DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveal Deadpool's Rob Liefeld-Inspired Suit And Another Scrapped Variant

In this latest roundup of Deadpool & Wolverine concept art, we see some Rob Liefeld-inspired takes on the Merc with the Mouth's costume, an unseen Variant named Punkpool, and more of Cassandra Nova...

By JoshWilding - Aug 20, 2024 02:08 PM EST
Deadpool & Wolverine respects the comic books in a big way, though Marvel Studios Director of Visual Development Andy Park has just shared some unused designs which bring Rob Liefeld's '90s designs to life in the MCU.

Adapting the Merc with the Mouth's original comic book uniforms, the artist says these were meant as "variations of Deadpool's costume for a fun sequence. So I had to create these versions playing with classic Liefeld-isms like exaggerated muscles, pouches, swords, shoulder pads, his original costume color breakups and original eye shape."

It doesn't sound like these were meant to be members of the Deadpool Corps; instead, we'd guess the idea was for Wade Wilson to try on a variety of costumes in the TVA before settling on the one which made the final cut. 

Liefeld left a comment on the post saying, "So ridiculously proud of you Andy. You make [me] so proud. Little tear in my eye right now..."

Take a closer look at Park's alternate Deadpool & Wolverine designs in the Instagram gallery below. 

A lot of concept art is being released now the threequel is in theaters and we're doing our best to round it up for you (rather than blanketing the front page with endless Deadpool & Wolverine articles). 

Below, you can see a Deadpool Variant who didn't make the final cut: Punkpool. Dreamed up by David Masson, it would have been a blast to see this Merc with the Mouth on screen alongside the rest of the Corps. For whatever reason, there just wasn't room for him.

Finally, we have another round of alternate costume designs for the villainous Cassandra Nova. Wes Burt shared these and, if you scroll through the entire gallery, you'll find some takes that pay homage to the comics in a big way.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in theaters.

tylerzero
tylerzero - 8/20/2024, 2:38 PM
"Original eye shape?"

User Comment Image
Gambito
Gambito - 8/20/2024, 2:43 PM
The Liefeld one looks badass, love when they reference the of suits. Captain America, Batman and Luke Cage did it beautifully
mountainman
mountainman - 8/20/2024, 2:47 PM
@Gambito - It does look great. If they would have gone with this, they should have CGI’d up his muscles to ridiculous proportions to make him look like that Leifeld art.
SonOfAGif
SonOfAGif - 8/20/2024, 2:46 PM
I bet Punkpool was not allowed due to Spider-Man (Spider-Punk).
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 8/20/2024, 2:46 PM
Definitely seems like we would have gotten the TVA tailor making aware a bunch of suits which he would try on before we got to in the one in the film (which is more or less the same suit he had)..

They might have thought that while it’s a funny gag that he tries all these different outfits only to end up in his original suit , it might be best to just get to the point then which if it was that then I can understand them not doing it.

Also , if they wanted to draw a Deadpool that homages Rob Liefeld then they should have had one with no feet lol.
JFerguson
JFerguson - 8/20/2024, 2:51 PM
The buccaneer gloves are definitely interesting. Wouldn’t mind seeing those on a Steve rogers variant down the line.

Glad they steered away from making Cassandra look too much like the ancient one
DocSpock
DocSpock - 8/20/2024, 3:49 PM

Punkpool vs SpiderPunk.

Save it for Secret Wars.

View Recorder