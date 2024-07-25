DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Movie's Original Title And Why They Scrapped It Last-Minute

You may recall that, shortly before this year's Super Bowl, a rumour started doing the rounds claiming Marvel Studios planned to name Deadpool 3, "Deadpool & Friend."

The response wasn't overly positive and the movie was instead unveiled as Deadpool & Wolverine. However, given how little we saw of Logan in the movie's first teaser trailer, most of us assumed the idea had been for Deadpool & Friend to serve as a cheeky meta title eventually replaced with Deadpool & Wolverine.

Appearing alongside Hugh Jackman on Jimmy Kimmel! Live yesterday evening, Ryan Reynolds revealed, "I've never told this story anywhere, but...the movie was originally called 'Deadpool & Friend.' I am actually not joking. On the eve of the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl is where we first launched the trailer for 'Deadpool & Not Friend But Wolverine,' it leaked."

'Cause the son of a bitches on the internet, the title leaked," he joked (we think). "We looked at it and listened and they f***ing hated that title and we were not feeling so good about that anymore."

It feels like we dodged a bullet here as Deadpool & Friend, while witty, is not a good title (and not a particularly good way to attract regular moviegoers either). This also just goes to show that many of the leaks we get online are legit and how the way fans react can make a difference to what makes it into theaters.

The video below also includes a new clip from Deadpool & Wolverine which can be viewed at the 12:38 mark. In that, the Merc with the Mouth attempts to find out why Logan is wearing the classic yellow suit.

There's also a fantastic shot of the shirtless Hugh Jackman as the MCU's Wolverine at 5:25...

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas overseas and arrives in the U.S. in a matter of hours.