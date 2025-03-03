Deadpool Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Oscars Despite DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Not Being Nominated

Deadpool Makes A Surprise Appearance At The Oscars Despite DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Not Being Nominated

The 97th Academy Awards took place in Los Angeles yesterday evening and, despite not receiving a single nomination for Deadpool & Wolverine, the Merc with the Mouth still made a surprise appearance...

By JoshWilding - Mar 03, 2025 05:03 AM EST
The Academy Awards took place yesterday evening and, as per usual, the results have split opinions. Anora was the surprise Best Picture winner, with Wicked and Conclave failing to keep the momentum going following other recent award ceremonies. 

Conan O'Brien hosted this year's and his performance of "I Won't Waste Time" was accompanied by surprise appearances from Dune: Part Two's Sandworm and Deadpool & Wolverine's Dancepool.

We don't know who was in the suit, though the Merc with the Mouth - who O'Brien reminded us wasn't among the nominees - pulled off some familiar Backstreet Boys-inspired dance moves before making his exit. 

Ryan Reynolds initially embarked on a pretty robust "FYC" campaign for Deadpool & Wolverine, though it quickly lost momentum. The movie, which was a box office hit, wasn't exactly considered a critical darling with 78% on Rotten Tomatoes.

You may recall that were was some chatter about Reynolds and Hugh Jackman hosting the Oscars. However, that didn't lead anywhere and Reynolds and wife Blake Lively's very public legal battle with Justin Baldoni would have likely overshadowed the event had they taken the job.

You can check out Deadpool's surprise Oscars appearance in the X posts below. 

In case you missed them, here's the full list of this year's Oscar winners:

Best Picture

WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
I'm Still Here
Nickel Boys
The Substance
Wicked

Best Actress

WINNER: Mikey Madison - Anora
Cynthia Erivo - Wicked
Karla Sofía Gascón - Emilia Pérez
Demi Moore - The Substance
Fernanda Torres - I'm Still Here

Best Actor

WINNER: Adrien Brody - The Brutalist
Timothée Chalamet - A Complete Unknown
Colman Domingo - Sing Sing
Ralph Fiennes - Conclave
Sebastian Stan - The Apprentice

Best Supporting Actress

WINNER: Zoe Saldaña - Emilia Pérez
Monica Barbaro - A Complete Unknown
Ariana Grande - Wicked
Felicity Jones - The Brutalist
Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Best Supporting Actor

WINNER: Kieran Culkin - A Real Pain
Yura Borisov - Anora
Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown
Guy Pearce - The Brutalist
Jeremy Strong - The Apprentice

Best Director

WINNER: Sean Baker - Anora
Jacques Audiard - Emilia Pérez
Brady Corbet - The Brutalist
Coralie Fargeat - The Substance
James Mangold - A Complete Unknown

Best International Feature

WINNER: I'm Still Here - Brazil
The Girl with the Needle - Denmark
Emilia Pérez - France
The Seed of the Sacred Fig - Germany
Flow - Latvia

Best Animated Feature

WINNER: Flow
Inside Out 2
Memoir of a Snail
Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl
The Wild Robot

Best Original Screenplay

WINNER: Anora - Sean Baker
The Brutalist - Brady Corbet and Mona Fastvold
A Real Pain - Jesse Eisenberg
September 5 - Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David
The Substance - Coralie Fargeat

Best Adapted Screenplay

WINNER: Conclave - Peter Straughan
A Complete Unknown - Jay Cocks and James Mangold
Emilia Pérez - Jacques Audiard
Nickel Boys - RaMell Ross and Joslyn Barnes
Sing Sing - Clint Bentley and Greg Kwedar

Best Original Song

WINNER: El Mal - Emilia Pérez
Never Too Late - Elton John: Never Too Late
Mi Camino - Emilia Pérez
Like A Bird - Sing Sing
The Journey - The Six Triple Eight

Best Original Score

WINNER: The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Documentary Feature

WINNER: No Other Land
Black Box Diaries
Porcelain War
Soundtrack to a Coup d'Eta
Sugarcane

Best Costume Design

WINNER: Wicked
Nosferatu
A Complete Unknown
Conclave
Gladiator II

Best Make-Up And Hairstyling

WINNER: The Substance
A Different Man
Emilia Pérez
Nosferatu
Wicked

Best Production Design

WINNER: Wicked
The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Nosferatu
Conclave

Best Sound

WINNER: Dune: Part Two
A Complete Unknown
Emilia Pérez
Wicked
The Wild Robot

Best Film Editing

WINNER: Anora
The Brutalist
Conclave
Emilia Pérez
Wicked

Best Cinematography

WINNER: The Brutalist
Dune: Part Two
Emilia Pérez
Maria
Nosferatu

Best Visual Effects

WINNER: Dune: Part Two
Alien: Romulus
Better Man
Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes
Wicked

Best Live-Action Short

WINNER: I'm Not a Robot
Anuja
The Last Ranger
A Lien
The Man Who Could Not Remain Silent

Best Animated Short

WINNER: In the Shadow of the Cypress
Beautiful Me
Magic Candies
Wander to Wonder
Yuck!

Best Documentary Short

WINNER: The Only Girl in the Orchestra
Death by Numbers
I Am Ready, Warden
Incident
Instruments of a Beating Heart

MarvelZombie616
MarvelZombie616 - 3/3/2025, 5:41 AM
Worst Oscars ever!
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/3/2025, 5:56 AM
@MarvelZombie616 - The Oscars are a joke and they are overrated. It’s so pretentious. There was a time it was cool to watch like 25 years ago. Now it’s abysmal, disposable filler where grown men are slapping each other and then they still win the best actor award. You know it’s bad when awards ceremonies are more silly and melodramatic than a fast n furious movie. Cena walking on stage naked last year comes to mind. Oh how the standards have fallen. Also Hollyweird is just a creepy place now.
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/3/2025, 5:43 AM
Conan really struggled, the silence on each Joke was deafening ...but the most cringe was when he attempted a Joke on how we btfo Little dictator Zelensky as if that Will ever land
Repian
Repian - 3/3/2025, 5:51 AM
@Malatrova15 - Hugh Jackman and Ryan Reynolds would have been better than Conan.
CaptainAwkward
CaptainAwkward - 3/3/2025, 5:54 AM
@Malatrova15 - They should have stuck with Ricky Gervais. At least he knows how to get everyone’s attention.
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/3/2025, 6:00 AM
Conan's the best. 48 % of the U.S. is completely devoid of humor and are creativity bankrupt as is evident by any country music recorded after 1978
Malatrova15
Malatrova15 - 3/3/2025, 6:15 AM
@ProfessorWhy - Neil Young's Harvest Moon Is an amazing country álbum
ProfessorWhy
ProfessorWhy - 3/3/2025, 6:40 AM
@Malatrova15 - it is County inflected Rock. It was recorded with all the original instruments and in the same studio as Harvest.
DarthOmega
DarthOmega - 3/3/2025, 7:02 AM
I hoped Conan would make the Oscars watchable. I still can't do it. The past 5 years have really turned me against these elitist award shows. Ricky Gervais Golden Globes speech (which he retweeted last night) really helped wake a lot of people up to these hypocrites.

I respect the craft of movie making and all of it's individual parts. But these self congratulatory events filled with millionaires lecturing the public while wearing clothes and jewelry that cost more than my life has been a huge turn off.

Didn't see 95% of the films either

