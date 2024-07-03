DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Set For Record-Breaking Box Office Debut With $160M-$165M Opening

Three weeks out from the theatrical release of Deadpool and Wolverine, box office tracking is pointing to a potentially record-breaking opening weekend for Marvel Studios/Disney's first ever R-rated movie.

The Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut is expected to take in at least $160 million to $165 million domestically over the July 26-28 weekend. This would not only give the film the best opening of 2024 so far, but the biggest launch ever for an R-rated title - a record still held by the first Deadpool movie, which amassed $133.7 million domestically when it hit theaters back in 2016.

The prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan is clearly a huge draw, which was already evident from ticket sale numbers.

Marvel will obviously be hoping these estimates prove to be accurate, as the studio really needs a box office win after a run of disappointing movies, including the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels - which actually emerged as the lowest-grossing film in the history of the MCU.

Do you plan on seeing Deadpool and Wolverine on the big screen opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.