DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Concept Art Spotlights Alternate Looks For Wesley Snipes' Blade

We have some more Deadpool and Wolverine concept art for you to take a look at, this time spotlighting final and early designs for Blade (Wesley Snipes).

John Staub has shared some artwork that's very close to the character's live-action look, while Rodney Fuentebella's art features an alternate design for The Daywalker.

"I wanted to go for a more worn Blade that has seen and done a lot of things to survive," the artist writes.

Will we see Snipes as Blade in the MCU again? Marhershala Ali is set to play the vampiric hero in the upcoming reboot, but Ryan Reynolds has been campaigning for this original take on the character to get a "Logan-like send-off" and given how well his appearance in the movie went over with fans, we'd say at least one more movie might be on the cards.

Deadpool and Wolverine officially passed the $1 billion global box office milestone earlier today, and is on its way to becoming the highest-grossing R-rated movie in history.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.