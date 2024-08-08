DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Spoiler-Filled TV Spot Features Gambit, Elektra, Logan Masking-Up & More

Now that Deadpool and Wolverine has been in theaters for a couple of weeks, Marvel Studios is letting the spoilers fly!

Director Shawn Levy and stars Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman have been sharing behind-the-scenes photos for the past few days, and this latest TV spot highlights some of the biggest moments and surprises, including shots of Elektra (Jennifer Garner), Gambit (Channing Tatum), and Blade (Wesley Snipes) preparing to face off against Cassandra Nova and her villainous void variants.

The teaser also features the first official footage of Logan (Jackman) pulling on his cowl alongside the Merc With a Mouth (Reynolds) right before they rush into battle against the Deadpool Corps to the strains of Madonna's "Like a Prayer".

We don't see Johnny Storm (Chris Evans) or "The Cavillrine" (Henry Cavill), but we're sure they'll be highlighted in a future spot.

As the promo declares, the R-rated superhero team-up has been smashing records since its release, and is now well on its way to passing the $1 billion milestone. How high the film can climb remains to be seen, but it will face some competition from Blake Lively's romantic drama, It Ends With Us.

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.