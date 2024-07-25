DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Movie's Original Title And Why They Scrapped It Last-Minute

DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Star Ryan Reynolds Reveals Movie's Original Title And Why They Scrapped It Last-Minute

Deadpool & Wolverine star Ryan Reynolds has revealed that the movie originally had a much different title, only for it to be changed right before the trailer launched during this year's Super Bowl...

By JoshWilding - Jul 25, 2024 10:07 AM EST
Filed Under: Deadpool & Wolverine

You may recall that, shortly before this year's Super Bowl, a rumour started doing the rounds claiming Marvel Studios planned to name Deadpool 3, "Deadpool & Friend." 

The response wasn't overly positive and the movie was instead unveiled as Deadpool & Wolverine. However, given how little we saw of Logan in the movie's first teaser trailer, most of us assumed the idea had been for Deadpool & Friend to serve as a cheeky meta title eventually replaced with Deadpool & Wolverine

Appearing alongside Hugh Jackman on Jimmy Kimmel! Live yesterday evening, Ryan Reynolds revealed, "I've never told this story anywhere, but...the movie was originally called 'Deadpool & Friend.' I am actually not joking. On the eve of the Super Bowl, and the Super Bowl is where we first launched the trailer for 'Deadpool & Not Friend But Wolverine,' it leaked."

'Cause the son of a bitches on the internet, the title leaked," he joked (we think). "We looked at it and listened and they f***ing hated that title and we were not feeling so good about that anymore."

It feels like we dodged a bullet here as Deadpool & Friend, while witty, is not a good title (and not a particularly good way to attract regular moviegoers either). This also just goes to show that many of the leaks we get online are legit and how the way fans react can make a difference to what makes it into theaters.

The video below also includes a new clip from Deadpool & Wolverine which can be viewed at the 12:38 mark. In that, the Merc with the Mouth attempts to find out why Logan is wearing the classic yellow suit.

There's also a fantastic shot of the shirtless Hugh Jackman as the MCU's Wolverine at 5:25...

You can read our full review of Deadpool & Wolverine here, but we concluded by saying, "A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece."

Shawn Levy directs Deadpool & Wolverine, which stars Ryan Reynolds, Hugh Jackman, Emma Corrin, Morena Baccarin, Rob Delaney, Leslie Uggams, Karan Soni, Matthew Macfadyen, and Dafne Keen. The movie is written by Ryan Reynolds & Rhett Reese & Paul Wernick & Zeb Wells & Shawn Levy.

Kevin Feige, Reynolds, Levy and Lauren Shuler Donner produce with Louis D’Esposito, Wendy Jacobson, Mary McLaglen, Josh McLaglen, Rhett Reese, Paul Wernick, George Dewey, Simon Kinberg and Jonathon Komack Martin serving as executive producers.

Deadpool & Wolverine is now playing in cinemas overseas and arrives in the U.S. in a matter of hours.

How DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Subtly Makes A Popular IRON MAN 2 Fan Theory Official MCU Canon - SPOILERS
How DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Subtly Makes A Popular IRON MAN 2 Fan Theory Official MCU Canon - SPOILERS
Kevin Feige Explains Why DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Final Trailer Spoiled A Major Cameo
Kevin Feige Explains Why DEADPOOL AND WOLVERINE's Final Trailer Spoiled A Major Cameo
KennKathleen
KennKathleen - 7/25/2024, 10:45 AM
Pic looks like Wolverine in an Æon Flux episode.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2024, 10:55 AM
Yeah , I’m glad they listened and changed it…

It’s a cutesy & cheeky title but Deadpool & Wolverine just sounds better imo.

Also , goddamn does Jackman look good in that picture!!.
ImNotaBot
ImNotaBot - 7/25/2024, 11:04 AM
Really hope that Jackman sticks arround. His main issue with the role is how hard it is to get fit for it, considering his age. But in this movie i don't think he needed to get this big, 90% of the movie he's wearing the suit and he looks amazing in it.
IAmAHoot
IAmAHoot - 7/25/2024, 11:06 AM
I actually really liked Deadpool And Friend. It was funny, and made sense for Deadpool's humor. All things considered, the change is for the better, but it still would have at least been great to have it for the Teaser Trailer, and then switch it once the Official Trailers came around.
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/25/2024, 11:13 AM
@IAmAHoot - that would have been cool

Especially since in the trailer , we only got Wolverines shadow so you could have it be Deadpool & Friend then and once the official trailer came then have ut be Deadpool & Wolverine

Could have been a fun marketing thing like Agatha

