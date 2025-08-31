This Week's AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #975 Features Most Controversial Reveal Since SUPERIOR SPIDER-MAN - SPOILERS

Amazing Spider-Man #975 goes on sale later this week, and some leaked pages from the issue have revealed what's really going on with Peter Parker and Spider-Man, as neither of them is who they seem...

By JoshWilding - Aug 31, 2025 11:08 AM EST
Source: Bleeding Cool

Something strange is happening with Peter Parker. The hero is currently lost in space, fighting for survival. However, he can also still be found on Earth, where he's got a new, hardened attitude and some impressive gadgets. 

In this Wednesday's Amazing Spider-Man #11/#975, the truth is finally revealed, and it promises to be incredibly controversial.

Bleeding Cool has shared some leaked panels from the comic, revealing that the "Peter Parker" on Earth is really Ben Reilly. The clone has been waiting to steal Peter's life, and has finally done so, much to the chagrin of...Spider-Man?!

Ben and Spidey square off, and the latter later returns home, where he reflects on his battle with Chasm. Spider-Man takes a seat, unmasks, and is revealed to be Norman Osborn! 

The former Green Goblin has changed in recent years. With his evil nature removed, he's served as an unlikely hero and an ally to the web-slinger. Now, with Peter M.I.A., he's set out to keep the "dream" alive, repaying Spider-Man for saving his life by taking over the mantle.

So, he's not an "evil" Spider-Man, but having Norman wear the mask is surely even more controversial than what we saw when Doctor Octopus stole Peter's body and became the "Superior" Spider-Man. 

We still don't know exactly what is happening with the real Spider-Man, but as we rocket to Amazing Spider-Man #1000, his adventures are currently playing out far from Earth. Alas, it doesn't appear as if the plan is for Peter's romance with Mary Jane Watson to be revisited (they've largely been kept apart since "One More Day").

Ben's role in this story is intriguing, particularly as he's posing as Peter and is typically portrayed in a villainous light since becoming Chasm. Norman once killed the clone, so their clashes promise to be very personal in the coming weeks. 

How do you feel about Norman Osborn being the new Spider-Man?

image host

SPIDEY GOES COSMIC! A tale of two Spider-Men...One Spider-Man swings around New York City meting out justice in an unfriendly matter. Another Spider-Man is found in a distant solar system running with strange companions. One such companion? A stranger named SYMBIE making his FIRST APPEARANCE! The next major chapter in Spider-Man's life begins here!

AMAZING SPIDER-MAN #11/#975
Written by JOE KELLY
Art by PEPE LARRAZ, JOHN ROMITA JR.
Cover by PEPE LARAZ

AnEye
AnEye - 8/31/2025, 11:10 AM
AllsGood
AllsGood - 8/31/2025, 11:11 AM
TheJok3r
TheJok3r - 8/31/2025, 11:14 AM
