DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Smashes Another Box Office Record With $21M+ Monday; Approaches $500M Worldwide

As Deadpool and Wolverine continues its box office domination, Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie has smashed another record.

According to Deadline, the outrageous superhero team-up took in $21.5 million-plus on Monday at the domestic box office, giving it the best Monday ever for an R-rated film (beating the original Deadpool's $19.7M back in 2016) and the fourth-best of all time after Spider-Man 2 ($27.6M, July 5, 2004), Barbie ($26.1M, July 24, 2023) and The Dark Knight ($24.4M, July 21, 2008).

In addition, the threequel's promotional partner campaign was reportedly worth $135M in media value.

Though global numbers haven't been released just yet, the movie's $438.3 million debut means it's almost certainly approaching the $500 million milestone (if it hasn't cleared it already) and, short of a massive second-week drop, should reach $1 billion worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

Check out a new poster featuring Logan and the Merc With a Mouth sporting Hulk-hands (if you've seen the movie, you'll get the reference) below.

HUGH-LK SMASH RECORDS!#DeadpoolAndWolverine pic.twitter.com/VktBB4FT60 — Deadpool Movie (@deadpoolmovie) July 29, 2024 Could. Not. Agree. More. The script we wrote was a tribute to Logan; the movie also turned out to be a love letter to the brilliance of @RealHughJackman Our brother brought his A-Game to this one❤️⚔️💛 https://t.co/lM14H0VX3u — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) July 30, 2024

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.