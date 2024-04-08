DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE: Possible Spoilers Emerge About The Merc With The Mouth's New Costume

Deadpool & Wolverine is shaping up to be one of the biggest, craziest Marvel Studios movies to date. We're hearing that it would be wise to temper expectations regarding cameos - Avengers: Secret Wars will be where things get really crazy - but some possible new details have now surfaced.

According to scooper @CanWeGetToast, the Time Variance Authority creates Deadpool's colourful, comic-accurate new suit and provides the Merc with the Mouth with Adamantium katanas.

It sounds like that's done to put him on an even footing with Wolverine; the question remains, is that so Wade Wilson can defeat Logan or simply to make sure they're more evenly matched against whoever they square off with?

Following that recently revealed promo art, the leaker also alleges that Walker Scobell will not play Kidpool in the upcoming threequel. He and Reynolds worked together on The Adam Project but it seems Ryan Reynolds has listed someone else to play his younger Variant.

In related news, @Feature_First is claiming Deadpool & Wolverine's current runtime is 2 hours, 10 minutes. We'd advise taking that with a pinch of salt for now, especially as the movie is months away from being released in theaters.

"You have two major movie stars together in a movie playing their most iconic signature roles - that is director heaven," director Shawn Levy previously said of bringing these characters together for the first time on screen. "So the story, the tone, the movie itself leans into that gift of having Deadpool and Wolverine co-starring in a movie for the first time. So, we're definitely not running away from that."

In case you thought otherwise, Kidpool will NOT be portrayed by Walker Scobell in ‘DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE.’ https://t.co/ftoMZ7r5OY pic.twitter.com/Nv2m7ZbsSg — CanWeGetSomeToast (@CanWeGetToast) April 7, 2024

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.