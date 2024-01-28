DEADPOOL 3 Director Shawn Levy Shares New BTS Photos; Japanese Logline Drops An F-Bomb

Deadpool 3 director Shawn Levy recently announced that principal photography had wrapped on the MCU-set threequel, and the filmmaker has now taken to social media to share a couple of new behind-the-scenes photos.

There's nothing revealing here, but the shots do give us a look at Levy sharing an embrace with stars Ryan Reynolds (Wade Wilson) and Hugh Jackman (Logan), presumably taken at the beginning and end of production.

In addition, a new logline for the movie has found its way online via a Japanese cinema listing, and it's certainly... unique! The brief synopsis reads: “That f*cking irresponsible hero Deadpool will change the history of the MCU with Wolverine.”

Well, the Merc With a Mouth is a f*cking irresponsible hero!

Cameos that have reportedly been lined up include several X-Men characters (Storm, Cyclops, and Jean Grey among them), and possibly even Channing Tatum and Taylor Kitsch as different Variants of Gambit. A recent rumor claimed that Liev Schreiber is also set to reprise his X-Men Origins: Wolverine role as Victor Creed.

Other Variants of the Merc With a Mouth that are set to appear include Dogpool, Kidpool, Lady Deadpool, and (possibly) more.

The one major return that had been confirmed by the trades is Jennifer Garner as Elektra, but the Alias alum declined to confirm anything in a recent interview.

Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Karan Soni (Dopinder), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) will all return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), whose roles are still under wraps (the former is rumored to play Cassandra Nova, however).

A previous synopsis for the movie reads: "After facing some professional setbacks while going through a midlife crisis, Wade Wilson decides to officially retire Deadpool and becomes a used car salesman. But when his friends, family, and the whole world are at stake, Deadpool decides to bring his katanas out of retirement," the synopsis continues. "He recruits an unwilling and wary Wolverine to not only fight for their survival, but ultimately, their legacy."

Deadpool 3 is set to be released in theaters on July 26, 2024. The first trailer is rumored to debut during the Super Bowl next month.