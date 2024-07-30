DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Smashes Another Box Office Record With $21M+ Monday; Approaches $500M Worldwide

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Smashes Another Box Office Record With $21M+ Monday; Approaches $500M Worldwide

Deadpool and Wolverine is well on its way to hitting the $500 million mark at the global box office after breaking another record on Monday...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

As Deadpool and Wolverine continues its box office domination, Marvel Studios' first R-rated movie has smashed another record.

According to Deadline, the outrageous superhero team-up took in $21.5 million-plus on Monday at the domestic box office, giving it the best Monday ever for an R-rated film (beating the original Deadpool's $19.7M back in 2016) and the fourth-best of all time after Spider-Man 2 ($27.6M, July 5, 2004), Barbie ($26.1M, July 24, 2023) and The Dark Knight ($24.4M, July 21, 2008).

In addition, the threequel's promotional partner campaign was reportedly worth $135M in media value.

Though global numbers haven't been released just yet, the movie's $438.3 million debut means it's almost certainly approaching the $500 million milestone (if it hasn't cleared it already) and, short of a massive second-week drop, should reach $1 billion worldwide by the end of its theatrical run.

Check out a new poster featuring Logan and the Merc With a Mouth sporting Hulk-hands (if you've seen the movie, you'll get the reference) below.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Features Tom Holland's Brother As [SPOILER]; Ryan Reynolds Talks Madonna Needle Drop
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/30/2024, 8:11 AM
WHO COULD HAVE PREDICTED THIS?!?!?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 8:23 AM
@Batmangina - I think there were more people did than did not.
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/30/2024, 8:35 AM
@lazlodaytona - I'm just basking in the glow of being correct about the entire thing and when Disney learns nothing and doubles down on the DEI money burning Phase [frick] It, I'll be warming up for another victory lap.

Where are all the review bombers, racists and misogynists?

Looks like they're at the movies!
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/30/2024, 8:35 AM
@Batmangina - ummm, me? 2,5 Bil!!!
Batmangina
Batmangina - 7/30/2024, 8:38 AM
@RegularPoochie - Yessir, you are among the truth tellers. You have my sword.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 7/30/2024, 8:13 AM
Yeah, international isn't looking too hot. Big win for opening domestic though. Seen a few Screen Shots on other threads completely owning Users that claimed it wouldn't hit big numbers. Ha! Get a fork and eat Crow Dick lol
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 8:27 AM
@Sabre81 - Erm, for one it earned more on international than domestic over the weekend and secondly not all final international figures will be in yet (tends to be a far longer lag of upto a week for confirmed numbers from some regions) so a tad soon to say 'international isn't looking too hot'.
Blergh
Blergh - 7/30/2024, 8:27 AM
@Sabre81 - 244M isn’t a bad international start.
It’s already sitting at 433M WW. Already a success imo
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 8:35 AM
@Blergh - Yup, it is sitting at 11th highest on the all time records for WW opening weekend.

Sure it is higher on domestic as 6th highest ever but as I say it take longer for almost all international regions to confirm final tallies than it does for US numbers.

Some regions never releasing provisionals and only dropping the numbers at the end of a week (thus if included at all will only be estimates currently) so too soon to say the WW numbers won't be upwardly adjusted.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 7/30/2024, 8:41 AM
@Apophis71 - Erm...go jack off and get rid of your hard on, buddy lol I acknowledged the success. You can keep jerking it to this site if you want:-

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/intl/?ref_=bo_nb_rl_tab


Keep jacking it, [frick]wit lol
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 7/30/2024, 8:43 AM
@Blergh - Definitely is, no word of doubt on that it will clear $1bn at least once the PG13 comes out. Probably even going a second time myself on Friday.
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 8:52 AM
@Sabre81 - Prior DP movies made way below $180M overseas opening weekend no matter how you work the math, there is no math where over $220M isn't good and not all international number will be finalised or listed yet. It has made more overseas than domestic, around 52$ international (first DP was 53% international) with FAR higher total numbers than prior DP films.
Blergh
Blergh - 7/30/2024, 8:22 AM
Watched it on Sunday and had a blast, X2 was one of my first movies in theatres ever and remains a fond memory to this day.
It didn’t mess up Logan’s ending for me and even made me feel for the characters more than I should have.

Nova being so underdeveloped was a letdown but once my favorite halfblood walked in I gave up resistance and started purely loving this.
The fight scenes were amazing, that tracking shot in the first fight behind Logan crawling was dope and obviously the Oldboy shot was amazing.

For the ones that were forgotten but got a heroic ending (thematically this was on top)
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 8:22 AM
Yup, it's a good time to be in major inflation for a film and theaters.
dragon316
dragon316 - 7/30/2024, 8:23 AM
It deserves it maybe record for r rated movies setting bar high
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 8:23 AM
Another "Fake milestone" right @vectorsigma?
WhatIfRickJames
WhatIfRickJames - 7/30/2024, 8:25 AM
Waiting on the clowns to chime in about how it's a failure...
Apophis71
Apophis71 - 7/30/2024, 8:46 AM
@WhatIfRickJames - Already started by claiming international numbers are not good cos only 52% of total not 58% like for DP2 even tho internation OW for both prior DP movies were below $180M, not the current total of around $230M overseas (and the first DP movie was only around 53% international anyway and early days).
Reeds2Much
Reeds2Much - 7/30/2024, 8:27 AM
Should have done more with the Hulk fists.
User Comment Image
Should have done less with Peter.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 8:46 AM
@Reeds2Much - how dare you , we all love Peter!!.

User Comment Image

Also I 100 percent read that panel in Nolan North’s voice then Ryan’s.
RegularPoochie
RegularPoochie - 7/30/2024, 8:36 AM
WOOOOOO!!!! We are coming 2,5 Bil!
Huskers
Huskers - 7/30/2024, 8:39 AM
Unfortunately Disney and Marvel will take all the wrong messages from this success, which is the Multiverse is working and we need more nostalgia instead of fresh ideas.
Sabre81
Sabre81 - 7/30/2024, 8:46 AM
@Huskers - User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 8:51 AM
@Huskers - Why not nostalgia AND fresh ideas? D&W is both heavily nostalgic and fresh. Feels new to me. We ain't never had a comic book movie like this before.
MadThanos
MadThanos - 7/30/2024, 8:45 AM
Those guys brought something new to Logan. He's more Wolverine now than ever before! And I was really tired of his healing factor failing and all that blah blah blah.

Other aspect that I liked is, he's still that lonely wolf but this time he actually keeps with the wolf pack, despite his alcoholic tendencies.

Talking about that, how can he become an alcoholic? Not even Cap can get drunk due to the super soldier serum, how could he get drunk? Or addicted to alcohol.

Also, the scenes he's flipping and stuff. EXCELLENT.

Wade, my favorite Marvel character, excellent. And now I came to the conclusion, Wade from the movies, he isn't a crazy dude, he's an ADHD individual. Oh, I guess that's why I love Wade so much, he reminds me before Vyvanse.
solskulldeath
solskulldeath - 7/30/2024, 8:50 AM
SPOILER ALERT!








Channing Tatum as Gambit is badass. It's been an age to see real Gambit with proper/faithful straight from the comic custom in action! I am so surprised to see Wesley Snipes as Blade again! Thomas Jane or Jon Bernthal reprise their role as The Punisher but I guess the Bazzoka that Deadpool uses is from The Punisher 2004
solskulldeath
solskulldeath - 7/30/2024, 8:50 AM
@solskulldeath -

* Should Thomas Jane or Jon Bernthal reprise their role as The Punisher but I guess the Bazzoka that Deadpool uses is from The Punisher 2004
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 7/30/2024, 8:59 AM
@solskulldeath - Is that from Punisher 2004? I was gonna rewatch all the Punishers to see which one it was.

If they bring back Punisher for Secret Wars I think it should be an old grizzled Dolph Lundgren, but with a whole new design, maybe a skull tattoo instead of a costume.

But they should get Wayne Knight (Newman from Seinfeld) to reprise his role as Micro from Punisher: War Zone.

Dolph Lundgren as old man Frank and Wayne Knight as Micro for Secret Wars.

They could be the armorers, arming the resistance to fight Doom's armies.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 8:55 AM
Sweet!!.

Also speaking of Jackman , that monologue he has about Wade just before they fight in the car was so well written and performed..

One of his best acting moments as the character imo!!.

User Comment Image

