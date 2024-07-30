DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Director Shares Leaked Scene Showcasing Hugh Jackman's Powerhouse Performance - SPOILERS

Is a leak still a leak if it's shared by the movie's director?

Key scenes from Deadpool and Wolverine (the entire movie may even be up by now) have been doing the rounds online since before the film even went on general release, and director Shawn Levy has now shared one moment showcasing Hugh Jackman's intense, powerhouse performance.

Spoilers follow.

Logan and the Merc With a Mouth (Ryan Reynolds) have a combative relationship throughout most of the movie, but at one point, the notoriously grouchy mutant really lets poor Wade have it upon finding out that he made an "educated wish" about the TVA being able to go back and fix what made Wolverine an outcast in his world.

Wolvie's tirade actually renders Deadpool speechless (for a few seconds), before he responds with a punch in the nose and the pair begin to beat (stab, slash, snap and otherwise pulverise) the crap out of each other again.

Check out the scene in the player below (while it's still online).

Rarely have @VancityReynolds & I had more fun writing anything for anybody. @RealHughJackman took this speech and used every word as a murder weapon https://t.co/mryZp3r5cH — Shawn Levy (@ShawnLevyDirect) July 30, 2024

Have you been to see Deadpool and Wolverine yet? If so, what did you think? Check out our review here, and drop us a comment down below.

The MPAA recently gave the movie an official R-rating for: "Strong bloody violence and language throughout, gore, and sexual references."

“Marvel Studios presents their most significant mistake to date - Deadpool & Wolverine," reads the new synopsis. "A listless Wade Wilson toils away in civilian life. His days as the morally flexible mercenary, Deadpool, behind him. When his homeworld faces an existential threat, Wade must reluctantly suit-up again with an even more reluctantlier... reluctanter? Reluctantest? He must convince a reluctant Wolverine to - F*ck. Synopses are so f*cking stupid.”

In addition to Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman in the title roles, Deadpool and Wolverine will see Morena Baccarin (Vanessa), Leslie Uggams (Blind Al), Rob Delaney (Peter), Brianna Hildebrand (Negasonic Teenage Warhead) And Shioli Kutsuna (Yukio) return as their respective characters, and they'll be joined by franchise newcomers Emma Corrin (The Crown) and Matthew Macfadyen (Succession), who will play a TV agent and Charles Xavier's evil counterpart, Cassandra Nova.

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool and Wolverine from a script by Ryan Reynolds, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, and Zeb Wells.