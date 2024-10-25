DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Concept Art Reveals Ultimate Wolverine, Hulkverine, Department H, And More Variants

Deadpool & Wolverine's "The Art of the Movie" book goes on sale in a few days and a new video offers a glimpse at what's inside. That includes a long list of Variants left on the cutting room floor along with comic-accurate costumes for the Human Torch and Elektra.

For now, though, we're focusing on Wolverine. The montage featuring his many Variants remains a highlight in the Marvel Studios threequel but it's now clear that many of them didn't make the final cut.

As you'll see, a long list of alternatives was considered, including a Hulkverine and the Logan we first met in 2000's X-Men. There's also a version of the character in his Ultimate suit from the comics and a Patch who is shown standing alongside the Joe Fixit Hulk.

There was only ever going to be a certain amount of room in the threequel but we'd say Marvel Studios chose wisely with the Variants we did end up seeing on screen. After all, The Cavillrine remains one of the biggest cames ever in the MCU.

"One of our storyboard artists was a huge comic book fan and he gave us a list of, like, ten of them," Deadpool & Wolverine Editor Dean Zimmerman recently told us. "There was also, and maybe no on really likes to hear this, time and budget issues you have to deal with as well. Here’s a perfect example: the brown and tan, we spent around $100,000 building that suit. They’re expensive."

"To build this kind of stuff…we have to get a little economical with what we could actually come up with and do. So, yeah, ‘Hugh, can you take your shirt off be bolted to a cross?’ ‘Yeah, I can do that, no problem.’ ‘Great, let’s get a bunch of pink skulls, throw ‘em down there, and light it in the way of the comic book.’ ‘Can you be an old man?’ ‘Sure!’ They were all thought out but also done with budget in mind and also time."

"We didn’t have much time. Once we resumed shooting, our deadline on this movie was so tight," he continued. "When we went back to photography in London, we did have a finite amount of time and even coming up with all those ideas, once we got back, we were like, ‘Hey everyone, we’re going to do this’ and everyone’s heads are exploding. How are we going to do this in the time we have left?"

Check out the video below along with a handful of screenshots.

Back in July, we wrapped up our Deadpool & Wolverine review - which you can read by clicking here - by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It's a f***ing masterpiece.

