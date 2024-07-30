DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shares Leaked Scene Showcasing Hugh Jackman's Powerhouse Performance - SPOILERS

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shares Leaked Scene Showcasing Hugh Jackman's Powerhouse Performance - SPOILERS

Deadpool and Wolverine director Shawn Levy has taken to social media to share a leaked scene (we're not sure how happy Disney will be about it) from the movie...

News
By MarkCassidy - Jul 30, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Is a leak still a leak if it's shared by the movie's director?

Key scenes from Deadpool and Wolverine (the entire movie may even be up by now) have been doing the rounds online since before the film even went on general release, and director Shawn Levy has now shared one moment showcasing Hugh Jackman's intense, powerhouse performance.

Spoilers follow.

Logan and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) have a combative relationship throughout most of the movie, but at one point, the notoriously grouchy mutant really lets poor Wade have it upon finding out that he made an "educated wish" about the TVA being able to go back and fix what made Wolverine an outcast in his world.

Wolvie's tirade actually renders Deadpool speechless (for a few seconds), before he responds with a punch in the nose and the pair begin to beat (stab, slash, snap and otherwise pulverise) the crap out of each other again.

Check out the scene in the player below (while it's still online).

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Smashes Another Box Office Record With $21M+ Monday; Approaches $500M Worldwide
Related:

DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE Smashes Another Box Office Record With $21M+ Monday; Approaches $500M Worldwide
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Marvel Releases Hilarious Video Version Of Hugh Jackman Recreating Wolverine Meme
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Marvel Releases Hilarious Video Version Of Hugh Jackman Recreating Wolverine Meme
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
Conquistador
Conquistador - 7/30/2024, 10:18 AM
"Is a leak still a leak if it's shared by the movie's director?"

Well i assume so as it's owned by the studio, not director.

Great scene though, followed by one of the best fights.
Nomis929
Nomis929 - 7/30/2024, 10:20 AM
Is it me... or did Hugh Jackman Look and sound a lot like Jack Nicholson in this scene?
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 10:27 AM
@Nomis929 - yes. His rant is similar in tone to Nicholson's rant at the end of "A Few Good Men" before he confesses to calling the code red.
mountainman
mountainman - 7/30/2024, 10:24 AM
The van fight was one of my favorite parts of the movie. Having that claustrophobic environment for a fight with sharp implements is intense.

I did still find it odd that Wolverine “let down” his X-Men by going out on the town and they were all wiped out by humans. So there was a human threat large enough to destroy the X-Men, but it was one where Wolverine could have turned the tide in the battle? Just an example of the shoddy story in this movie that they are lucky that Jackman, Reynolds, the action and the cameos all over rode some of that stuff to make the movie good despite its weak story.
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/30/2024, 10:26 AM
@mountainman - Yeah I thought the same. I actually thought there might be some kind of twist that would come out when Cassandra was in his head... like he killed them all while under someone else's control like in Old Man Logan.
Conquistador
Conquistador - 7/30/2024, 10:29 AM
@mountainman - I agree, but saying "human" make it easily open to interpretation.

Could have been sentinals controlled by them, etc or similar to what happened in the future timeline of DoFP. To go further into it may have been too much exposition.

The timeline story aspect is a mess though, and they could have probably avoided the tie to "Logan 2017's" universe.
Doomsday8888
Doomsday8888 - 7/30/2024, 10:29 AM
@MarkCassidy
Exactly, i thought the same.

Now that would explain why his action are unforgivable and why he's the worst Wolverine but as of rn...meh...
MarkCassidy
MarkCassidy - 7/30/2024, 10:31 AM
@Doomsday8888 - I do understand why they didn't though... it may be R-rated, but it's pretty light-hearted for the most part. That would have been DARK af.
lazlodaytona
lazlodaytona - 7/30/2024, 10:26 AM
Dang. That speech was vicious...even for Wolverine.
Haven't seen it yet but will probably wait a couple weeks when the crowds die down. Plus, this weekend is dedicated to TRAP. M.Night's latest looks sick! and, I love Josh Hartnet. He wisely picks his rolls, kinda like Phoenix, but, unlike him, Josh takes his time and takes a role when he's ready and wants to.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/30/2024, 10:27 AM
It was so good!!.

Hugh killed it and was probably the peak of his performance for me in this…

Also Ryan also did well in the more dramatic moments aswell given Wade’s own internal crisis happening in the film.

Their chemistry was 👌.

User Comment Image

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder