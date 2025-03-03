Deadpool Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Oscars Despite DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Not Being Nominated

The Academy Awards took place yesterday evening and, as per usual, the results have split opinions. Anora was the surprise Best Picture winner, with Wicked and Conclave failing to keep the momentum going following other recent award ceremonies.

Conan O'Brien hosted this year's and his performance of "I Won't Waste Time" was accompanied by surprise appearances from Dune: Part Two's Sandworm and Deadpool & Wolverine's Dancepool.

We don't know who was in the suit, though the Merc with the Mouth - who O'Brien reminded us wasn't among the nominees - pulled off some familiar Backstreet Boys-inspired dance moves before making his exit.

Ryan Reynolds initially embarked on a pretty robust "FYC" campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine, though it quickly lost momentum. The movie, which was a box office hit, wasn't exactly considered a critical darling with 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You may recall that were was some chatter about Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hosting the Oscars. However, that didn't lead anywhere and Reynolds and wife Blake Lively's very public legal battle with Justin Baldoni would have likely overshadowed the event had they taken the job.

You can check out Deadpool's surprise Oscars appearance in the X posts below.

In case you missed them, here's the full list of this year's Oscar winners:

Best Picture

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

I'm Still Here

Nickel Boys

The Substance

Wicked

Best Actress

WINNER: Mikey Madison - Anora

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez

Demi Moore - The Substance

Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best Actor

WINNER: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist

Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez

Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Felicity Jones - The Brutalist

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain

Yura Borisov - Anora

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best Director

WINNER: Sean Baker - Anora

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Best International Feature

WINNER: I'm Still Here - Brazil

The Girl with the Needle - Denmark

Emilia Pérez - France

The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany

Flow - Latvia

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anora - Sean Baker

The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold

A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg

September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David

The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Conclave - Peter Straughan

A Complete Unknown - Jay Cocks and James Mangold

Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard

Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes

Sing Sing - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Original Song

WINNER: El Mal - Emilia Pérez

Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late

Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez

Like A Bird - Sing Sing

The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

Best Original Score

WINNER: The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: No Other Land

Black Box Diaries

Porcelain War

Soundtrack to a Coup d'Eta

Sugarcane

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Wicked

Nosferatu

A Complete Unknown

Conclave

Gladiator II

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling

WINNER: The Substance

A Different Man

Emilia Pérez

Nosferatu

Wicked

Best Production Design

WINNER: Wicked

The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Nosferatu

Conclave

Best Sound

WINNER: Dune: Part Two

A Complete Unknown

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

The Wild Robot

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Anora

The Brutalist

Conclave

Emilia Pérez

Wicked

Best Cinematography

WINNER: The Brutalist

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Pérez

Maria

Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune: Part Two

Alien: Romulus

Better Man

Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Wicked

Best Live-Action Short

WINNER: I'm Not a Robot

Anuja

The Last Ranger

A Lien

The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress

Beautiful Me

Magic Candies

Wander to Wonder

Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra

Death by Numbers

I Am Ready, Warden

Incident

Instruments of a Beating Heart