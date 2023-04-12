DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Reveal Surprising MOON KNIGHT & CAPTAIN AMERICA Connections - SPOILERS
Related:

DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Reveal Surprising MOON KNIGHT & CAPTAIN AMERICA Connections - SPOILERS
DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Show More Of That Big Character Death And May Include A FANTASTIC FOUR Tease - SPOILERS
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL 3 Set Photos Show More Of That Big Character Death And May Include A FANTASTIC FOUR Tease - SPOILERS
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

garu - 12/4/2023, 2:53 PM
ok I'm sold on this movie
KaptainKhaos - 12/4/2023, 2:59 PM
This is the MoM of 2024, everyone has all these high expectations and hopes for cameos and it's just going to suck lol
UniqNo - 12/4/2023, 3:02 PM
@KaptainKhaos - man i quite literally said something similar in the last deadpool post.
Matchesz - 12/4/2023, 3:03 PM
@KaptainKhaos - tom cruise not playing superior ironman was the biggest letdown
UniqNo - 12/4/2023, 3:03 PM
@KaptainKhaos - I think if we do our best to stay away from all the news, rumours and leaks on this project, then we may have a good experience, but what worries me is that this is only half way done filming and its coming next Summer already...cap 4 was dam near finished (post/vfx aside) and they've pushed that back to 2025...
SonOfAGif - 12/4/2023, 3:05 PM
@KaptainKhaos - Multiverse of Madness was good though. It just focused on way too many things that could have worked better if that was the main point their focused on. Such as Chthon and The Darkhold. If the movie was entirely about Scarlet Witch being manipulated by Chthon the entire time and Strange and Wong battling her through the Multiverse it would have worked better. Or if it was strictly about how the Darkhold can be used as a Multiverse hopping device of sorts and the consequences of doing so that could have worked better too. It just had a lot of open plot points.
GhostDog - 12/4/2023, 3:07 PM
@KaptainKhaos - you’re absolutely right
worcestershire - 12/4/2023, 3:12 PM
@KaptainKhaos - MoM was fun, but I don’t remember anyone expecting shit load of cameos. Maybe because of Raimi and the name. But Deadpool we have more evidence to the fact. I don’t think we’ll be disappointed.
worcestershire - 12/4/2023, 3:14 PM
So everyone and their mama are expecting the gargantuan event film to make $2b at least.
HumanRubiksCube - 12/4/2023, 3:20 PM
@Matchesz - willing to bet the farm their saving that for secret wars
RolandD - 12/4/2023, 4:00 PM
@worcestershire - No, no ,no . Many users on this site live to be disappointed.
DrReedRichards - 12/4/2023, 3:07 PM
Love Reynolds' enthusiasm for the character, but one of my gripes is that he looks less sickly with each movie.
GhostDog - 12/4/2023, 3:08 PM
@DrReedRichards - facts
GhostDog - 12/4/2023, 3:08 PM
They lessen his disfigurement with every film. You hate to see it.
DrReedRichards - 12/4/2023, 3:10 PM
@GhostDog -

AmazingFILMporg - 12/4/2023, 3:14 PM
@GhostDog -


They did the same thing with Freddy Krueger.



Less makeup to bring out the actors performance 👮
MartianManHuntr - 12/4/2023, 3:16 PM
All these images are just free PR for Disney.
AnthonyVonGeek - 12/4/2023, 3:20 PM
At least they’re not making DP look like Thom Cruz. 🤣
marvel72 - 12/4/2023, 3:22 PM
F*ck this movie better be good, the first two movies were but with Disney Marvel Phases 4 and 5 track record, it could be a shitty mess.
worcestershire - 12/4/2023, 3:27 PM
@marvel72 - sheeeereiiiit
ChocolateMousse - 12/4/2023, 3:40 PM
@marvel72 - dp2 was terrible apart from juggernaut and collosus characters
MosquitoFarmer - 12/4/2023, 3:24 PM
Wesley Snipes is rumored to appear twice??
ClintThaHamster - 12/4/2023, 3:39 PM
@MosquitoFarmer - As Blade, and then later as Simon Phoenix from Demolition Man.
tmp3 - 12/4/2023, 3:26 PM
This photo takes me back to 2016 - the hype for that first Deadpool movie was next level. Felt like the Barbie of that year. I feel like this new one’s hype feels a lot more artificial. We’ll see if Jackman is enough or if they have more under their wing as well
WhatIfRickJames - 12/4/2023, 3:50 PM
"with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Wesley Snipes, and even singer Taylor Swift"

Wesley Snipes AND Wesley Snipes???!??

That's a whole lot of Snipes
RolandD - 12/4/2023, 4:02 PM
@WhatIfRickJames - Stop your sniping. 😂

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

View Recorder