrifying smog monster, Hedorah.

Plus, you can see Godzilla armoured up as Iron Man-Zilla in Dave Wachter's newest "Marvelized Variant Cover," all of which have delivered awe-inspiring mashups of Godzilla with Marvel icons.

Here's the official description for this third instalment of Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe:

WELCOME TO GODZILLA'S WORLD, X-MEN! HOPE YOU SURVIVE THE EXPERIENCE... As Godzilla’s wave of desolation arrives on the shores of Madripoor, the X-Men join the fight for the planet’s survival! As they struggle to hold the line against the King of the Monsters, Professor Xavier fights his own mental battle as he attempts to penetrate and pacify the mind of the Kaiju – but when he discovers what lurks in the mind of the rampaging Godzilla, all bets are off! Plus, the Hulk enters the fray with an earth-shattering entrance that sends ripples felt across the world, including in Wakanda, where Black Panther is done waiting to be the next victim of the kaiju’s frenzy. If Godzilla insists on fighting, Wakanda will prove the kaiju isn’t the only one capable of bringing the destruction!

Recent years have seen Marvel Comics pit Earth's Mightiest Heroes against Aliens, Predators, and now the King of the Monsters. It's just a shame that's something we're unlikely to ever see in live-action!

Check out the Godzilla Destroys the Marvel Universe #3 covers below, and stay tuned for more on the series as we have it.