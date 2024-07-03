DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Set For Record-Breaking Box Office Debut With $160M-$165M Opening

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Set For Record-Breaking Box Office Debut With $160M-$165M Opening

We're now three weeks away from the release of Marvel Studios' Deadpool and Wolverine, and the movie looks set for a massive opening weekend at the domestic box office...

By MarkCassidy - Jul 03, 2024 02:07 PM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine

Three weeks out from the theatrical release of Deadpool and Wolverine, box office tracking is pointing to a potentially record-breaking opening weekend for Marvel Studios/Disney's first ever R-rated movie.

The Merc With a Mouth's MCU debut is expected to take in at least $160 million to $165 million domestically over the July 26-28 weekend. This would not only give the film the best opening of 2024 so far, but the biggest launch ever for an R-rated title - a record still held by the first Deadpool movie, which amassed $133.7 million domestically when it hit theaters back in 2016.

The prospect of seeing Ryan Reynolds' Wade Wilson joining forces with Hugh Jackman's Logan is clearly a huge draw, which was already evident from ticket sale numbers.

Marvel will obviously be hoping these estimates prove to be accurate, as the studio really needs a box office win after a run of disappointing movies, including the recent Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels - which actually emerged as the lowest-grossing film in the history of the MCU.

Do you plan on seeing Deadpool and Wolverine on the big screen opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Rumor May Reveal Seriously Twisted LOGAN Connection - SPOILERS
bobevanz
bobevanz - 7/3/2024, 2:10 PM
I have to avoid comments because it's spoiler season. Easy billion, two billion if T Swift is in it lol
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/3/2024, 2:18 PM
@bobevanz - Yup, it's nerd media blackout season.

About to start a mini-marathon leading up to the movie release.
MisterDoctor217
MisterDoctor217 - 7/3/2024, 2:10 PM
800-900 million when all is said and done methinks.

TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/3/2024, 2:28 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - if Barbie, transformers, beauty and the beast, fast n furious all grossed a billion than Deadpool & Wolverine is no exception. There’s no way this film will underperform. Disney is the only studio that has the most billion dollar hits under their belt.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2024, 2:31 PM
@MisterDoctor217 - this is my guess as well
rebellion
rebellion - 7/3/2024, 2:12 PM
thats a big change from 200mil opening they were mentioning a few weeks ago. this new estimate seems very conservative.
EskimoJ
EskimoJ - 7/3/2024, 2:16 PM
@rebellion - This very site put out something saying even less than this a few weeks back, so, who knows.
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/3/2024, 2:14 PM
Little money........LITTLE MONEH

User Comment Image
ATrueHero1987
ATrueHero1987 - 7/3/2024, 2:22 PM
Got my IMAX 3D ticket reserved! 🙌🏾
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/3/2024, 2:22 PM
That's more than my grandfather made in his entire life!

User Comment Image
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/3/2024, 2:26 PM
@IAmAHoot - does he own a doghouse?
TheRogue
TheRogue - 7/3/2024, 2:27 PM
@Malatrova15 - Do you own a dog house malatrova. Do you?
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 7/3/2024, 2:26 PM
Another Pablo Lyle success
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2024, 2:27 PM
Lol, what happened to the 200M tracking???

Goes to show how easily swayed people are. I havent even heard someone read that quorum article because their methodology in coming up with that number was BS.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/3/2024, 2:30 PM
@vectorsigma - and what a for ed milestone one again, "best opening of 2024" lol, clap clap
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/3/2024, 2:28 PM
Last hope for capeshit movies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/3/2024, 2:29 PM
User Comment Image

It feels like the good ole days again , we could just be starting to come back fellas…

fingers crossed & butt cheeks in!!.

