DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Star Hugh Jackman Shares New Photo Of Long-Awaited LOGAN Reunion - SPOILERS

Deadpool and Wolverine star Hugh Jackman has taken to social media to share a new behind-the-scenes photo of a reunion fans have been hoping to see for many years...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 22, 2024 08:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool and Wolverine Hugh Jackman has shared a "then and now" behind-the-scenes photo highlighting a reunion fans have been waiting to see since James Mangold's Logan back in 2017.

Though this actor's return was confirmed in the recent final trailer, some of you pointed out that you've been avoiding all marketing for the movie in a previous post, so just in case, here's your spoiler warning.

Yes, Dafne Keen will reprise her role as Laura/X-23 for Marvel Studios' Deadpool threequel, and from what we hear, she will have a significant supporting part.

In the trailer, we see Laura tell Logan that he was "always the wrong guy... until you weren't," which will likely be the final push he needs to help the Merc With a Mouth save his world for the threat of Cassandra Nova.

Will Keen stick around as the MCU's new Wolverine? We don't see her actually replacing Logan (another actor will almost certainly be cast when Jackman steps away), but that doesn't mean she won't be a part of the X-Men franchise going forward.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

The movie is set to open in U.S. & Canadian theaters on July 26, and will be available in IMAX, RealD 3D, Dolby Cinema, 4DX, Cinemark XD and premium screens everywhere. Will you be checking out Deadpool and Wolverine opening weekend? Let us know in the comments section.

TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/22/2024, 8:53 AM
Bless them. They literally look like father and daughter.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2024, 8:55 AM
Review embargo at the last minute i guess. Where's the confidence?
TheMetaMan
TheMetaMan - 7/22/2024, 9:01 AM
@vectorsigma - it’s so that they can avoid spoilers because there are a lot of surprises in this movie. Early reviews would ruin the surprises. The film is over 72 hours from being released. Patience my young padawan, patience.
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 7/22/2024, 9:24 AM
@TheMetaMan - but critic reviews dont really dwell on spoilers. But yeah, 2 more days for me. Moment of truth!
thedrudo
thedrudo - 7/22/2024, 9:51 AM
Just remember - it’s not a spoiler if it’s in the trailer. Even though people, believe it or not, do avoid watching ALL OF THE MARKETING.

That’s what I learned on this site just a few days ago about the same character posted by the same person. But now it’s a spoiler post. Makes sense.

