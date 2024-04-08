DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Possible Spoilers Emerge About The Merc With The Mouth's New Costume

Some intriguing new details about Deadpool & Wolverine have been revealed, including how the Merc with the Mouth gets his updated costume and Adamantium katanas! We also have yet another rumoured runtime.

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 08, 2024 08:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the biggest, craziest Marvel Studios movies to date. We're hearing that it would be wise to temper expectations regarding cameos - Avengers: Secret Wars will be where things get really crazy - but some possible new details have now surfaced.

According to scooper @CanWeGetToast, the Time Variance Authority creates Deadpool's colourful, comic-accurate new suit and provides the Merc with the Mouth with Adamantium katanas.

It sounds like that's done to put him on an even footing with Wolverine; the question remains, is that so Wade Wilson can defeat Logan or simply to make sure they're more evenly matched against whoever they square off with?

Following that recently revealed promo art, the leaker also alleges that Walker Scobell will not play Kidpool in the upcoming threequel. He and Reynolds worked together on The Adam Project but it seems Ryan Reynolds has listed someone else to play his younger Variant. 

In related news, @Feature_First is claiming Deadpool & Wolverine's current runtime is 2 hours, 10 minutes. We'd advise taking that with a pinch of salt for now, especially as the movie is months away from being released in theaters. 

"You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles - that is director heaven," director Shawn Levy previously said of bringing these characters together for the first time on screen. "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Promo Art Reveals New Variants And Another Look At Logan's Mask
Alchemistic
Alchemistic - 4/8/2024, 8:55 AM
Be great to hear you cover all the controversy going on with this movie, all the bullshit between Joy Behar of the view, Jimmy Kimmel, Bob Iger, Kevin F, Ryan, Shawn and Hugh. And how Ryan and team are winning battle against the bullshit DEI
Vigor
Vigor - 4/8/2024, 8:58 AM
@Alchemistic - enlighten us
VISIONaryNPa1
VISIONaryNPa1 - 4/8/2024, 9:05 AM
@Alchemistic - so what's your major malfunction? Enlighten us, pls.
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/8/2024, 9:09 AM
@Vigor - I just Googled, it's fascinating. I mean not what this dude is talking about, but it's one person posting tons of videos on this trying to make it a thing.

So it's basically a conspiracy theory and this poster either fell for it or is the person trying to make it a thing.

Try Googling "Deadpool and The Wolverine Joy Behar controversy". The results are interesting.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/8/2024, 9:14 AM
@Itwasme - thanks!

Here's what I found
:
Both Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman are refusing to go on The View. They tried to force Jackman and he told them outright he will never do a Marvel movie again if he does.

Reynolds was supposed to go on Jimmy Kimmel but Kimmel got bent out of shape about the nature of the jokes so Reynolds told him to [frick] off entirely, and removed a clip of Kimmel’s show from the movie.

Disney was pushing DEI with cameos from the failed Marvels and She-hulk characters. Reynolds flipped shit and the scenes were removed from the move entirely. Disney then fired the She-hulk actress with nowhere left for her to go. (She’s a woke loon who claims white men ruined her career.)

Disney was basically kicked off the movie and Iger is raging pissed. It’s rumored they’re now making scenes to make fun of Iger and Feige as well as Joy Behar.

Disney’s hands are tied as they expect this movie to save the Marvel franchise, and the entire Deadpool team told them to [frick] off with the woke shit. There’s talks of lawsuits galore."


I hope it's not true because a she hulk in deadpool cameo sounds hilarious given how they both break the 4th wall
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 4/8/2024, 9:15 AM
@Vigor - That's all absolute nonsense. Not a word of truth in there.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/8/2024, 9:18 AM
@JoshWilding - phew
UniqNo
UniqNo - 4/8/2024, 8:55 AM
I really hope they get this movie right!
RedFury
RedFury - 4/8/2024, 9:01 AM
Well that certainly makes sense. I never once wondered how he'd stand toe to toe will Wolverine and not have his swords turn into little knives; but probably should have lol. Adamentium swords is a smart play, and cool addition.
Vigor
Vigor - 4/8/2024, 9:08 AM
@RedFury - can't wait to see how they depict adamantium clashing against vibranium

The Uru and vibranium team ups were cool with thor and cap

Perhaps thanos helicopter sword was made of adamantium which is why it bested caps shield but couldn't withstand Wanda's magic
garu
garu - 4/8/2024, 9:04 AM
Extremely cautious about this movie, still stoked
MotherGooseUPus
MotherGooseUPus - 4/8/2024, 9:12 AM
@garu - same here. my expectations are less than usual based on all the bullshit cameofest, but i truly hope its a good movie and serves a greater purpose than just fan service and getting DP into the MCU
Itwasme
Itwasme - 4/8/2024, 9:11 AM
My gut is this maybe the multi-verse hopping film people expected Dr. Strange MoM to be. I liked MoM, but the audience was definitely expecting something different - though it still did really well at the BO.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 9:13 AM
@Itwasme - I also liked MoM but the rumors got so out of hand that people just started taking them as fact.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/8/2024, 9:25 AM
Cool on the Adamantium Katanas…

I had a feeling Walker wasn’t playing Kidpool given how he looks the promo art (Scobell is taller , older and skinnier) so oh well…

He did well in The Adam Project aswell as Percy Jackson though and I’m looking forward to seeing him in more stuff!!.

User Comment Image

User Comment Image

