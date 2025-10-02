THE PUNISHER Actor Ben Barnes Throws His Cowl In The Ring To Play The DCU's BATMAN

THE PUNISHER Actor Ben Barnes Throws His Cowl In The Ring To Play The DCU's BATMAN

Another actor has expressed interest in suiting-up as Batman in the DCU, with The Punisher star Ben Barnes speaking about his love for the character during a recent convention appearance...

News
By MarkCassidy - Oct 02, 2025 04:10 PM EST
Filed Under: The Brave and the Bold

Though the status of The Brave and the Bold movie remains a little cloudy (James Gunn insists that it's still moving forward, but we probably won't see it anytime soon), DC Studios is still planning to introduce a new take on Batman at some point.

Gunn has previously admitted that he's having a bit of trouble "cracking" the project from a tonal standpoint - specifically as it relates to debuting a new version of the Dark Knight in the same universe that was established in Superman - but the filmmaker certainly isn't short on options when it comes to casting the comic DC Comics vigilante.

"Yeah, I mean, the actor who wants to... Listen, first of all, I can’t tell you the amount of big actors that have told me they want to be Batman. I think you’d have a harder time finding actors who don’t want to be Batman. He’s the one character everyone wants to play. That’s the truth," Gunn said when asked if he had any Batman casting updates during a recent interview with IGN.

Reacher star Alan Ritchson recently revealed that he has spoken to someone at DC about potentially suiting-up as the Caped Crusader (it doesn't sound like anything came of it), and up-and-comer Brandon Sklenar remains a fan-favourite pick for the role. Now, an actor with previous comic book adaptation experience (albeit playing a very different type of character) has thrown his hat in the ring to play Batman.

Ben Barnes, who played Billy Russo, aka Jigsaw, in both seasons of Netflix's The Punisher series alongside Jon Bernthal, told Collider that he would jump at the chance to play Bruce Wayne during a Panel at FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention.

“I was actually watching some— my parents just visited me, and they bought some like little kid videos, and we were watching some old family videos. And in every single one, I was dressed like Batman or Robin Hood. I think there may have been a Spider-Man one, but it was mainly Batman. So obviously, I was, from age 4 and up, I obviously requested that.”

"Hey, I accept. […] Just call me, I’ve got Bruce Wayne ready to go," he added.

Join the queue, Ben!

Barnes does have the right look and height to play Batman, but at 44, he may be a little old for the part - then again, Gunn and co. might well decide to cast a more grizzled, world-weary take on Bats.

What do you think? Could you see Barnes as Batman? Drop us a comment down below.

James Gunn Boasts That Many Big Actors Want To Play BATMAN; Reveals Whether THE SUICIDE SQUAD Is DCU Canon
Related:

James Gunn Boasts That Many "Big Actors" Want To Play BATMAN; Reveals Whether THE SUICIDE SQUAD Is DCU Canon
James Gunn Talks THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Release Date, SUPERMAN's Politics, And PEACEMAKER Season 2 Easter Egg
Recommended For You:

James Gunn Talks THE BRAVE AND THE BOLD Release Date, SUPERMAN's Politics, And PEACEMAKER Season 2 Easter Egg

DISCLAIMER: As a user generated site and platform, ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and "Safe Harbor" provisions.

This post was submitted by a user who has agreed to our Terms of Service and Community Guidelines. ComicBookMovie.com will disable users who knowingly commit plagiarism, piracy, trademark or copyright infringement. Please CONTACT US for expeditious removal of copyrighted/trademarked content. CLICK HERE to learn more about our copyright and trademark policies.

Note that ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
oldnoname
oldnoname - 10/2/2025, 4:03 PM
I mean, sure. Whatever man.
JabbaTheSus
JabbaTheSus - 10/2/2025, 4:08 PM
He was great in Punisher, and he's got the "pretty boy" look for Bruce Wayne. Like you stated though, he's too old at 44. By the time Brave and The Bold comes out, he'll already be pushing 50 lol.
Shivermetimbers
Shivermetimbers - 10/2/2025, 4:11 PM
Wasnt there word going around that they were going to be skewing a little older with the role anyway?
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 10/2/2025, 4:12 PM
@Shivermetimbers - yeah but I think like mid to late 30s, not 40s.
JackDeth
JackDeth - 10/2/2025, 4:15 PM
Good height.. bad voice, but yeah he's too old. Plus I would really want to see how he handles dry humor.
InfinitePunches
InfinitePunches - 10/2/2025, 4:18 PM
I've been saying his name for Batman for years
Joker666
Joker666 - 10/2/2025, 4:26 PM
Just putting it out there, I too want to play Batman!! I’ll be expecting an article asap!!
JobinJ
JobinJ - 10/2/2025, 4:32 PM
Who the [frick] is Brandon Sklener? Who deemed him
The fan favorite?
RedFury
RedFury - 10/2/2025, 4:34 PM
Doesn't fit the bill in my head as Batman. If he was younger I could totally see him as Nightwing though.

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Anime & Manga

Gaming

Horror

Cartoons & Animated Features

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder