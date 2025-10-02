THE PUNISHER Actor Ben Barnes Throws His Cowl In The Ring To Play The DCU's BATMAN

Though the status of The Brave and the Bold movie remains a little cloudy (James Gunn insists that it's still moving forward, but we probably won't see it anytime soon), DC Studios is still planning to introduce a new take on Batman at some point.

Gunn has previously admitted that he's having a bit of trouble "cracking" the project from a tonal standpoint - specifically as it relates to debuting a new version of the Dark Knight in the same universe that was established in Superman - but the filmmaker certainly isn't short on options when it comes to casting the comic DC Comics vigilante.

"Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman. He’s the one character everyone wants to play. That’s the truth," Gunn said when asked if he had any Batman casting updates during a recent interview with IGN.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson recently revealed that he has spoken to someone at DC about potentially suiting-up as the Caped Crusader (it doesn't sound like anything came of it), and up-and-comer Brandon Sklenar remains a fan-favourite pick for the role. Now, an actor with previous comic book adaptation experience (albeit playing a very different type of character) has thrown his hat in the ring to play Batman.

Ben Barnes, who played Billy Russo, aka Jigsaw, in both seasons of Netflix's The Punisher series alongside Jon Bernthal, told Collider that he would jump at the chance to play Bruce Wayne during a Panel at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

“I was actually watching some— my parents just visited me, and they bought some like little kid videos, and we were watching some old family videos. And in every single one, I was dressed like Batman or Robin Hood. I think there may have been a Spider-Man one, but it was mainly Batman. So obviously, I was, from age 4 and up, I obviously requested that.”

"Hey, I accept. […] Just call me, I’ve got Bruce Wayne ready to go," he added.

Join the queue, Ben!

Barnes does have the right look and height to play Batman, but at 44, he may be a little old for the part - then again, Gunn and co. might well decide to cast a more grizzled, world-weary take on Bats.

What do you think? Could you see Barnes as Batman? Drop us a comment down below.