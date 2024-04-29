DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Speculation Heats Up After FANTASTIC FOUR Star Michael B. Jordan Shares Movie's Trailer

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Speculation Heats Up After FANTASTIC FOUR Star Michael B. Jordan Shares Movie's Trailer DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Speculation Heats Up After FANTASTIC FOUR Star Michael B. Jordan Shares Movie's Trailer

Before playing Black Panther's Erik Killmonger, Michael B. Jordan took on the role of the Human Torch in 2015's Fantastic Four. Is he now teasing a possible return to the role in Deadpool & Wolverine?

News
By JoshWilding - Apr 29, 2024 06:04 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

When the news broke that rising star Michael B. Jordan had been cast in Josh Trank's Fantastic Four reboot as the Human Torch, the response was mixed. There were, unfortunately, the usual racist complaints, while some comic book readers simply didn't like the fact Sue and Johnny Storm wouldn't be blood-related. 

Ultimately, the 2015 reboot was a mess which ended up being a mix of Trank's original dark vision for Marvel's First Family and studio-mandated reshoots leading to a messy second half full of suspect wigs and CG-heavy action.

The Fantastic Four cast managed to recover, with Jordan going on to star in movies like Creed, Black Panther, and Without Remorse. Could he now be gearing up to return as the Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Many fans are convinced he's hinting at exactly that after recently sharing the movie's latest trailer to his Instagram Stories

He could simply appreciate a sneak peek at what looks set to be one of the summer's biggest and best movies. However, considering the fact Ryan Reynolds originally wanted Jordan and Jamie Bell to suit up as the Human Torch and The Thing in Deadpool 2, a cameo surely isn't off the table. Artwork for the sequel has also shown Miles Teller's Mister Fantastic and Kate Mara's Invisible Woman. 

Rumours are swirling that Chris Evans will play his Human Torch Variant in Deadpool & Wolverine, meaning it's possible we'll see these two Johnny Storms share the screen as soon as this summer. 

It would be unwise to put too much stock in this, but Jordan has never shied away from returning to the MCU despite his role in Black Panther as Erik Killmonger looking like a one-and-done. He reprised the role in Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and lent his voice to a Variant of the villain in What If...?

Do you think we'll see Jordan return as the Human Torch in Deadpool & Wolverine?

Screenshot-2024-04-29-at-11-53-02-copy

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, and Matthew Macfadyen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

The trades have confirmed that Jennifer Garner will reprise her role as Elektra, with Wesley Snipes, James Marsden, Famke Janssen, Patrick Stewart, Ian McKellen, Dafne Keen, Channing Tatum, Blake Lively and, as we mentioned above, even singer Taylor Swift among those rumoured to make an appearance. 

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine arrives in theaters on July 26.

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Are Reportedly Taking Place; Shawn Levy Says Movie Is Exactly As We Dreamed
Related:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Reshoots Are Reportedly Taking Place; Shawn Levy Says Movie Is "Exactly As We Dreamed"
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumor Reveals Variant Who WON'T Appear As More Post-Credits Scene Details Emerge
Recommended For You:

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Rumor Reveals Variant Who WON'T Appear As More Post-Credits Scene Details Emerge
DISCLAIMER: ComicBookMovie.com is protected under the DMCA (Digital Millenium Copyright Act) and... [MORE]

ComicBookMovie.com, and/or the user who contributed this post, may earn commissions or revenue through clicks or purchases made through any third-party links contained within the content above.

Do you have what it takes to write for us?
Want to contribute?
1 2
HermanM
HermanM - 4/29/2024, 7:07 AM
The 2015 Foxtastic Four is the second worst casting of all time after the Snyder JL cast
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/29/2024, 7:11 AM
@HermanM -As you had asked me on Friday, I wouldn't mind if they made Johnny Storm white. I don't think race matters here.
HermanM
HermanM - 4/29/2024, 7:25 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Johnny Storm is supposed to be white though
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/29/2024, 7:56 AM
@HammerLegFoot - Then why change it.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 7:12 AM
Worst. Four. Ever.

Thank God MBJ's career bounced back from this turd.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 7:17 AM
@DrReedRichards - I feel like they could have worked Ultimate FF style but as it was , they didn’t

I genuinely still feel like Teller could be a decent Maker.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 7:24 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Hot take: I really, REALLY don't like Miles Teller. I personally find him unbearable, and I feel like a lot of the audience's appreciation for him comes from his not-performance in Whiplash, where he legit shat his pants over JK Simmons' ACTUAL acting, and people thought those tears were acting talent.

As for the movie, disregarding the teenagers going into an alternate dimension (1610) rather than adults heading into outer space (616), Trank clearly wanted to create a Ruins adaptation moreso than a Marvels one. Literally unwatchable stuff.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/29/2024, 7:25 AM
@DrReedRichards - I always saw Miles Teller as the new Vince Vaughn
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 7:29 AM
@DrReedRichards - I’m not a big fan of his either but I still thought he did well in Whiplash or Top Gun Maverick

What’s weird I can’t really see him as Regular Reed but he just has the right douchiness to play The Maker lol
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 7:32 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

I get ya. I can see him as the Maker too, thanks to said douchiness. I guess I'll have to begrudgingly roll with it, if it happens, lol.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 7:33 AM
@HammerLegFoot -

NGL, how Vince Vaughn became a thing is beyond me.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 7:33 AM
@DrReedRichards - my actual choice for The Maker though is Matt Smith so [frick] Miles Teller if that happens lol
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 7:34 AM
@TheVisionary25 -

Matt Smith or Joseph Gordon-Levitt.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/29/2024, 8:10 AM
@HammerLegFoot - I always saw Adam Brody as trying to pull off the fast-talking Vince Vaughn schtick his whole career.
harryba11zack
harryba11zack - 4/29/2024, 7:13 AM
Michael B. Jordan for Storm.
HammerLegFoot
HammerLegFoot - 4/29/2024, 7:18 AM
@harryba11zack - Idk man although he's a good actor, his voice doesnt have that power behind it. Like if he was like "Do NOT anger me." It wouldn't feel threatening enough coming from him. Now, Timothée Chalamet, I can get behind that.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/29/2024, 8:12 AM
@harryba11zack - Doesn't fit the character.
HashTagSwagg
HashTagSwagg - 4/29/2024, 7:18 AM
Those costumes are certainly costumes.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 4/29/2024, 7:19 AM
The dudes a big geek himself so he could just be excited for the film but i wouldn’t be surprised if he’s in it aswell…

User Comment Image

Seeing him and Evans’s Johnny together would be cool admittedly but it’ll be funnier I feel if all the rumors of the latter being in this are untrue and we just get MBJ’s version…

As much as i didn’t like Fant4stic , I thought he did as well as he could with the material he had so i wouldn’t mind seeing him again.
Origame
Origame - 4/29/2024, 7:23 AM
Michael B Jordan for wonder woman
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/29/2024, 8:12 AM
@Origame - Doesn't fit the character.
Origame
Origame - 4/29/2024, 8:33 AM
@dagenspear - you don't say 🤣
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 7:26 AM
@ObserverIO -

"POSSIBLY Kate Mara as Kang."

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/29/2024, 7:24 AM
The set pieces look cheap already. The only thing that is left to hope for is a good story. The cameos are a given and rumored to death so no excitement there for me.
JobinJ
JobinJ - 4/29/2024, 7:42 AM
@vectorsigma - thought the same thing. "Looks like a movie set"
vectorsigma
vectorsigma - 4/29/2024, 8:01 AM
@JobinJ - Marvel throwing all the money to the actors desperately hoping that the easily swayed will be happy with the nonstop cameos.
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/29/2024, 7:26 AM
Love MBJ but the one person they need to bring back from Fant4stic is Miles Teller as The Maker.

POSSIBLY Kate Mara as Kang.

Fant4stic was not a superhero origin movie. It was a supervillain origin movie.
DrReedRichards
DrReedRichards - 4/29/2024, 7:28 AM
@ObserverIO -

User Comment Image

User Comment Image
ObserverIO
ObserverIO - 4/29/2024, 7:30 AM
@DrReedRichards - User Comment Image
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 4/29/2024, 8:15 AM
@ObserverIO - this comment is cracking me up 😂. Thank you for a good laugh!
KaptainKhaos
KaptainKhaos - 4/29/2024, 7:33 AM
This is Multiverse of Madness all over again
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/29/2024, 7:36 AM
User Comment Image
Nolanite
Nolanite - 4/29/2024, 7:54 AM
Michael B Jordan as Black Widow
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/29/2024, 8:11 AM
@Nolanite - Black Widow isn't a man.
FrankenDad
FrankenDad - 4/29/2024, 8:34 AM
@dagenspear - Yes he is. ScarJo plays him.
marvel72
marvel72 - 4/29/2024, 7:57 AM
3/4 terrible castings.
dagenspear
dagenspear - 4/29/2024, 8:10 AM
You missed the opportunity to reference the Human Torch after you said heats up in this title! I found the idea of that funnier.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 4/29/2024, 8:11 AM
Lots of cry babies here in these parts this morning…
SuperCat
SuperCat - 4/29/2024, 8:18 AM
User Comment Image
ImBatman4realz
ImBatman4realz - 4/29/2024, 8:21 AM
“Speculation heats up” and “rumors are SWIRLING” — therefore we get another so-called “news” post-icle that has nothing notable in it whatsoever.

How this dude is allowed to throw anything at the wall simply by copying and pasting things he reads on Twitter, Reddit, and the National Inquirer — this will never make sense to me. More Joshin’ from Josh. (Side-note: why does he always use the strangest adjectives he can find?) 🙄
1 2

Please log in to post comments.

Don't have an account?
Please Register.

Related Headlines
Related Headlines
Latest Headlines
Latest Headlines

Hot Headlines Hot Headlines

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News

Sci-Fi & Fantasy

Cartoons & Animated Features

Gaming

Anime & Manga

Horror

Action Movies & TV

Pro Wrestling & MMA News
View Recorder