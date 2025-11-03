AHSOKA Star Ariana Greenblatt Reveals Which BATMAN And TEEN TITANS Characters She Wants To Play In The DCU

Ariana Greenblatt is only 18, but she already counts some huge franchises among her many credits. The actress played a young Gamora in Avengers: Infinity War, and even suited up as The Clone Wars-era Ahsoka Tano in the Star Wars TV series, Ahsoka.

Greenblatt also received widespread acclaim for her memorable turn in Barbie.

Doing the rounds to promote the latest instalment in another big film series, Now You See Me: Now You Don't, Greenblatt and her co-star Justice Smith were asked which characters from the DCU they'd be interested in playing.

"I would love to play Catwoman. I would love to," she replied, prompting Smith to chime in with, "There's a superhero that I've always wanted to be. I always wanted to be Beast Boy from Teen Titans."

While Greenblatt is perhaps a little young to play Selina Kyle in The Brave and the Bold, she did go on to share a possible Teen Titans role that she'd arguably be perfect for. "And I'll be Raven," she exclaimed at Smith's suggestion that he play Beast Boy.

DC Studios enlisted Supergirl writer Ana Nogueira to pen a Teen Titans movie. However, she's since shifted focus to writing the Wonder Woman reboot, leaving that project's status a mystery to us.

Talking to us about Love and Monsters in 2020, Greenblatt reflected on her Avengers experience.

"I didn't know anything! For the auditions, they gave me fake sides so the names were all different, the scene structure and lines were all different too. We definitely knew the bare minimum, and on set, they were super, super secretive. We didn't get the script, and only got the sides I was on for the day which I found interesting. Every time I had to leave my dressing room, they had this huge black umbrella with curtains around it and I had to walk underneath that so no one would take a picture and see what I looked like. It was a crazy experience, but also super cool." "Josh was amazing. He's such a great person and behind the scenes, we would do pranks on random people which was so fun and now that's something we have. I really hope I can see him again. The Russo Brothers were so brilliant and have such a great vision for everything they do which was such an amazing opportunity to be a part of."

You can hear more from Greenblatt and Smith in the player below.