DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Alternate Costume Designs For Emma Corrin's Cassandra Nova

John Staub has shared some more Deadpool and Wolverine concept art to Instagram, this time highlighting some early unused costume designs for the villainous Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Though these aren't a million miles away from the character's final look for the movie, they do lean into the comics a little more.

"Early pass on #cassandranova," Staub captioned his post. "There was an emphasis on her fashion so I tried to give her this high fashion look but still is reminiscent of her comic look for this pass. Loved Emma Corrin’s performance."

Nova proved to be a very powerful adversary for Logan and the Merc With a Mouth (though we're not sure why she didn't just do the skinning thing again when the Resistance attacked), but was ultimately defeated when the mismatched pair decided to sacrifice themselves to save the Multiverse.

Of course, the heroes survived (something about an anchor being and... something), but Cassandra probably wasn't so lucky.

In a recent interview, Corrin addressed the possibility of Nova returning, and whether they'd be open to reprising the role down the line.

"I mean, does anyone die in the MCU? I feel like if this film proves anything it's that you can literally bring back absolutely anyone. So maybe one day I'll be pulling a Hugh and pulling over on the side of the road saying, ‘I’ve got to do it!'"

"I felt so much pressure to do this character justice because it's the first time she's been seen on screen," they added. "And yeah, you just want to make the fans happy because these characters mean so much to them. And yeah, I hope I did it justice. And obviously, I'd come back at any moment."

