DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review: A Contender for The Best Superhero Movie Ever...It's A F***ing Masterpiece!

Deadpool & Wolverine slices its way into theaters later this week, but what should you expect from the latest Marvel Studios movie? You can find our early, entirely spoiler-free, verdict right here...

By JoshWilding - Jul 23, 2024 06:07 PM EST
You’re probably going to see a lot of Deadpool & Wolverine reviews declaring that "Marvel is back" but did they ever really go away? While it’s true that not every Multiverse Saga movie and TV show has struck a chord, if you've been waiting for a return to form, you'll almost certainly find it with this long-awaited team-up. It's been a long time coming, but we're pleased to report that Deadpool & Wolverine now sits alongside the likes of Avengers: Endgame, Spider-Man: No Way Home, and Logan, as an all-time great Marvel movie.

Going into Deadpool & Wolverine as unspoiled as possible is a must, though even if you’ve tracked down every rumour and indulged in all those set photos, there are still plenty of surprises, many of which need to be seen to be believed (nothing will prepare you for some of the insane visuals in this movie, with IMAX easily the best format to watch it in). The gist of the plot is what you’ve seen in the trailers; Wade Wilson needs to save his reality, and the only way to do so is by finding a Wolverine Variant. Unfortunately, this Logan’s murky past makes him unwilling to help, and Multiversal madness ensues when the duo is left stranded in The Void. Deadpool & Wolverine is full of ties to the wider MCU and beyond but remains surprisingly self-contained. If you’ve watched Loki or any other Multiverse movie, you'll have a head start. If not, then it shouldn’t matter and, unlike some other previous Marvel Studios projects, this isn’t a two-hour trailer for the next big story or crossover event. 

Instead, it’s a surprisingly heartfelt, wholly unique adventure for its title characters that delivers the pitch-perfect team-up fans have spent decades waiting for. Unlike some of the previous X-Men movies, it’s clear that making fans happy and respecting the source material was at the forefront of everyone’s minds. Surprisingly, the same could be said for how the Fox-verse is treated; while many of us took issue with 20th Century Fox’s handling of its Marvel properties over the years, Deadpool & Wolverine doesn’t dump on that franchise's legacy and instead lifts up what worked and respects an era of storytelling which was ultimately incredibly important to this genre.

Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman know plenty about that, of course, and Fox deserves a lot of credit for casting them because they were born to take on these roles. That’s on full display here and both actors are arguably at their best as these iconic characters. Reynolds has never been funnier or more foul-mouthed as Wade Wilson, though he takes advantage of the space between jokes to make us deeply care for Wade. As for Jackman, he hasn’t missed a step since hanging up the claws in 2017 and both actors seem energised with this new MCU playground. Jackman remains perfect for this role in every way imaginable, making it hard to imagine anyone else ever doing Wolverine justice in quite the same way. We can’t talk too much about the supporting characters without veering into spoilers, though Emma Corrin is phenomenal as Cassandra Nova and Matthew Macfadyen seemingly delights in playing the smug and unlikeable TVA agent Mr. Paradox. Aaron Stanford similarly has a fun part to play as the returning Pyro, putting a memorable new spin on the fiery supporting villain from the X-Men movies. Leslie Uggams’ gets some side-splitting lines as Blind Al too. 

Talking of the humour, not only is this the best Deadpool movie but it’s also the funniest. The jokes land, particularly those that skewer the MCU and its recent struggles. There are no lazy gags here because no part of Deadpool & Wolverine gives anything other than its all. This is Marvel Studios’ first R-Rated movie but violence and swearing are never in the mix for the sake of it. The former enhances some already stellar action scenes and, with Shawn Levy’s expert direction, these different elements combine to make a movie that fires on all cylinders from start to finish and we can't help but feel a little sad that he won't be back for Avengers 5 because this is his magnum opus as a filmmaker. The fight scenes are among the greatest we’ve ever seen in a comic book movie and nothing short of jaw-dropping at times, whether Wade and Logan are tearing chunks out of each other or teaming up for a scene that, simply put, ranks among the best scenes ever put on screen by Marvel Studios. Combine that with a brilliantly eclectic soundtrack and this is not only the MCU at its best, but proof that superhero fatigue is no match for the Merc with the Mouth and the X-Man. 

The movie is called Deadpool & Wolverine and their relationship is key in ensuring this movie goes down as an all-timer. Reynolds and Jackman's chemistry is off the charts and the evolution of Wade and Logan's relationship is both compelling and the beating heart of a movie which, R-Rated craziness aside, boasts some really lovely themes about friendship and being enough in yourself. It's as if everything else is a bonus and we really can't drive home just how special an experience watching this movie is.

Does anything about Deadpool & Wolverine not work? If we’re being honest, seeing Variants of familiar characters from the past played by random actors doesn’t quite hit the same way, though there is precedent for that in the MCU (look at Loki) so it’s far from the end of the world. Plus, trust us when we say there are more than enough cameos here to satisfy, particularly as they all bring something to the table and reach a level of awesomeness that’s hard to put into words. We just hope this team reunites for another MCU movie soon because there's an eXcellence from top to bottom here which makes Deadpool & Wolverine an unmissable instant classic. 

A contender for the best superhero movie ever, Deadpool & Wolverine is two hours of Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman proving they were born to play these roles and, crucially, be part of the MCU. It’s a f***ing masterpiece. ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐

Feralwookiee
Feralwookiee - 7/23/2024, 6:03 PM
"A contender for the best superhero movie ever"

Come on, man. 😝
Itwasme
Itwasme - 7/23/2024, 6:04 PM
Yeah,but you're a fan of comic book movies... why should we believe you?!?!

Jk.

Can't wait.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/23/2024, 6:07 PM
My wife refuses to watch any of the Deadpool movies and so she won't go to this one.

McMurdo
McMurdo - 7/23/2024, 6:08 PM
I dont even need to read the review. Josh thinks movies that are either just good or even bad are high art. I expect this to be good but the title itself just made me skip to the comments. If it were Mark saying as much perhaps I'd give it the time.
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 7/23/2024, 6:49 PM
@McMurdo - When I saw his glowing review I was instantly worried. Tbh the real critics have been really harsh on the movie I think this movie might review below 60% tbh. Wouldn't even shock me if it was below 50% based on some of the reactions of real critics not the SH/studio shills.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2024, 6:08 PM
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE Review: A Contender for The Best Superhero Movie Ever...It's A F***ing Masterpiece!

hainesy
hainesy - 7/23/2024, 6:11 PM
I can't believe the Batman variant that kills Wolverine at the end. Oh wait, sorry. Spoiler alert.
tylerzero
tylerzero - 7/23/2024, 6:43 PM
@hainesy -

TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 6:12 PM
Sweet , can’t wait!!.

However correct me if wrong but I don’t think any of the previous movies have been just trailers for future projects…

Movies like IM2 or AOU to an extent might somewhat fall into that that but still tell their own story.
tmp3
tmp3 - 7/23/2024, 6:13 PM
Best ever? With those reviews? Hmm…

At least it’s probably the best superhero movie featuring Deadpool & Wolverine in prominent role? Can’t be worse than Origins Wolverine, surely
philinterrupted
philinterrupted - 7/23/2024, 6:22 PM
I can understand it being really fun and enjoyable to watch, but BEST superhero movie of all time? Let’s cut the hyperbole.
ModHaterSLADE
ModHaterSLADE - 7/23/2024, 6:23 PM
Man after how trash Wolverine Origins was it feels Damn good to have a movie like this releasing in a few days.
HistoryofMatt
HistoryofMatt - 7/23/2024, 6:30 PM
Disney shill gonna Disney shill... but even a broken clock is right twice a day. I'm sure it's very good.

However, given Josh's positive reviews for so much of the awful crap that's made up Phase 4, it's difficult to tell just how good.

It doesn't help when he again downplays the terrible crap that Feige has pushed out since Endgame as "not striking a chord."
Ryguy88
Ryguy88 - 7/23/2024, 6:32 PM
[frick], I was really looking forward to this one
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/23/2024, 6:47 PM
@AllsGood - what’s the logic here? I’m genuinely asking. Last time I checked 85% of all the people reviewing something is great, no?
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/23/2024, 6:42 PM
Josh you freaking Disney shrill. You should never like any movie, especially a comic book movie this much. If you gave it a 1 star I’d believe you
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/23/2024, 7:01 PM
The way everyone around here judges Josh for having an opinion needs to be studied. I don’t even read reviews because a lot of people have agendas, but it doesn’t matter who it is—a review is just an opinion. No matter what credentials you have, it’s just an opinion. They are subjective assessments based on the critic's personal taste, expertise, and perspective.

If he believes it’s one of the best ever, then that’s what it is. If another thinks it’s one of the worst ever, then that’s what it is too. The only opinion that’ll ultimately matter is your own. Fuçk “high art”
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 7:17 PM
Man , I’m gonna miss you if you leave man

One of the few sane voices on here.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/23/2024, 7:24 PM
@TheVisionary25 - I’ll miss you as well. I just feel like I’m on defense every time I come here now. I wish it was what it use to be, but oh well
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 7:31 PM
@MyCoolYoung - man , I’m so much happier having blocked the negative nancies!!.

I would recommend doing the same here but I get if you don’t
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/23/2024, 7:33 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that’s like 90% of this site lol
0bstreperous
0bstreperous - 7/23/2024, 6:43 PM
Can't wait for the hot toys
Any one here collect?
JoshWilding
JoshWilding - 7/23/2024, 6:54 PM
@0bstreperous - I do! Pre-ordered Wolverine and will definitely need Deadpool to go with him…
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2024, 6:45 PM
DEADPOOL & WOLVERINE REVIEWS at Rotten Tomatoes is at 85% with 78 Reviews. The Multiverse Burnout is hurting this movie.

AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2024, 6:48 PM
@AllsGood - Tomatometer 81% 85 Reviews
- -
Deadpool's peaceful existence comes crashing down when the Time Variance Authority recruits him to help safeguard the multiverse.
WhateverItTakes
WhateverItTakes - 7/23/2024, 7:17 PM
@AllsGood - thanks because people don't know how to get to rotten tomatoes and check themselves
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 7/23/2024, 6:47 PM
Josh: Best SH movie ever
RT: Best I can do is <60%.
YouFlopped
YouFlopped - 7/23/2024, 6:47 PM
this movie was bad lol
WakandaTech
WakandaTech - 7/23/2024, 6:52 PM
This movie might turn out to be great but.......

A Contender For The Best Superhero Movie Ever...It's A F***ing Masterpiece!

come on Man

lol
Typhoon20
Typhoon20 - 7/23/2024, 6:53 PM
Tbh I never wanted Disney to buy Fox. Yeah some Fox movies were trash but their best was better than anything MCU. FEIGE ruined this by forcing these dumb cameos and multiverse BS. Apparently Feige turned down many scripts from Ryan I bet none of them were Disneyfied enough, had to shove in that garbage MCU shit like variants, multiverses, cameos etc.
OmegaDaGr0dd
OmegaDaGr0dd - 7/23/2024, 7:00 PM
"Best Deadpool movie" is not an extremely high bar but it will be hilarious if Feige really did nail the one movie everyone swore he'd never have the balls to make
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/23/2024, 7:02 PM
@OmegaDaGr0dd - you didn’t think Deadpool 1 was pretty good? I actually like both of them
TheVisionary25
TheVisionary25 - 7/23/2024, 7:20 PM
@MyCoolYoung - same

I do think 1 is a bit better but I do like both.
MyCoolYoung
MyCoolYoung - 7/23/2024, 7:21 PM
@TheVisionary25 - that’s my sentiments is well. They’re both funny,Ryan rules in the role, and it has a lot of heart
vegetaray
vegetaray - 7/23/2024, 7:02 PM
Skipped right to the comments. Here’s a couple more Josh Wilding review titles.

Zack Snyder’s Justice League: "[This] Is The Superhero Movie Event Of The Decade"

Batman v Superman: "A Movie Made By A Comic Book Fan For Comic Book Fans"

I’m sure this movie is going to be amazing, but, I just can’t take anything he says seriously after reding those two reviews. I mean ffs.
AllsGood
AllsGood - 7/23/2024, 7:02 PM
I will go see Deadpool and Wolverine but I to have Multiverse Burn-Out. I hope this is the END of Multiverse at Marvel Studios. Knowing Captain America: Brave New World has nothing to do with Multiverse has me very excited.

deamon
deamon - 7/23/2024, 7:08 PM
I don't care critics at Rotten Tomatoes.
I care only Audience score.

